Rentokil Terminix Celebrates Merger With $200,000 Donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Rentokil Terminix, North America’s largest pest control company, today announced a recent donation of $200,000 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®. The donation commemorates the merger of two leading pest control companies, Rentokil and Terminix, to form Rentokil Terminix in North America.

The check presentation event, which took place at the Terminix headquarters in Memphis, Tenn., was led by executive leaders Andy Ransom, CEO of parent company, Rentokil Initial plc., Brett Ponton, CEO of Rentokil Terminix, North America, and John Myers, CEO of U.S. Pest Control. Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, was present to accept the donation for St. Jude.

“We are so thankful for the support of Rentokil Terminix in the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Shadyac. “This donation will help fuel St. Jude’s ongoing $12.9 billion strategic plan that grows investment in global childhood cancer research and care, all from right here in the great city we both call home.”

“We are delighted to make this donation to the children and families of St. Jude on behalf of our colleagues around North America,” said Brett Ponton. “This donation is just another example of why our newly combined company makes so much sense. Each of our organizations were, and are now, even more committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work.”

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital accepts children from all 50 states and around the world. Thanks to generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food so they can focus on helping their child live. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures and means of prevention for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. The donation will support the world-class research and groundbreaking care taking place every day at St. Jude.

“I can’t think of a better way to kick off our exciting future than celebrating this core value we all share,” continued Ponton. “We look forward to many more years of partnership with St. Jude and serving this cause.”

About RENTOKIL TERMINIX

For more than 90 years, Rentokil and Terminix have been protecting people and enhancing lives. In North America, Rentokil Terminix consists of several trusted residential and commercial pest control companies - including Rentokil, Terminix, Ehrlich, Florida Pest Control, Presto-X and Western Exterminator. Additionally, Rentokil North America operates business services companies including Ambius, specializing interior landscaping and scenting; Steritech, offering food safety and operational assessments; SOLitude Lake Management, providing lake and pond solutions; and Vector Disease Control International, which serves governments and municipalities with mosquito control services.

About St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

