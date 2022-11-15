Renuka Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30TH September 2022
CONTENT: Operational Review-2 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income-3
Statement of Financial Position -4
Statement of Changes in Equity-5 Statement of Cash Flow-6 Segment Analysis-7
Notes to the Financial Statements-8-9 20 Top Shareholders- 10 Corporate Information-11
Operational Review
Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022
Analysis on Statement of Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 2,578 Mn from Rs. 10,858 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 13,436 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 6,540 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 6,896 Mn as at 30th September 2022.
Equity Attributable to Parent Company's Shareholders
Equity attributable to Parent Company's Shareholders increased by Rs. 627 Mn from Rs. 4,595 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 5,222 Mn as at 30th September 2022.
Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)
The NAVPS increased to Rs. 42.55 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 37.44 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.
Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Revenue | Expenses |Profit / (Loss) After Tax
Group revenue increased by 89% to Rs. 4,579 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,422 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 38.5% from export revenue and 61.5% from local revenue.
Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 90% to Rs. 4,168 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,194 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation
The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 585 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 414 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
Profit / (Loss) After Tax
The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 171 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the profit of Rs. 181 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Earnings / (Loss) Per Share
Earnings per Share was Rs. 1.13 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, compared with earnings per Share of Rs. 1.03 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA FOODS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended 30th September
GROUP
COMPANY
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDIT ED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
Revenue
4,578,757
2,422,208
8,921,822
4,274,975
73,160
129,753
73,160
129,753
Cost of Sales
(3,701,361)
(1,907,825)
(7,012,787)
(3,467,707)
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit
877,396
514,383
1,909,035
807,268
73,160
129,753
73,160
129,753
Other Income
12,083
29,054
25,867
40,717
-
-
-
-
Administrative Expenses
(141,457)
(120,055)
(306,806)
(253,147)
(2,105)
(2,726)
(4,228)
(3,938)
Selling & Distribution Expenses
(325,067)
(166,415)
(594,199)
(335,114)
-
-
-
-
Operating Profit
422,955
256,967
1,033,897
259,724
71,055
127,027
68,932
125,815
Finance Income
367,892
4,109
714,098
1,503
6
116
9
132
Finance Costs
(573,392)
(23,321)
(673,138)
(53,805)
(564)
(3,047)
(761)
(3,837)
Net Finance Income / (Cost)
(205,499)
(19,212)
40,961
(52,302)
(558)
(2,931)
(752)
(3,705)
Profit before Tax
217,455
237,755
1,074,857
207,422
70,497
124,096
68,180
122,110
Taxation
(46,434)
(57,135)
(201,595)
(57,135)
(10,137)
(19,346)
(10,137)
(19,346)
Profit for the period
171,021
180,620
873,262
150,287
60,360
104,750
58,043
102,764
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the period
171,021
180,620
873,262
150,287
60,360
104,750
58,043
102,764
Profit Attributable to :
Owners of the Company
138,227
126,121
677,319
99,031
60,360
104,750
58,043
102,764
Non Controlling Interest
32,794
54,499
195,943
51,256
-
-
-
-
Profit for the period
171,021
180,620
873,262
150,287
60,360
104,750
58,043
102,764
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) attributable to :
Owners of the Company
138,227
126,121
677,319
99,031
60,360
104,750
58,043
102,764
Non Controlling Interest
32,794
54,499
195,943
51,256
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the period
171,021
180,620
873,262
150,287
60,360
104,750
58,043
102,764
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
1.13
1.03
5.52
0.81
0.49
0.85
0.47
0.84
Dividend Per Share (Rs.)
0.41
-
0.41
-
0.41
-
0.41
-
1 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. 2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions
3 The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA FOODS PLC
ST AT EMENT OF FINANCIAL POSIT ION
GROUP
COMPANY
AS AT
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Audited
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property , Plant and Equipment
4,612,073
4,672,435
-
-
Right of U se Assets
124,533
124,533
-
-
Inv estment Property
320,758
320,758
-
-
Biological Assets
128,232
120,940
-
-
Inv estment in Subsidiaries
-
-
3,293,149
3,293,149
Inv estment in FVTOC I
1,140,675
1,140,675
-
-
Intangible Assets and Goodw ill
213,419
216,108
-
-
T otal Non-Current Assets
6,539,690
6,595,449
3,293,149
3,293,149
Current Assets
Inv entories
3,824,077
1,912,174
-
-
Trade and Other Receiv ables
2,054,865
1,855,027
250
332
C urrent Tax Assets
6,647
4,086
-
-
Amounts Due from Related C ompanies
30,271
10,397
-
-
C ash and C ash Equiv alents
975,631
476,256
34,556
6,024
Assets H eld for Sale
4,699
4,699
-
-
T otal Current Assets
6,896,190
4,262,639
34,806
6,356
T otal Assets
13,435,880
10,858,088
3,327,955
3,299,505
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Stated C apital
2,241,842
2,241,842
2,241,842
2,241,842
Rev aluation Reserv e
737,310
737,310
-
-
Retained Earnings
2,243,234
1,616,235
1,051,742
1,044,019
Equity attributable to Ow ners of the C ompany
5,222,386
4,595,387
3,293,584
3,285,861
N on C ontrolling Interest
1,466,214
1,309,461
-
-
T otal Equity
6,688,600
5,904,848
3,293,584
3,285,861
Non-Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liability
468,453
470,301
-
-
Interest Bearing Borrow ings
457,392
457,392
-
-
Lease Liabilities
139,097
139,097
-
-
Retirement Benefit Obligation
118,373
101,919
-
-
T otal Non-Current Liabilities
1,183,315
1,168,709
-
-
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Pay ables
1,463,812
1,432,457
1,273
2,326
Amounts Due to Related C ompanies
1,284,087
37
9,723
-
Div idend Pay able
31,793
12,109
11,833
5,088
C urrent Portion of Interest Bearing Borrow ings
2,365,462
2,079,486
-
-
Lease Liabilities
23,109
23,109
-
-
C urrent Tax Pay able
226,236
87,677
11,542
6,145
Bank Ov erdraft
169,466
149,656
-
85
T otal Current Liabilities
5,563,965
3,784,531
34,371
13,644
T otal Liabilities
6,747,280
4,953,240
34,371
13,644
T otal Equity & Liabilities
13,435,880
10,858,088
3,327,955
3,299,505
Net Assets per share (Rs.)
42.55
37.44
26.84
26.77
The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.
The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
I certify that the Interim Financial Statements hav e been prepared in compliance w ith the requirements of the C ompanies Act N o.7 of 2007.
Sgd.
Dilshan Perera
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements w ere approv ed and signed for and on behalf of of the Board of Directors of Renuka Foods PLC .
Sgd.
Sgd.
S .V. Rajiyah
M.S . Dominic
Director
Director
14th November 2022
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA FOODS PLC
ST ATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period ended
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Non Controlling
T otal
Stated
Revaluation
Retained
Total
Interest
Equity
Capital
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
COMPANY
Balance as at 1st April 2021
2,241,842
-
943,710
3,185,552
-
3,185,552
Profit for the period
-
-
102,764
102,764
-
102,764
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
102,764
102,764
-
102,764
Balance as at 30th September 2021
2,241,842
-
1,046,474
3,288,316
-
3,288,316
Balance as at 1st April 2022
2,241,842
-
1,044,019
3,285,861
-
3,285,861
Profit for the period
-
-
58,043
58,043
-
58,043
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
58,043
58,043
-
58,043
Div idend Paid
-
-
(50,320)
(50,320)
-
(50,320)
T otal T ransactions with the owners
-
-
(50,320)
(50,320)
-
(50,320)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
2,241,842
-
1,051,742
3,293,584
-
3,293,584
GROUP
Balance as at 1st April 2021
2,241,842
755,457
1,229,183
4,226,482
788,053
5,014,535
Profit for the period
-
-
99,031
99,031
51,256
150,287
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
99,031
99,031
51,256
150,287
Disposal of Subsidiaries
-
(138,245)
138,245
-
59,617
59,617
C hanges in ow nership interest that do not result in loss of control
-
(283,782)
(283,782)
283,782
-
Balance as at 30th September 2021
2,241,842
617,212
1,182,677
4,041,731
1,182,708
5,224,439
Balance as at 1st April 2022
2,241,842
737,310
1,616,235
4,595,387
1,309,461
5,904,848
Profit for the period
-
-
677,319
677,319
195,943
873,262
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
677,319
677,319
195,943
873,262
T ransactions with the owners
Div idend Paid
-
-
(50,320)
(50,320)
(39,190)
(89,510)
T otal T ransactions with the owners
-
-
(50,320)
(50,320)
(39,190)
(89,510)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
2,241,842
737,310
2,243,234
5,222,386
1,466,214
6,688,600
1 The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.
2 Figures in brackets indicates deductions
3 The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
