UK pest control firm Rentokil to buy U.S. peer Terminix in $6.7 bln deal

Dec 14 (Reuters) - British pest control company Rentokil
said on Tuesday it would buy U.S.-based peer Terminix
Global in a $6.7 billion cash-and-stock deal.
The deal implies a value of $55 per Terminix share,
representing a 47% premium to its closing price on Monday.
The boards of both the companies have backed the deal, which
is estimated to close in the second half of 2022.
Rentokil expects the deal to generate cost savings of at
least $150 million by the third year after deal close, and to
add to its earnings in the first year.
Terminix's shareholders will own about 26% of the enlarged
group, which will serve about 4.9 million customers around the
world from 790 locations, the companies said.
Both Rentokil and Terminix provide commercial and
residential pest management services.
