Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rentokil Initial plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RTO   GB00B082RF11

RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC

(RTO)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:09:36 2023-04-21 am EDT
615.20 GBX   +0.62%
10:50aRentokil Initial : Solid performance in Q1; FY23 guidance confirmed
Alphavalue
10:28aRentokil chief sells GBP6.3 million worth of shares
AN
10:20aRentokil Initial : CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AND THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR MAKING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RACHEL CANHAM, GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL, RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rentokil Initial : Solid performance in Q1; FY23 guidance confirmed

04/21/2023 | 10:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


© Alphavalue 2023
All news about RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
10:50aRentokil Initial : Solid performance in Q1; FY23 guidance confirmed
Alphavalue
10:28aRentokil chief sells GBP6.3 million worth of shares
AN
10:20aRentokil Initial : CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AND THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR MAKING THIS ..
PU
08:52aBarclays Keeps Rentokil Initial at Overweight, Lifts PT
MT
04:14aDeutsche Bank cuts Severn Trent to 'hold'
AN
02:58aNetwork International receives another, better offer
AN
04/20FTSE 100 Closed Up 0.1% as Lower Oil Prices Weigh on Wider Market
DJ
04/20Rise in UK Rate Expectations Likely to Push Up Mortgage Rates
DJ
04/20Sterling Could Stay Rangebound Versus Euro
DJ
04/20Sterling May Have Limited Scope to Rise on BOE Rate Expectations
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 5 408 M 6 734 M 6 734 M
Net income 2023 429 M 534 M 534 M
Net Debt 2023 3 109 M 3 871 M 3 871 M
P/E ratio 2023 35,4x
Yield 2023 1,31%
Capitalization 15 294 M 19 042 M 19 042 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
EV / Sales 2024 3,18x
Nbr of Employees 58 600
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Rentokil Initial plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 611,40 GBX
Average target price 610,32 GBX
Spread / Average Target -0,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew M. Ransom Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stuart Ingall-Tombs Chief Financial Officer & Director
Richard Solomons Chairman
Mark Purcell Chief Information Officer
Catherine Elizabeth Lynch Director-Group HR Strategy, Technology & Insight
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC20.35%19 042
FISERV, INC.15.84%72 790
CINTAS CORPORATION1.61%46 670
BLOCK, INC.-0.76%37 628
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.9.85%28 779
UNITED RENTALS6.51%26 053
This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/month
Subscribe
Already a member/customer? Log In
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer