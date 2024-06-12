Stock RTO RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Rentokil Initial plc

Equities

RTO

GB00B082RF11

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 09:01:41 2024-06-12 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
473.9 GBX +14.14% Intraday chart for Rentokil Initial plc +8.14% +6.72%
RENTOKIL INITIAL : Activist investor pick drives Rentokil's share price
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Wednesday Ahead of US FOMC Announcement
Latest news about Rentokil Initial plc

Trian Fund Management Reportedly Amasses Top-10 Stake in Rentokil; Shares Rise MT
London up ahead of US Fed and inflation data AN
UK interest rate cut gets closer Our Logo
Nelson Peltz's Trian becomes top 10 shareholder in Rentokil AN
Rentokil jumps; UK economy stalls in April AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12 RE
Activist Investor Secures 'Significant' Stake in Rentokil MT
UK's M&S taps Rightmove's Alison Dolan as finance chief RE
Rentokil Initial plc acquired Nature One Pest Control. CI
Corporate results bound the become the next catalyst for markets Our Logo
JPMorgan Resumes Rentokil Initial Coverage with Neutral Rating MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Airbnb, Alphabet, Chipotle, Intel, Rentokil... Our Logo
Jefferies raises Reckitt; Learning Tech is cut AN
Goldman Sachs Lifts Rentokil Initial PT, Affirms Neutral Rating MT
Peel Hunt starts NatWest and Barclays at 'buy' AN
RENTOKIL INITIAL : Lackluster North American performance continues to weigh on the share price Alphavalue
London Stocks Extend Positive Streak on Upbeat Trading Updates MT
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday Ahead of Fed Policymakers Speeches MT
Transcript : Rentokil Initial plc, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 18, 2024
London stocks rise on strong corporate earnings Our Logo
Rentokil hails early success from North America growth plan AN
Embattled Hipgnosis Songs Fund agrees takeover AN
Rentokil Initial Logs Growth in Q1 Revenue MT

Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (72.6%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.; - provision of hygiene and wellness products and services (22.1%): deep cleaning and disinfection services, air treatment and purification, clinical waste management, design, installation and maintenance of plants and floral decorations, etc. for schools, public buildings, hotels, airports, health establishments, industrial companies, etc.; - manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (5.2%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and commercial organisations; - other (0.1%) Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (8%), the United States (48.1%), France (9.1%), Australia (4.5%), India (1.6%), Spain (1.5%) and other (27.2%).
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-07-25 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
4.152 GBP
Average target price
5.467 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+31.67%
Company calendar

Sector Pest Control Services

1st Jan change Capi.
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Stock Rentokil Initial plc
+6.60% 13.27B
ROLLINS, INC. Stock Rollins, Inc.
+8.38% 22.92B
Pest Control Services
