Renta Corporación appoints Maribel Meléndez as

new Corporate General Director

Meléndez will lead the financial and operational management of the real estate company, contributing to the consolidation of the business and the growth of the firm.

The executive has more than 20 years of experience in financial management in the real estate sector, holding positions of responsibility in Building Center of CaixaBank or Layetana Real Estate, as well as in the corporate finance team of E&Y.

Barcelona, 15 March 2024.- Renta Corporación has incorporated Maribel Meléndez as the new Corporate General Director, a strategic figure in charge of leading the financial and operational management of the company. With this incorporation, the real estate company reorganizes its management team with the aim of promoting the company's sustained growth in a dynamic and constantly changing market, where financial diligence makes special sense.

"We are sure that her extensive experience in financial management within the real estate sector, together with his leadership and strategic vision, will play a crucial role in the growth of Renta Corporación, offering value to our clients and shareholders," says David Vila, vice president and CEO at Renta Corporación.

With the incorporation of Meléndez, Renta Corporación promotes the management of its business, focused on transactional operations, but also on the heritage lines that are progressively gaining weight within the activity, with the aim of achieving less exposure to the cyclical character of the sector and a greater recurrence in the Group's income.

Likewise, it will continue to maintain strict management of the company's liquidity and debt level, establishing solid financial strength to face future growth with guarantees.

A solid financial track record in real estate and asset management

With a degree in Economics and Business Sciences from the University of Barcelona, Meléndez also has an Executive General Manager program from Harvard Business School and is a member of the Official Registry of Account Auditors.

Meléndez has an extensive career of more than 20 years leading financial projects in the real estate sector, as well a vast experience in asset management, in permanent contact with all the most prominent players in the sector. An expert in negotiation and business planning, throughout her career she has held management responsibilities as Corporate Director of the real estate development group Layetana Real Estate and Finance Director of Building Center, a real estate subsidiary of CaixaBank.