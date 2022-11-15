Advanced search
    RAL.N0000   LK0361N00002

RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC

(RAL.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
5.700 LKR   -1.72%
Renuka Agri Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022
PU
08/16Renuka Agri Foods : Annual Report 2021/22
PU
08/15Renuka Agri Foods PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Renuka Agri Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30th SEPTEMBER 2022

CONTENT: Operational Review-2 Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - 3

Statements of Financial Position - 4

Statements of Changes in Equity - 5 Statements of Cash Flows - 6 Segment Information - 7 Notes to the Financial Statements - 8-9 20 Top Shareholders - 10 Corporate Information - 11

Operational Review

Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022

Analysis on Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 945 Mn from Rs. 7,249 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 8,194 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 4,367 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 3,827 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Equity attributable to Owners of the Company increased by Rs. 447 Mn from Rs. 3,687 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 4,134 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)

The NAVPS increased to Rs. 7.36 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 6.56 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.

Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Revenue | Expenses |Profit / (Loss) After Tax

Group revenue increased by 47% to Rs. 2,017 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 1,373 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 87.5% from export revenue and 12.5% from local revenue.

Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 51% to Rs. 1,772 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 1,174 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation

The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 354 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 298 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 117 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Profit of Rs. 168 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Earnings per Share was Rs. 0.17 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, compared with earnings per Share of Rs. 0.28 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Page 2 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended 30th September

GROUP

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

30.09.22

30.09.21

30.09.22

30.09.21

UNAUDIT ED UNAUDIT ED UNAUDITED UNAUDIT ED

Revenue

2,016,880

1,373,348

4,302,137

2,370,030

Cost of Sales

(1,676,884)

(1,100,976)

(3,442,007)

(1,989,191)

Gross Profit

339,996

272,372

860,130

380,839

Other Operating Income

3,461

7,517

7,755

11,903

Administration Expenses

(78,433)

(64,128)

(191,912)

(136,663)

Selling and Distribution Expenses

(17,285)

(8,805)

(30,217)

(26,216)

Profit from Operations

247,739

206,956

645,756

229,863

Finance Income

370,152

1,350

716,089

1,257

Finance Cost

(487,643)

(13,561)

(561,708)

(40,237)

Net Finance Cost

(117,491)

(12,211)

154,381

(38,980)

Share of Profit / (Loss) of Equity Accounted Investees

11,352

3,891

26,887

(3,470)

Profit before Tax

141,600

198,636

827,024

187,413

Taxation

(24,713)

(30,412)

(152,337)

(30,412)

Profit for the period

116,887

168,224

674,687

157,001

Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

116,887

168,224

674,687

157,001

Profit Attributable to :

Equity Holders of the Company

93,045

155,816

559,236

151,713

Non Controlling Interest

23,842

12,408

115,451

5,288

Profit for the period

116,887

168,224

674,687

157,001

Total Comprehensive Income attributable to :

Equity Holders of the Company

93,045

155,816

559,236

151,713

Non Controlling Interest

23,842

12,408

115,451

5,288

Total Comprehensive Income for the period

116,887

168,224

674,687

157,001

Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

0.17

0.28

1.00

0.27

Dividend Per Share (Rs.)

0.20

-

0.20

-

1 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions

3 The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

COMPANY

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

30.09.22

30.09.21

30.09.22

30.09.21

UNAUDIT ED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDIT ED

UNAUDIT ED

1,602,382

1,092,419

3,371,730

1,909,603

(1,366,416)

(866,181)

(2,857,862)

(1,578,795)

235,966

226,238

513,868

330,808

3,184

6,858

6,603

10,623

(60,871)

(51,930)

(158,138)

(113,775)

(11,079)

(5,593)

(22,022)

(21,244)

167,200

175,573

340,311

206,412

288,319

1,033

571,845

955

(407,358)

(10,756)

(467,325)

(32,539)

(119,039)

(9,723)

104,520

(31,584)

-

-

-

-

48,161

165,850

444,831

174,828

(7,422)

(28,299)

(96,076)

(28,299)

40,739

137,551

348,755

146,529

-

-

-

-

40,739

137,551

348,755

146,529

40,739

137,551

348,755

146,529

-

-

-

-

40,739

137,551

348,755

146,529

40,739

137,551

348,755

146,529

-

-

-

-

40,739

137,551

348,755

146,529

0.07

0.24

0.62

0.26

0.20

-

0.20

-

Page 3 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC

ST ATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSIT ION

GROUP

COMPANY

AS AT

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property , Plant and Equipment

2,483,861

2,538,408

1,685,955

1,720,579

Biological Assets

128,223

120,940

-

-

Intangible Assets

571,237

571,237

-

-

Right of U se Assets

148,544

148,544

78,460

78,460

Inv estment in Subsidiaries

-

-

2,005,204

2,005,204

Inv estment in Equity Accounted Inv estees

1,034,936

1,008,049

-

-

T otal Non Current Assets

4,366,801

4,387,178

3,769,619

3,804,243

Current Assets

Inv entories

1,784,889

1,221,622

1,390,081

901,405

Trade and Other Receiv ables

982,274

1,183,903

763,547

1,045,444

Tax Recov erable

4,791

4,096

1,516

687

Amounts Due from Related C ompanies

211,459

77,488

236,979

59,966

Cash and Cash Equiv alents

839,002

370,322

626,749

277,734

Assets Held for Sale

4,699

4,699

-

-

T otal Current Assets

3,827,114

2,862,130

3,018,872

2,285,236

T otal Assets

8,193,915

7,249,308

6,788,491

6,089,479

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Stated C apital

1,194,453

1,194,453

1,194,453

1,194,453

Rev aluation Reserv e

266,925

266,925

119,254

119,254

Retained Earnings

2,672,536

2,225,650

2,250,582

2,014,177

Equity attributable to Owners of the C ompany

4,133,914

3,687,028

3,564,289

3,327,884

Non Controlling Interest

346,800

231,349

-

-

T otal Equity

4,480,714

3,918,377

3,564,289

3,327,884

Non-Current Liabilities

Retirement Benefit Obligations

61,779

61,103

52,578

52,150

Loans and Borrow ings

449,059

449,059

440,278

440,278

Lease Obligation

157,174

157,174

79,752

79,752

Deferred Tax Liability

138,223

138,223

105,250

105,250

T otal Non Current Liabilities

806,235

805,559

677,858

677,430

Current Liabilities

Loans and Borrow ings

1,545,721

1,647,130

1,382,722

1,328,936

Lease Obligation

30,236

30,236

16,578

16,578

Trade and Other Pay ables

973,240

762,673

838,585

667,777

Amounts Due to Related C ompanies

199,998

1,275

211,537

4,778

Div idend Pay able

19,962

5,354

18,611

4,003

Income Tax Pay able

135,093

75,913

78,311

62,093

Bank Ov erdrafts

2,716

2,791

-

-

T otal Current Liabilities

2,906,966

2,525,372

2,546,344

2,084,165

T otal Liabilities

3,713,201

3,330,931

3,224,202

2,761,595

T otal Equity & Liabilities

8,193,915

7,249,308

6,788,491

6,089,479

Net Assets per Share (Rs.)

7.36

6.56

6.34

5.92

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

I certify that the Interim Financial Statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

S gd.

Dilshan Perera

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of of the Board of Directors of Renuka Agri Foods PLC.

Sgd.

Sgd.

S .V. Rajiyah

B.V. S elvanayagam

Director

Director

14th November 2022

Page 4 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA AGRI FOODS PLC

ST AT EMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUIT Y

For the Period Ended

Equity Attributable to Owners

Non Controlling

Total

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

T otal

Interest

Equity

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

COMPANY

Balance as at 1st April 2021

1,194,453

119,254

1,579,146

2,892,853

-

2,892,853

Loss for the period

-

-

146,529

146,529

-

146,529

Other C omprehensiv e Income / (Ex pense)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)

-

-

146,529

146,529

-

146,529

Balance as at 30th September 2021

1,194,453

119,254

1,725,675

3,039,382

-

3,039,382

Balance as at 1st April 2022

1,194,453

119,254

2,014,177

3,327,884

-

3,327,884

Profit for the period

-

-

348,755

348,755

-

348,755

Other C omprehensiv e Income / (Ex pense)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)

-

-

348,755

348,755

-

348,755

Div idend Paid

-

-

(112,350)

(112,350)

-

(112,350)

Total T ransactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(112,350)

(112,350)

-

(112,350)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

1,194,453

119,254

2,250,582

3,564,289

-

3,564,289

GROUP

Balance as at 1st April 2021

1,194,453

256,851

1,610,033

3,061,337

200,075

3,261,412

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

151,713

151,713

5,288

157,001

Other C omprehensiv e Income / (Ex pense)

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense)

-

-

151,713

151,713

5,288

157,001

Transactions with Owners of the Company,

Recognized directly in Equity

Effect of changes in percentage holding in subsidiaries

-

-

(92,861)

(92,861)

191

(92,670)

Total T ransactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(92,861)

(92,861)

191

(92,670)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

1,194,453

256,851

1,668,885

3,120,189

205,554

3,325,743

Balance as at 1st April 2022

1,194,453

266,925

2,225,650

3,687,028

231,349

3,918,377

Profit for the period

-

-

559,236

559,236

115,451

674,687

Other C omprehensiv e Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Expenses

-

-

559,236

559,236

115,451

674,687

Transactions with Owners of the Company,

Recognized directly in Equity

Div idend Paid

-

-

(112,350)

(112,350)

-

(112,350)

Total T ransactions with Owners of the Company

-

-

(112,350)

(112,350)

-

(112,350)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

1,194,453

266,925

2,672,536

4,133,914

346,800

4,480,714

1 The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.

2 Figures in brackets indicates deductions

3 The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 5 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renuka Agri Foods plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
