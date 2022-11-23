Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. ReNu Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNE   AU000000RNE2

RENU ENERGY LIMITED

(RNE)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-23 am EST
0.0670 AUD   +11.67%
03:12pReNu Energy focused on moving green hydrogen projects towards final investment decision
AQ
03:11pReNu Energy focused on moving green hydrogen projects towards final investment decision
EQ
04:53aReNu Energy Raises $3 Million to Fund Green Projects
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ReNu Energy focused on moving green hydrogen projects towards final investment decision

11/23/2022 | 03:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: ReNu Energy Ltd
ReNu Energy focused on moving green hydrogen projects towards final investment decision

23.11.2022 / 21:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

23.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ReNu Energy Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000RNE2
EQS News ID: 1495123

 
End of News EQS News Service

1495123  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1495123&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about RENU ENERGY LIMITED
03:12pReNu Energy focused on moving green hydrogen projects towards final investment decision
AQ
03:11pReNu Energy focused on moving green hydrogen projects towards final investment decision
EQ
04:53aReNu Energy Raises $3 Million to Fund Green Projects
MT
11/20Renu Energy Temporarily Halts Trading on the ASX
MT
11/17ReNu Energy Unit Signs MOU with Anantara Energy
MT
11/17ReNu Energy Signs MoU for Green Hydrogen Facility Development in Indonesia
MT
11/16Renu Energy Limited and Countrywide Hydrogen Pty Ltd (Countrywide) Sign Memorandum of U..
CI
11/16ReNu Energy Limited Announces Signing of Memorandum of Understanding Between its Wholly..
CI
09/29ReNu Energy to Own 14% In Enosi Through Subscription Agreement
MT
09/06ReNu Energy Limited - Countrywide Hydrogen & WIRSOL to assess Solar-To-Hydrogen opportu..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,82 M -1,87 M -1,87 M
Net cash 2022 2,00 M 1,32 M 1,32 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24,4 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 53,8%
Chart RENU ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
ReNu Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENU ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Greg Watson Chief Executive Officer & Secretary
Boyd White Non-Executive Chairman
Tim Scholefield Non-Executive Director
Susan Mary Oliver Non-Executive Director
Geoffrey Drucker Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENU ENERGY LIMITED0.00%15
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.41.47%2 156
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.21.85%1 753
TPI POLENE POWER-19.71%767
CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED-52.56%367
EF-ON INC.-6.80%88