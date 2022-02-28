Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación closes 2021 with a profit of 6.9M

Renta Corporación closes 2021 with a profit of €6.9M

In addition to the €6.9M net result, the real estate company obtained an extraordinary net profit of €2.3M as a result of the sale of Vivenio shares, with both concepts contributing an increase in equity of €9.2M

The Board will propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting supplementing the interim dividend of the revenue for the 2021 financial year with €2.2M

Barcelona, 23 February 2021.- Renta Corporación has once again turned a profit in 2021 despite this being a financial year still marked by the development of the Covid-19 crisis and the mobility restrictions. Specifically, the real estate firm closed the year with a profit of €6.9 million, with a positive development of the figures achieved both in the company's transactional and asset management business.

In the first case, revenue has increased considerably compared to 2020, with a significant proportion from the residential and office sectors, although Renta Corporación has opted to diversify its activity, taking advantage of the great opportunities presented by the current conditions on the market in sectors such as hotels and logistics.

In this respect, the main transactions included the sale of two buildings in Barcelona and a batch of five in Madrid, two sales in the office sector in Barcelona, as well as a large logistical operation and three hotel operations in the Catalan capital.

With regard to the asset management part of the business, which includes the management of the Vivenio REIT, a rise in profits has also been seen here. In addition, the company believes that the evolution of market and the inclusion of the Australian fund Super Aware into the share capital of the REIT in 2021 will translate into an increase in Vivenio's investment in the coming financial years and of the recurring revenue from real estate, as a consequence.

And the two majority shareholders of Vivenio-APG and Aware Super-will maintain an investment commitment of €800 million in the coming years, as was announced in July 2021 after Vivenio's capital increase corporate action. In this transaction, Renta Corporación sold approximately half of the shares it owned in Vivenio to the Australian fund, a sale that resulted in a cash inflow and a net profit of €2.3 million, which was allocated to shareholders' equity.

In this context, in November the Board of Directors agreed to approve the payout of an interim dividend of €1.2 million on account of 2021's profits, and will propose to the company's General Shareholders' Meeting, which is expected to be held on April 6 in Barcelona, the payout of a €2.2 million supplementary dividend.

An optimal 2022 on a solid footing

The company has closed the financial year with a sound liquidity position and net assets that have grown by more than 13%. Net financial debt fell once more in 2021, this time by almost 12%, to €41.9 million. All of this, along with the keeping structural costs low, has characterised the Group's agenda and will continue to do so next financial year.