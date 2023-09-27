Rentokil Initial plc published this content on 27 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2023 14:26:01 UTC.
Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales (not including sold divisions) break down by activity as follows:
- distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (61.4%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.;
- cleaning and catering (26.2%): for schools, hotels, airports, health care facilities, industrial locations, etc. The group also offers building and personal security (supply of specialized guards and equipment (alarms, electronic security systems, etc. for protecting people and property);
- manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (12.5%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and industries, and develops design, installation and caring of plants and floral decorations activities.
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom and Ireland (10.2%), France (10.7%), Germany (4.3%), Benelux (3.4%), Europe (5.1%), North America (43.4%), Asia/Pacific (14.9%) and other (8%).