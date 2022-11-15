Renuka Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

Statement of Changes in Equity-5 Statement of Cash Flow-6 Segment Analysis-7

Operational Review

Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022

Analysis on Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 2,578 Mn from Rs. 10,858 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 13,436 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 6,540 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 6,896 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Equity Attributable to Parent Company's Shareholders

Equity attributable to Parent Company's Shareholders increased by Rs. 627 Mn from Rs. 4,595 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 5,222 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)

The NAVPS increased to Rs. 42.55 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 37.44 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.

Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Revenue | Expenses |Profit / (Loss) After Tax

Group revenue increased by 89% to Rs. 4,579 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,422 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 38.5% from export revenue and 61.5% from local revenue.

Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 90% to Rs. 4,168 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,194 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation

The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 585 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 414 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 171 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the profit of Rs. 181 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Earnings per Share was Rs. 1.13 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, compared with earnings per Share of Rs. 1.03 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.