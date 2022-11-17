Advanced search
    RENT   US76010Y1038

RENT THE RUNWAY, INC.

(RENT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
1.440 USD   -6.49%
04:11pRent Investor Alert : Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Rent the Runway, Inc. and Announces Opportunity for Investors with Substantial Losses to Lead Lawsuit
BU
04:02pRent the Runway to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 7, 2022
GL
04:01pRent the Runway to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 7, 2022
AQ
Rent the Runway to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on December 7, 2022

11/17/2022 | 04:02pm EST
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rent the Runway, Inc. (“Rent the Runway”) (Nasdaq: RENT) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, after market close. Rent the Runway will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day to discuss its results and to provide a business update.

The financial results and live webcast, including presentation materials, will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of Rent the Runway’s website at https://investors.renttherunway.com/ under the “Events” section. To access the call through a conference line, dial 1-877-407-3982 (in the U.S.) or 1-201-493-6780 (international callers).

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for at least fourteen days. To access the replay, dial 1-844-512-2921 (in the U.S.) or 1-412-317-6671 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 13734327.

About Rent the Runway
Founded in 2009, Rent the Runway is disrupting the trillion-dollar fashion industry and changing the way women get dressed through the Closet in the Cloud, the world’s first and largest shared designer closet. RTR’s mission has remained the same since its founding: powering women to feel their best every day. Through RTR, customers can subscribe, rent items a-la-carte and shop resale from over 800 designer brands. The Closet in the Cloud offers a wide assortment of millions of items for every occasion, from evening wear and accessories to ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods and kidswear. RTR has built a two-sided discovery engine, which connects deeply engaged customers and differentiated brand partners on a powerful platform built around its brand, data, logistics and technology. Under CEO and Co-Founder Jennifer Hyman’s leadership, RTR has been named to CNBC’s “Disruptor 50” five times in ten years, and has been placed on Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies list four times, while Hyman herself has been named to the “TIME 100: Most Influential People in the World" and as one of People Magazine’s “Women Changing the World.”

Contacts
Alison Rappaport
press@renttherunway.com

Investor Relations
Jackie Blatt
investors@renttherunway.com


