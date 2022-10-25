Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Spain
  4. Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles
  5. Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REN   ES0173365018

RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.

(REN)
  Report
Delayed Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles  -  11:38 2022-10-25 am EDT
1.210 EUR   +0.83%
12:44pRenta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación closes the third quarter with a cumulative net profit of 2.2 million euros
PU
07/21Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/21Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación increases its half-year net profit by 83% to 4.4 million euros
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación closes the third quarter with a cumulative net profit of 2.2 million euros

10/25/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

Renta Corporación closes the third quarter with a

cumulative net profit of 2.2 million euros

  • This accumulated net result in the first nine months is 38% higher than the one registered in 2021.
  • The real estate attains an income of 47.3 million of euros at the end of its quarter, in which there has been contemplated some market conditions weaker than the previous ones, which has taken Renta Corporación to check on its annual forecasts.

Barcelona, 25th of October 2022.- Renta Corporación has closed the third quarter of the year with a cumulative net profit of 2.2 million euros, a number which is a 38% higher than the one registered in 2021. The company has achieved revenues of 47.3 million of euros, meanwhile the cumulative ebitda is at 5.5 million of euros.

The current macroeconomic context is still marked by the geopolitical uncertainty, the spiralling inflation and rising rates that had been translated into an increasement on the construction and financing real estate costs, causing the slowdown not only of the coursing operations, but also of the new investment decisions. As a consequence, from this, the company foresees to close this 2022 with an overcome lower than the one that was communicated to the AGM last April.

Yet the business wallet of the company at the end of September rises to 58.7 million of euros and it is concentrated in the industrial and residential sector. During 2022, the real estate has acquired different properties, from which resemble two logistic assets in Ripollet and Toledo, an important commercial property in Madrid, and four residential properties in Barcelona and Madrid.

Furthermore, Renta Corporación continues working on its new initiatives, focus on the urban storage rooms sector, as well as the promoter of the sustainable homes Terra Green Living, without keeping an eye on other strategic sectors.

Strong financial numbers

The real state closes its quarter with a strong financial position and a net patrimony which increases up to 75.8 million of euros, similar to the end of 2021, basically, as a consequence of the generation of the result from the period and the distribution of a complementary dividend of 2.2 million euros charged to the result of the previous financial year, approved by the AGM in April.

PRESS RELEASE

About Renta Corporación

Renta Corporación is a valued real estate with a business model based on the creation of the value by the acquisition of properties for its transformation and adaptation to the market needs, and then sell them to the third parties. The real estate focuses its business market goals in Madrid and Barcelona, the most liquid and full of activity places in Spain. The company complements its business model through its patrimonial activities, managing properties from different origins, both of its own property o from participated societies, mainly from the REIT residential Vivenio, which counts now with 6.000 homes.

For more information:

www.rentacorporacion.com

93 217 22 17

Violant Flores vflores@llorenteycuenca.com

Disclaimer

Renta Corporación Real Estate SA published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 16:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.
12:44pRenta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación closes the third quarter with a cumulative..
PU
07/21Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Ju..
CI
07/21Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación increases its half-year net profit by 83% ..
PU
07/21Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : 2019 January-December results
PU
06/03Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : 2022 Rating (BB- with positive outlook)
PU
04/19RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A. : Ex-dividend da..
FA
04/07Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación Closes the Sale of a Property of More than..
PU
04/07Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación approves its 2021 results and a final divi..
PU
04/01Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación Closes the Sale of a Property of More than..
PU
02/28Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Corporación closes 2021 with a profit of 6.9M
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 89,5 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Net income 2022 12,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2022 51,0 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,38x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 38,5 M 38,0 M 38,4 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,00x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 54,9%
Chart RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,20 €
Average target price 3,00 €
Spread / Average Target 150%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luis Hernández de Cabanyes Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Vila Balta Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Paula Cid Chief Financial Officer
Jordi Farré Technical Director
Manuel Valls Morató Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENTA CORPORACIÓN REAL ESTATE, S.A.-30.64%38
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.24%32 744
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.3.90%26 793
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-13.57%25 754
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.76%25 543
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.44%20 637