Renuka Agri Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30th SEPTEMBER 2022
CONTENT: Operational Review-2 Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - 3
Statements of Financial Position - 4
Statements of Changes in Equity - 5 Statements of Cash Flows - 6 Segment Information - 7 Notes to the Financial Statements - 8-9 20 Top Shareholders - 10 Corporate Information - 11
Operational Review
Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022
Analysis on Statement of Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 945 Mn from Rs. 7,249 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 8,194 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 4,367 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 3,827 Mn as at 30th September 2022.
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Equity attributable to Owners of the Company increased by Rs. 447 Mn from Rs. 3,687 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 4,134 Mn as at 30th September 2022.
Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)
The NAVPS increased to Rs. 7.36 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 6.56 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.
Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Revenue | Expenses |Profit / (Loss) After Tax
Group revenue increased by 47% to Rs. 2,017 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 1,373 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 87.5% from export revenue and 12.5% from local revenue.
Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 51% to Rs. 1,772 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 1,174 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation
The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 354 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 298 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
Profit / (Loss) After Tax
The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 117 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Profit of Rs. 168 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Earnings / (Loss) Per Share
Earnings per Share was Rs. 0.17 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, compared with earnings per Share of Rs. 0.28 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Page 2 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended 30th September
GROUP
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
30.09.22
30.09.21
30.09.22
30.09.21
UNAUDIT ED UNAUDIT ED UNAUDITED UNAUDIT ED
Revenue
2,016,880
1,373,348
4,302,137
2,370,030
Cost of Sales
(1,676,884)
(1,100,976)
(3,442,007)
(1,989,191)
Gross Profit
339,996
272,372
860,130
380,839
Other Operating Income
3,461
7,517
7,755
11,903
Administration Expenses
(78,433)
(64,128)
(191,912)
(136,663)
Selling and Distribution Expenses
(17,285)
(8,805)
(30,217)
(26,216)
Profit from Operations
247,739
206,956
645,756
229,863
Finance Income
370,152
1,350
716,089
1,257
Finance Cost
(487,643)
(13,561)
(561,708)
(40,237)
Net Finance Cost
(117,491)
(12,211)
154,381
(38,980)
Share of Profit / (Loss) of Equity Accounted Investees
11,352
3,891
26,887
(3,470)
Profit before Tax
141,600
198,636
827,024
187,413
Taxation
(24,713)
(30,412)
(152,337)
(30,412)
Profit for the period
116,887
168,224
674,687
157,001
Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
116,887
168,224
674,687
157,001
Profit Attributable to :
Equity Holders of the Company
93,045
155,816
559,236
151,713
Non Controlling Interest
23,842
12,408
115,451
5,288
Profit for the period
116,887
168,224
674,687
157,001
Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :
Equity Holders of the Company
93,045
155,816
559,236
151,713
Non Controlling Interest
23,842
12,408
115,451
5,288
Total Comprehensive Income for the period
116,887
168,224
674,687
157,001
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
0.17
0.28
1.00
0.27
Dividend Per Share (Rs.)
0.20
-
0.20
-
1 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions
3 The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
COMPANY
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
30.09.22
30.09.21
30.09.22
30.09.21
UNAUDIT ED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDIT ED
UNAUDIT ED
1,602,382
1,092,419
3,371,730
1,909,603
(1,366,416)
(866,181)
(2,857,862)
(1,578,795)
235,966
226,238
513,868
330,808
3,184
6,858
6,603
10,623
(60,871)
(51,930)
(158,138)
(113,775)
(11,079)
(5,593)
(22,022)
(21,244)
167,200
175,573
340,311
206,412
288,319
1,033
571,845
955
(407,358)
(10,756)
(467,325)
(32,539)
(119,039)
(9,723)
104,520
(31,584)
-
-
-
-
48,161
165,850
444,831
174,828
(7,422)
(28,299)
(96,076)
(28,299)
40,739
137,551
348,755
146,529
-
-
-
-
40,739
137,551
348,755
146,529
40,739
137,551
348,755
146,529
-
-
-
-
40,739
137,551
348,755
146,529
40,739
137,551
348,755
146,529
-
-
-
-
40,739
137,551
348,755
146,529
0.07
0.24
0.62
0.26
0.20
-
0.20
-
Page 3 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC
ST ATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSIT ION
GROUP
COMPANY
AS AT
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property , Plant and Equipment
2,483,861
2,538,408
1,685,955
1,720,579
Biological Assets
128,223
120,940
-
-
Intangible Assets
571,237
571,237
-
-
Right of U se Assets
148,544
148,544
78,460
78,460
Inv estment in Subsidiaries
-
-
2,005,204
2,005,204
Inv estment in Equity Accounted Inv estees
1,034,936
1,008,049
-
-
T otal Non Current Assets
4,366,801
4,387,178
3,769,619
3,804,243
Current Assets
Inv entories
1,784,889
1,221,622
1,390,081
901,405
Trade and Other Receiv ables
982,274
1,183,903
763,547
1,045,444
Tax Recov erable
4,791
4,096
1,516
687
Amounts Due from Related C ompanies
211,459
77,488
236,979
59,966
Cash and Cash Equiv alents
839,002
370,322
626,749
277,734
Assets Held for Sale
4,699
4,699
-
-
T otal Current Assets
3,827,114
2,862,130
3,018,872
2,285,236
T otal Assets
8,193,915
7,249,308
6,788,491
6,089,479
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Stated C apital
1,194,453
1,194,453
1,194,453
1,194,453
Rev aluation Reserv e
266,925
266,925
119,254
119,254
Retained Earnings
2,672,536
2,225,650
2,250,582
2,014,177
Equity attributable to Owners of the C ompany
4,133,914
3,687,028
3,564,289
3,327,884
Non Controlling Interest
346,800
231,349
-
-
T otal Equity
4,480,714
3,918,377
3,564,289
3,327,884
Non-Current Liabilities
Retirement Benefit Obligations
61,779
61,103
52,578
52,150
Loans and Borrow ings
449,059
449,059
440,278
440,278
Lease Obligation
157,174
157,174
79,752
79,752
Deferred Tax Liability
138,223
138,223
105,250
105,250
T otal Non Current Liabilities
806,235
805,559
677,858
677,430
Current Liabilities
Loans and Borrow ings
1,545,721
1,647,130
1,382,722
1,328,936
Lease Obligation
30,236
30,236
16,578
16,578
Trade and Other Pay ables
973,240
762,673
838,585
667,777
Amounts Due to Related C ompanies
199,998
1,275
211,537
4,778
Div idend Pay able
19,962
5,354
18,611
4,003
Income Tax Pay able
135,093
75,913
78,311
62,093
Bank Ov erdrafts
2,716
2,791
-
-
T otal Current Liabilities
2,906,966
2,525,372
2,546,344
2,084,165
T otal Liabilities
3,713,201
3,330,931
3,224,202
2,761,595
T otal Equity & Liabilities
8,193,915
7,249,308
6,788,491
6,089,479
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
7.36
6.56
6.34
5.92
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
I certify that the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
S gd.
Dilshan Perera
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of of the Board of Directors of Renuka Agri Foods PLC.
Sgd.
Sgd.
S .V. Rajiyah
B.V. S elvanayagam
Director
Director
14th November 2022
Page 4 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC
ST AT EMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUIT Y
For the Period Ended
Equity Attributable to Owners
Non Controlling
Total
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
T otal
Interest
Equity
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
COMPANY
Balance as at 1st April 2021
1,194,453
119,254
1,579,146
2,892,853
-
2,892,853
Loss for the period
-
-
146,529
146,529
-
146,529
Other C omprehensiv e Income / (Ex pense)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
-
-
146,529
146,529
-
146,529
Balance as at 30th September 2021
1,194,453
119,254
1,725,675
3,039,382
-
3,039,382
Balance as at 1st April 2022
1,194,453
119,254
2,014,177
3,327,884
-
3,327,884
Profit for the period
-
-
348,755
348,755
-
348,755
Other C omprehensiv e Income / (Ex pense)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
-
-
348,755
348,755
-
348,755
Div idend Paid
-
-
(112,350)
(112,350)
-
(112,350)
Total T ransactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(112,350)
(112,350)
-
(112,350)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
1,194,453
119,254
2,250,582
3,564,289
-
3,564,289
GROUP
Balance as at 1st April 2021
1,194,453
256,851
1,610,033
3,061,337
200,075
3,261,412
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
151,713
151,713
5,288
157,001
Other C omprehensiv e Income / (Ex pense)
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
-
-
151,713
151,713
5,288
157,001
Transactions with Owners of the Company,
Recognized directly in Equity
Effect of changes in percentage holding in subsidiaries
-
-
(92,861)
(92,861)
191
(92,670)
Total T ransactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(92,861)
(92,861)
191
(92,670)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
1,194,453
256,851
1,668,885
3,120,189
205,554
3,325,743
Balance as at 1st April 2022
1,194,453
266,925
2,225,650
3,687,028
231,349
3,918,377
Profit for the period
-
-
559,236
559,236
115,451
674,687
Other C omprehensiv e Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Expenses
-
-
559,236
559,236
115,451
674,687
Transactions with Owners of the Company,
Recognized directly in Equity
Div idend Paid
-
-
(112,350)
(112,350)
-
(112,350)
Total T ransactions with Owners of the Company
-
-
(112,350)
(112,350)
-
(112,350)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
1,194,453
266,925
2,672,536
4,133,914
346,800
4,480,714
1 The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.
2 Figures in brackets indicates deductions
3 The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Page 5 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Renuka Agri Foods plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:11 UTC.