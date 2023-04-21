Rentokil Initial : Solid performance in Q1; FY23 guidance confirmed

Financials GBP USD Sales 2023 5 408 M 6 734 M 6 734 M Net income 2023 429 M 534 M 534 M Net Debt 2023 3 109 M 3 871 M 3 871 M P/E ratio 2023 35,4x Yield 2023 1,31% Capitalization 15 294 M 19 042 M 19 042 M EV / Sales 2023 3,40x EV / Sales 2024 3,18x Nbr of Employees 58 600 Free-Float 99,3% Chart RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 18 Last Close Price 611,40 GBX Average target price 610,32 GBX Spread / Average Target -0,18% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Andrew M. Ransom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Stuart Ingall-Tombs Chief Financial Officer & Director Richard Solomons Chairman Mark Purcell Chief Information Officer Catherine Elizabeth Lynch Director-Group HR Strategy, Technology & Insight Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC 20.35% 19 042 FISERV, INC. 15.84% 72 790 CINTAS CORPORATION 1.61% 46 670 BLOCK, INC. -0.76% 37 628 GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 9.85% 28 779 UNITED RENTALS 6.51% 26 053