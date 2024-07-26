Stock RTO RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Rentokil Initial plc

Equities

RTO

GB00B082RF11

Business Support Services

RENTOKIL INITIAL : Positive H1 despite slightly weak North America
Unilever, BAT push FTSE 100 higher
Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (72.6%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.; - provision of hygiene and wellness products and services (22.1%): deep cleaning and disinfection services, air treatment and purification, clinical waste management, design, installation and maintenance of plants and floral decorations, etc. for schools, public buildings, hotels, airports, health establishments, industrial companies, etc.; - manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (5.2%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and commercial organisations; - other (0.1%) Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (8%), the United States (48.1%), France (9.1%), Australia (4.5%), India (1.6%), Spain (1.5%) and other (27.2%).
Employees
62,931
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-10-17 - Q3 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Related indices
STOXX Europe 600 Index (EUR) , FTSE 100
Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
4.670GBP
Average target price
5.585GBP
Spread / Average Target
+19.59%
Consensus
Profit revisions
