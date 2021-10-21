Rentokil Initial : quarterly revenue rises on strong pest control demand

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Rentokil Initial posted
a more than 10% jump in third-quarter ongoing revenue on
Thursday, as reopening of businesses following easing of
COVID-19 restrictions boosted demand for its pest control
services.
As vaccinations across the world gather pace and
restrictions are lifted in the United States as well as in
Europe, its core pest control services are re-emerging as the
company's main performance driver.
During the pandemic's peak last year, Rentokil's pest
control division was hit from businesses being shut, and the
company focused on expanding its hygiene segment to more
countries as the health crisis prompted demand for cleaning
products and services.
"We have delivered a strong performance from our core
businesses in the quarter and are confident of sustaining this
momentum for the remainder of the year," Chief Executive Officer
Andy Ransom said.
Rentokil, which offers hand soaps, sanitizers, deep cleaning
and pest control services, however, said all its divisions bore
the brunt of lockdowns and movement restrictions in Australia,
New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia.
The company said ongoing revenue, excluding disinfection
segment, for the three months to September rose to 750.2 million
pounds ($1.04 billion) due to a strong performance in North
America, despite virus-induced labour shortages in the quarter.
The London-listed company, which operates in 81 countries
and has more than 1,800 local service teams across the world,
also confirmed its full-year forecast citing its quarterly
performance and progress on some merger and acquisition deals.
