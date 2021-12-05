ReNu Energy : Proposed issue of securities - RNE

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
RNE
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
26,400,000
RNEO
OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023
11,600,000
Proposed +issue date
9/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
1 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
RENU ENERGY LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
55095006090
1.3
ASX issuer code
RNE
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
6/12/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
2 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
No
Part 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
Yes
securities in a class that is already
consideration?
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
RNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
26,400,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash
Yes
In what currency is the cash
What is the issue price per
consideration being paid?
+security?
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.09000
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes
Proposed issue of securities
3 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Attaching +Security
Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?
Existing class
Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)
Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued
ASX +security code and description
RNEO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023
Number of +securities proposed to be issued
11,600,000
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Subscribers will receive one attaching option for every four shares subscribed for, having an exercise price of $0.07 per
share and an expiry date of 31 December 2023. Subject to shareholder approval, ReNu Energy will issue the lead
manager 5.0 million options having an expiry date of 31 December 2023 and an exercise price of $0.07 per option.
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that
class?
Yes
Part 7C - Timetable
7C.1 Proposed +issue date 9/12/2021
Proposed issue of securities
4 / 6
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements
7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?
No
7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
Yes
7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%
placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?
15,840,000
7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?
Yes
7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's
additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?
10,560,000
7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer
under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to
participate
ReNu Energy considers that a share placement is the most efficient mechanism for raising funds at this time, to
strengthen the Company's financial position as it progresses its portfolio of renewable and clean energy investments
7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?
No
7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?
No
7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?
No
Part 7E - Fees and expenses
7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?
Yes
7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?
CoPeak Corporate Pty Ltd ("Peak") AFSL 244040 trading as Peak
Asset Management
7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?
A 6% capital raising fee on all funds received under the Offer. Subject to shareholder approval, ReNu Energy will also
issue Peak with 5 million options as fee for corporate advisor, having an expiry date of 31 December 2023 and an issue
price of $0.07.
7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?
No
Proposed issue of securities
5 / 6
