    RENT   US76010Y1038

RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.

(RENT)
  Report
04:00 2022-08-25 pm EDT
5.825 USD   +5.91%
Rent the Runway to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on September 12, 2022

08/25/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (Nasdaq: RENT) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended July 31, 2022 on Monday, September 12, 2022, after market close. Rent the Runway will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss its results and to provide a business update.

The financial results and live webcast, including presentation materials, will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Rent the Runway’s website at https://investors.renttherunway.com/ under the “Events” section. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-3982 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for at least fourteen days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13732201.

About Rent the Runway 
Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from over 800 designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.”

Contacts
Alison Rappaport
press@renttherunway.com

Investor Relations
Janine Stichter 
investors@renttherunway.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 304 M - -
Net income 2023 -169 M - -
Net Debt 2023 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,08x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 352 M 352 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,68x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 027
Free-Float 90,5%
Managers and Directors
Jennifer Y. Hyman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anushka Salinas Chief Revenue Officer
Scarlett Brillet O'Sullivan Chief Financial Officer
Larry Steinberg Chief Technology Officer
Sarah Tam Senior VP-Merchandising & Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.-32.52%352