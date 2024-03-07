Stock RTO RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC
Rentokil Initial plc

Equities

RTO

GB00B082RF11

Business Support Services

Market Closed - London S.E.
Other stock markets
 11:35:07 2024-03-07 am EST
504.2 GBX +17.67% Intraday chart for Rentokil Initial plc +15.04% +14.38%
This Alpha-Value article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers.
Alpha-Value is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Chart Rentokil Initial plc

Chart Rentokil Initial plc
More charts

Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc is one of the world's leading service providers to companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - distribution of sanitary hygiene, rodent and insect extermination products (72.6%): liquid soap dispensers and paper napkins, wet wipes, dry wipes, cloths, deodorizers, disinfectants, insecticides, anti-parasite agents, etc.; - provision of hygiene and wellness products and services (22.1%): deep cleaning and disinfection services, air treatment and purification, clinical waste management, design, installation and maintenance of plants and floral decorations, etc. for schools, public buildings, hotels, airports, health establishments, industrial companies, etc.; - manufacturing, sale and rental of work clothes (5.2%). The group also provides laundry services to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and commercial organisations; - other (0.1%) Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (8%), the United States (48.1%), France (9.1%), Australia (4.5%), India (1.6%), Spain (1.5%) and other (27.2%).
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
02:00am - Q4 2023 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Rentokil Initial plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
4.285 GBP
Average target price
5.428 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+26.66%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Rentokil Initial plc - London S.E.
  4. News Rentokil Initial plc
  5. Rentokil Initial: Strong close to 2023; focusing on improving North American business in 2024
