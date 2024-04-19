Stock RTO RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Rentokil Initial plc

Equities

RTO

GB00B082RF11

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 03:44:25 2024-04-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
405.7 GBX -1.74% Intraday chart for Rentokil Initial plc -9.45% -6.94%
09:30am RENTOKIL INITIAL : Lackluster North American performance continues to weigh on the share price Alphavalue
Apr. 18 London Stocks Extend Positive Streak on Upbeat Trading Updates MT
Latest news about Rentokil Initial plc

RENTOKIL INITIAL : Lackluster North American performance continues to weigh on the share price Alphavalue
London Stocks Extend Positive Streak on Upbeat Trading Updates MT
Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday Ahead of Fed Policymakers Speeches MT
Transcript : Rentokil Initial plc, Q1 2024 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 18, 2024
London stocks rise on strong corporate earnings Our Logo
Rentokil hails early success from North America growth plan AN
Embattled Hipgnosis Songs Fund agrees takeover AN
Rentokil Initial Logs Growth in Q1 Revenue MT
EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks Seen Broadly Higher as Focus Shifts to Earnings DJ
HSBC Downgrades Rentokil Initial to Hold from Buy, Trims PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Chevron, Take-Two, Coinbase, Netflix, American Tower... Our Logo
Wizz Air raised; HSBC cuts Rentokil to 'hold' AN
Astra hails neurology data; CVS flags cyberattack AN
London stocks edge higher with economic data in focus RE
FTSE 100 Closes Flat After Downbeat Morning DJ
FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.20% DJ
EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Spectris adds former Spirax CEO Anderson to board AN
Galliford Try Designates New CFO MT
Exane Upgrades Rentokil Initial to Outperform from Neutral, Boosts PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Pepsico, Pinterest, Micron, Bytes, Rentokil, Reckitt... Our Logo
Exane raises Rentokil; RBC cuts Centrica AN
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.3% Boosted by Return to Growth DJ
RBC Lifts Rentokil Initial PT, Keeps Outperform Rating MT
UBS cuts abrdn price target but ups Darktrace's AN

Chart Rentokil Initial plc

Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (72.6%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.; - provision of hygiene and wellness products and services (22.1%): deep cleaning and disinfection services, air treatment and purification, clinical waste management, design, installation and maintenance of plants and floral decorations, etc. for schools, public buildings, hotels, airports, health establishments, industrial companies, etc.; - manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (5.2%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and commercial organisations; - other (0.1%) Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (8%), the United States (48.1%), France (9.1%), Australia (4.5%), India (1.6%), Spain (1.5%) and other (27.2%).
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-05-08 - Annual General Meeting
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
4.129 GBP
Average target price
5.546 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+34.32%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Pest Control Services

1st Jan change Capi.
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Stock Rentokil Initial plc
-6.99% 12.93B
ROLLINS, INC. Stock Rollins, Inc.
-2.82% 20.56B
Pest Control Services
