Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company hereby announces that Sally Johnson, Non-Executive Director, purchased 1,964 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 592.2p per share on 26 September 2023.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sally Johnson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Rentokil Initial plc b) LEI 549300VN4WV7Z6T14K68 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each ISIN: GB00B082RF11 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.922 1,964 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Total price 1,964 £11,630.81 e) Date of the transaction 26 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Enquiries:

Catherine Stead, Company Secretary Rentokil Initial plc +44 (0)7826 533700