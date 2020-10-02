Renta Corporación Real Estate S A : Liquidity agreement 3 Q information

Log in
10/02/2020 | 06:10am EDT

TO THE NATIONAL SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION

Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. (the "Company"), pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Spanish Securities Market Act, approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October, hereby discloses the following

OTHER RELEVANT INFORMATION

In accordance of Circular 1/2017, of 26 April, of the Spanish National Securities Market Commission, on liquidity contracts ("Circular 1/2017"), the Company reports the detail of the transactions for the period comprised between 1st July, 2020 and 30th September, 2020, regarding the liquidity contract signed the 20th November, 2019 with "Gestión de Patrimonios Mobiliarios S.V., S.A. (reported by Material Event nº 283800):

Shares

Cash Balance (€)

Average price

Initial balance of the agreement

24.500

75.215

Initial balance of the period (01/07/2020)

32.614

46.126,93

-

Acquisitions

76.985

-124.049,52

1,611

Sales

-80.389

130.041,79

1,618

Stock exchange fees

-1.262,16

Final balance of the period (30/09/2020)

29.210

50.857,04

The detail of the operations carried out by the financial intermediary during the said period is attached to this document, indicating for each of them the number of shares, bought or sold, the cash used and obtained, the average purchase and sale prices, the number of operations carried out and the stock exchange fees. No block trades or bilateral operations were performed by the liquidity agent during the period.

Barcelona, 2nd October, 2020

______________________

Mr José Mª Cervera Prat

Secretary to the Board of Directors

Liq. Agreement

ACQUISITIONS

SALES

Total shares

Total €

AP

Nº Transact.

Fees

Total shares

Total €

AP

Nº Transact.

Fees

01/07/2020

2.000

-3.402,50

1,7013

5

-21,11

-2.000

3.432,50

1,7163

3

-13,33

02/07/2020

1.750

-3.020,00

1,7257

6

-25,07

-400

692,00

1,7300

1

-4,23

03/07/2020

350

-597,50

1,7071

2

-6,98

-2.700

4.597,00

1,7026

2

-11,02

06/07/2020

1.000

-1.715,00

1,7150

2

-8,53

-1.000

1.750,00

1,7500

1

-4,48

07/07/2020

5.500

-9.437,50

1,7159

5

-24,58

-3.910

6.693,35

1,7119

3

-15,58

08/07/2020

2.400

-3.916,00

1,6317

7

-29,48

-2.184

3.563,61

1,6317

3

-13,04

09/07/2020

4.000

-6.319,25

1,5798

8

-35,81

-2.380

3.704,80

1,5566

2

-9,12

10/07/2020

3.450

-5.281,50

1,5309

2

-11,41

-2.222

3.425,54

1,5416

3

-13

13/07/2020

1.500

-2.360,00

1,5733

2

-8,8

-1.500

2.370,00

1,5800

2

-8,79

14/07/2020

730

-1.160,70

1,5900

1

-4,56

-1.000

1.560,00

1,5600

1

-4,43

15/07/2020

350

-564,00

1,6114

2

-6,98

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

16/07/2020

1.750

-2.870,00

1,6400

3

-12,98

-1.700

2.808,00

1,6518

2

-8,8

17/07/2020

1.200

-1.923,00

1,6025

2

-8,58

-1.000

1.600,00

1,6000

1

-4,44

20/07/2020

100

-161,50

1,6150

1

-2,71

-1.500

2.365,00

1,5767

2

-8,69

21/07/2020

2.850

-4.500,75

1,5792

5

-20,21

-3.500

5.455,00

1,5586

4

-17,66

22/07/2020

3.000

-4.785,00

1,5950

3

-13,33

-2.364

3.782,40

1,6000

3

-13,2

23/07/2020

1.000

-1.605,00

1,6050

4

-16,64

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

24/07/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-100

156,00

1,5600

1

-2,71

27/07/2020

700

-1.053,00

1,5043

3

-12,43

-784

1.177,08

1,5014

3

-11,15

28/07/2020

500

-732,50

1,4650

2

-8,3

-1.000

1.490,00

1,4900

1

-4,42

29/07/2020

1.050

-1.599,00

1,5229

2

-8,61

-1.600

2.448,00

1,5300

1

-4,76

30/07/2020

750

-1.117,50

1,4900

3

-12,45

-1.000

1.510,00

1,5100

1

-4,42

31/07/2020

500

-732,50

1,4650

2

-8,3

-800

1.146,00

1,4325

2

-8,39

03/08/2020

500

-712,50

1,4250

2

-8,3

-600

864,00

1,4400

1

-4,38

04/08/2020

470

-688,70

1,4653

2

-8,4

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

05/08/2020

1.606

-2.391,76

1,4893

5

-18,25

-1.600

2.414,50

1,5091

4

-16,82

06/08/2020

800

-1.174,00

1,4675

3

-12,47

-996

1.494,00

1,5000

1

-4,53

07/08/2020

1.233

-1.892,34

1,5347

4

-16,68

-1.100

1.660,00

1,5091

2

-8,52

08/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

09/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

10/08/2020

266

-399,00

1,5000

1

-4,16

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

11/08/2020

400

-614,00

1,5350

1

-4,32

-800

1.252,00

1,5650

2

-8,42

12/08/2020

600

-922,50

1,5375

2

-8,34

-100

154,50

1,5450

1

-2,71

13/08/2020

1.100

-1.683,00

1,5300

1

-4,57

-1.500

2.355,00

1,5700

3

-12,75

14/08/2020

100

-158,00

1,5800

1

-2,71

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

15/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

16/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

17/08/2020

600

-933,00

1,5550

2

-8,56

-500

750,00

1,5000

1

-4,24

18/08/2020

775

-1.149,00

1,4826

3

-11,21

-510

765,30

1,5006

2

-7,06

19/08/2020

1.000

-1.520,00

1,5200

2

-8,7

-2.552

3.989,52

1,5633

4

-17,31

20/08/2020

2

-3,04

1,5200

1

-2,82

-1.000

1.520,00

1,5200

1

-4,42

21/08/2020

1.000

-1.568,75

1,5688

3

-12,55

-2.000

3.162,50

1,5813

3

-12,94

22/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

23/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

24/08/2020

800

-1.208,00

1,5100

1

-4,46

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

25/08/2020

1.300

-1.952,00

1,5015

3

-12,65

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

26/08/2020

550

-824,50

1,4991

2

-8,32

-2.835

4.265,80

1,5047

4

-17,81

27/08/2020

600

-891,00

1,4850

2

-8,34

-15

22,50

1,5000

1

-2,93

28/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-2.224

3.333,58

1,4989

5

-21,21

29/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

30/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

31/08/2020

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

-3.500

5.605,00

1,6014

6

-25,7

01/09/2020

600

-951,00

1,5850

2

-8,35

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

02/09/2020

1.637

-2.615,09

1,5975

2

-7,79

-300

483,00

1,6100

1

-4,18

03/09/2020

600

-951,00

1,5850

2

-8,35

-2.400

3.897,50

1,6240

5

-21,35

04/09/2020

193

-339,68

1,7600

1

-4,14

-3.500

6.442,50

1,8407

7

-29,96

07/09/2020

1.400

-2.540,00

1,8143

2

-9,06

-1.975

3.644,50

1,8453

4

-17,34

08/09/2020

800

-1.414,00

1,7675

2

-8,46

-1.750

3.147,50

1,7986

4

-17

09/09/2020

1.500

-2.656,50

1,7710

4

-16,99

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

10/09/2020

3.000

-5.182,00

1,7273

7

-29,88

-2.000

3.450,00

1,7250

1

-6,67

11/09/2020

300

-510,00

1,7000

1

-4,18

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

14/09/2020

1.500

-2.580,00

1,7200

3

-13,25

-1.927

3.328,71

1,7274

4

-17,05

15/09/2020

800

-1.383,50

1,7294

2

-8,57

-1.000

1.720,00

1,7200

1

-4,47

16/09/2020

1.300

-2.227,00

1,7131

2

-8,98

-800

1.376,00

1,7200

1

-4,39

17/09/2020

2.600

-4.341,25

1,6697

5

-21,67

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

18/09/2020

850

-1.430,00

1,6824

3

-12,63

-850

1.439,50

1,6935

2

-8,47

21/09/2020

1.800

-2.911,00

1,6172

4

-17,05

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

22/09/2020

1.400

-2.203,00

1,5736

2

-8,87

-500

790,00

1,5800

1

-4,25

23/09/2020

2.500

-3.908,50

1,5634

5

-22

-1.500

2.355,00

1,5700

1

-4,85

24/09/2020

2.200

-3.395,00

1,5432

3

-13,33

-1.000

1.575,00

1,5750

2

-8,5

25/09/2020

453

-720,21

1,5899

2

-8,41

0

0,00

0,0000

0

0

28/09/2020

1.020

-1.608,00

1,5765

4

-16,62

-500

777,50

1,5550

1

-4,25

29/09/2020

300

-480,00

1,6000

1

-4,29

-300

473,00

1,5767

2

-6,96

30/09/2020

100

-164,00

1,6400

1

-2,71

-3.611

5.807,60

1,6083

3

-15,82

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renta Corporación Real Estate SA published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 10:09:00 UTC
