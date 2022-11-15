Renuka Agri Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

Statements of Changes in Equity - 5 Statements of Cash Flows - 6 Segment Information - 7 Notes to the Financial Statements - 8-9 20 Top Shareholders - 10 Corporate Information - 11

CONTENT: Operational Review-2 Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income - 3

Operational Review

Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022

Analysis on Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 945 Mn from Rs. 7,249 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 8,194 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 4,367 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 3,827 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Equity attributable to Owners of the Company increased by Rs. 447 Mn from Rs. 3,687 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 4,134 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)

The NAVPS increased to Rs. 7.36 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 6.56 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.

Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Revenue | Expenses |Profit / (Loss) After Tax

Group revenue increased by 47% to Rs. 2,017 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 1,373 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 87.5% from export revenue and 12.5% from local revenue.

Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 51% to Rs. 1,772 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 1,174 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation

The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 354 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 298 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 117 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Profit of Rs. 168 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Earnings per Share was Rs. 0.17 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, compared with earnings per Share of Rs. 0.28 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.