Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ReNu Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNE   AU000000RNE2

RENU ENERGY LIMITED

(RNE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReNu Energy : Proposed issue of securities - RNE

12/05/2021 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

RENU ENERGY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement 6/12/2021

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

RNE

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

26,400,000

RNEO

OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023

11,600,000

Proposed +issue date

9/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

RENU ENERGY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

55095006090

1.3

ASX issuer code

RNE

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

6/12/2021

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue

only

Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

personal

or an 'Existing class' (additional

Yes

securities in a class that is already

consideration?

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

RNE : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

26,400,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash

For

Yes

In what currency is the cash

What is the issue price per

consideration being paid?

+security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.09000

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Attaching +Security

Is the proposed attaching security a 'New class' (+securities in a class that is not yet quoted or recorded by ASX) or an 'Existing class' (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

only

Attaching +Security - Existing class (additional +securities in a class that is already quoted or recorded by ASX)

Details of attaching +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

use

RNEO : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

11,600,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

personal

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Subscribers will receive one attaching option for every four shares subscribed for, having an exercise price of $0.07 per

share and an expiry date of 31 December 2023. Subject to shareholder approval, ReNu Energy will issue the lead

manager 5.0 million options having an expiry date of 31 December 2023 and an exercise price of $0.07 per option.

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being provided for the +securities

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

Yes

For

Part 7C - Timetable

7C.1 Proposed +issue date 9/12/2021

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7D - Listing Rule requirements

7D.1 Has the entity obtained, or is it obtaining, +security holder approval for the entire issue under listing rule 7.1?

No

only

7D.1b Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

Yes

7D.1b ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without security holder approval using the entity's 15%

placement capacity under listing rule 7.1?

15,840,000

7D.1c Are any of the +securities proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

use

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A (if applicable)?

Yes

7D.1c ( i ) How many +securities are proposed to be issued without +security holder approval using the entity's

additional 10% placement capacity under listing rule 7.1A?

10,560,000

7D.1c ( ii ) Please explain why the entity has chosen to do a placement rather than a +pro rata issue or an offer

under a +security purchase plan in which existing ordinary +security holders would have been eligible to

personal

participate

ReNu Energy considers that a share placement is the most efficient mechanism for raising funds at this time, to

strengthen the Company's financial position as it progresses its portfolio of renewable and clean energy investments

7D.2 Is a party referred to in listing rule 10.11 participating in the proposed issue?

No

7D.3 Will any of the +securities to be issued be +restricted securities for the purposes of the listing rules?

No

7D.4 Will any of the +securities to be issued be subject to +voluntary escrow?

No

Part 7E - Fees and expenses

For

7E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed issue?

Yes

7E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

CoPeak Corporate Pty Ltd ("Peak") AFSL 244040 trading as Peak

Asset Management

7E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

A 6% capital raising fee on all funds received under the Offer. Subject to shareholder approval, ReNu Energy will also

issue Peak with 5 million options as fee for corporate advisor, having an expiry date of 31 December 2023 and an issue

price of $0.07.

7E.2 Is the proposed issue to be underwritten?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ReNu Energy Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 22:21:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENU ENERGY LIMITED
05:22pRENU ENERGY : Proposed issue of securities - RNE
PU
11/10ReNu Energy Receives More than $460,000 R&D Tax Rebate in 2021; Shares Slide 7%
MT
11/10ReNu Energy to Acquire 100% of Countrywide Renewable Hydrogen Limited
AQ
11/10ReNu Energy Acquiring Australian Green Hydrogen Business; Shares Jump 40%
MT
11/10ReNu Energy Limited entered into an agreement to acquire Countrywide Renewable Hydrogen..
CI
10/14RENU ENERGY : Completes First Tranche of Investment in Enosi Australia
MT
09/10Enosi Australia Pty Ltd announced that it expects to receive funding from ReNu Energy L..
CI
09/09RENU ENERGY : to Invest in Enosi Australia; Shares Jump 4%
MT
08/30Renu Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/06RENU ENERGY : EGM - Change of Meeting Procedures
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,00 M -0,70 M -0,70 M
Net cash 2021 2,35 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,37x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,9 M 9,04 M 9,02 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,25x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart RENU ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ReNu Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENU ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Greg Watson Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Boyd White Non-Executive Chairman
Tony Louka Non-Executive Director
Tim Scholefield Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENU ENERGY LIMITED142.50%9
NEXTERA ENERGY14.10%172 727
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.53%76 842
ENEL S.P.A.-21.15%74 857
IBERDROLA, S.A.-17.15%67 574
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.47%66 587