Rentian Technology : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the Month Ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

RENTIAN TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED (IN LIQUIDTION)

05/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 00885

Description :Ordinary Shares

Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month 5,000,000,000,000 HK$0.001 HK$5,000,000,000.00 Increase/(decrease) HK$0.001 HK$5,000,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) 5,000,000,000,000

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/ABalance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

Par value

2. Preference SharesStock code :N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$5,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 11,022,580,530 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month - N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 11,022,580,530 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. Refreshment of Share Option Scheme at EGM

(16/05/2013)

Ordinary shares (Note 1)

2. Refreshment of Share Option Scheme at EGM

(14/03/2016)

Ordinary share (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

) shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

GrantedNil

Nil

Movement during the month No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month Nil 86,500,000 Nil 106,200,000 Total A. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A March 2019

ExercisedCancelledNil

Nil

Nil

NilLapsedNil

NilNil

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Nominal valueCurrency of nominal valueat close of preceding monthExercised during the month

Nominal value at close of the month No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant thereto as at close of the month

pursuant thereto

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

Nil N/A N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description

1. Pursuant to the Placing Agreement dated

9 September 2016

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price AGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(31/05/2016)

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

USD N/A

Ordinary Share HK$0.586

(

/

/

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

)

80,000,000

Amount atclose of preceding month

No. of new shares of No. of new issuer shares of issuer issued which may be during the issued pursuant month thereto as at pursuant close of the thereto month - 1,058,703,070 Total C. (Ordinary shares) Nil (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Converted

Amount atduring the close of themonthmonth

-80,000,000

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto No. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. ( / / )Ordinary shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) Nil N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

1. Rights issue

2. Open offer

3. Placing

4. Bonus issueAt price :At price :At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)N/A

( / /

)

( / /

)N/A

( / /

)

( / /

)N/A

( / /

)

( / /

)

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer which

issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issueissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

N/AState currency

5. Scrip dividendAt price : Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / )N/A N/AClass of shares repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase of shares Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A ( / / ) ( / / )N/A N/AClass of shares redeemed (Note 1)

7. Redemption of shares Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A ( / / ) ( / / )N/A N/A

8. Consideration issue

At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

( / /

)

( / /

)N/A

N/A

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer which

issued may beduring the month pursuant thereto

Type of Issueissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

9. Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

N/A

( / /

)

( / /

)N/A

N/AClass of shares issuable (Note 1)

N/A

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)N/A

N/ATotal E.

(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)

N/A N/A N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any): Submitted by: FOK Hei Yu Title: Joint and Several Liquidator (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes :