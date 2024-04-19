Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (72.6%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.; - provision of hygiene and wellness products and services (22.1%): deep cleaning and disinfection services, air treatment and purification, clinical waste management, design, installation and maintenance of plants and floral decorations, etc. for schools, public buildings, hotels, airports, health establishments, industrial companies, etc.; - manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (5.2%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and commercial organisations; - other (0.1%) Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (8%), the United States (48.1%), France (9.1%), Australia (4.5%), India (1.6%), Spain (1.5%) and other (27.2%).

Sector Business Support Services