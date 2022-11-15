Advanced search
    COCO.N0000   LK0220N00000

RENUKA FOODS PLC

(COCO.N0000)
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
25.00 LKR   -8.09%
Renuka Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022
08/17Renuka Foods PLC Proposes Dividend
08/15Renuka Foods PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
Renuka Foods : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

11/15/2022
RENUKA FOODS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30TH September 2022

CONTENT: Operational Review-2 Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income-3

Statement of Financial Position -4

Statement of Changes in Equity-5 Statement of Cash Flow-6 Segment Analysis-7

Notes to the Financial Statements-8-9 20 Top Shareholders- 10 Corporate Information-11

Operational Review

Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022

Analysis on Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 2,578 Mn from Rs. 10,858 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 13,436 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 6,540 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 6,896 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Equity Attributable to Parent Company's Shareholders

Equity attributable to Parent Company's Shareholders increased by Rs. 627 Mn from Rs. 4,595 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 5,222 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)

The NAVPS increased to Rs. 42.55 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 37.44 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.

Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Revenue | Expenses |Profit / (Loss) After Tax

Group revenue increased by 89% to Rs. 4,579 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,422 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 38.5% from export revenue and 61.5% from local revenue.

Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 90% to Rs. 4,168 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,194 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation

The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 585 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 414 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 171 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the profit of Rs. 181 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Earnings per Share was Rs. 1.13 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022, compared with earnings per Share of Rs. 1.03 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Page 2 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA FOODS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended 30th September

GROUP

COMPANY

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDIT ED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

Revenue

4,578,757

2,422,208

8,921,822

4,274,975

73,160

129,753

73,160

129,753

Cost of Sales

(3,701,361)

(1,907,825)

(7,012,787)

(3,467,707)

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit

877,396

514,383

1,909,035

807,268

73,160

129,753

73,160

129,753

Other Income

12,083

29,054

25,867

40,717

-

-

-

-

Administrative Expenses

(141,457)

(120,055)

(306,806)

(253,147)

(2,105)

(2,726)

(4,228)

(3,938)

Selling & Distribution Expenses

(325,067)

(166,415)

(594,199)

(335,114)

-

-

-

-

Operating Profit

422,955

256,967

1,033,897

259,724

71,055

127,027

68,932

125,815

Finance Income

367,892

4,109

714,098

1,503

6

116

9

132

Finance Costs

(573,392)

(23,321)

(673,138)

(53,805)

(564)

(3,047)

(761)

(3,837)

Net Finance Income / (Cost)

(205,499)

(19,212)

40,961

(52,302)

(558)

(2,931)

(752)

(3,705)

Profit before Tax

217,455

237,755

1,074,857

207,422

70,497

124,096

68,180

122,110

Taxation

(46,434)

(57,135)

(201,595)

(57,135)

(10,137)

(19,346)

(10,137)

(19,346)

Profit for the period

171,021

180,620

873,262

150,287

60,360

104,750

58,043

102,764

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the period

171,021

180,620

873,262

150,287

60,360

104,750

58,043

102,764

Profit Attributable to :

Owners of the Company

138,227

126,121

677,319

99,031

60,360

104,750

58,043

102,764

Non Controlling Interest

32,794

54,499

195,943

51,256

-

-

-

-

Profit for the period

171,021

180,620

873,262

150,287

60,360

104,750

58,043

102,764

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) attributable to :

Owners of the Company

138,227

126,121

677,319

99,031

60,360

104,750

58,043

102,764

Non Controlling Interest

32,794

54,499

195,943

51,256

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the period

171,021

180,620

873,262

150,287

60,360

104,750

58,043

102,764

Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

1.13

1.03

5.52

0.81

0.49

0.85

0.47

0.84

Dividend Per Share (Rs.)

0.41

-

0.41

-

0.41

-

0.41

-

1 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit. 2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions

3 The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 3 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA FOODS PLC

ST AT EMENT OF FINANCIAL POSIT ION

GROUP

COMPANY

AS AT

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Audited

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property , Plant and Equipment

4,612,073

4,672,435

-

-

Right of U se Assets

124,533

124,533

-

-

Inv estment Property

320,758

320,758

-

-

Biological Assets

128,232

120,940

-

-

Inv estment in Subsidiaries

-

-

3,293,149

3,293,149

Inv estment in FVTOC I

1,140,675

1,140,675

-

-

Intangible Assets and Goodw ill

213,419

216,108

-

-

T otal Non-Current Assets

6,539,690

6,595,449

3,293,149

3,293,149

Current Assets

Inv entories

3,824,077

1,912,174

-

-

Trade and Other Receiv ables

2,054,865

1,855,027

250

332

C urrent Tax Assets

6,647

4,086

-

-

Amounts Due from Related C ompanies

30,271

10,397

-

-

C ash and C ash Equiv alents

975,631

476,256

34,556

6,024

Assets H eld for Sale

4,699

4,699

-

-

T otal Current Assets

6,896,190

4,262,639

34,806

6,356

T otal Assets

13,435,880

10,858,088

3,327,955

3,299,505

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Stated C apital

2,241,842

2,241,842

2,241,842

2,241,842

Rev aluation Reserv e

737,310

737,310

-

-

Retained Earnings

2,243,234

1,616,235

1,051,742

1,044,019

Equity attributable to Ow ners of the C ompany

5,222,386

4,595,387

3,293,584

3,285,861

N on C ontrolling Interest

1,466,214

1,309,461

-

-

T otal Equity

6,688,600

5,904,848

3,293,584

3,285,861

Non-Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liability

468,453

470,301

-

-

Interest Bearing Borrow ings

457,392

457,392

-

-

Lease Liabilities

139,097

139,097

-

-

Retirement Benefit Obligation

118,373

101,919

-

-

T otal Non-Current Liabilities

1,183,315

1,168,709

-

-

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Pay ables

1,463,812

1,432,457

1,273

2,326

Amounts Due to Related C ompanies

1,284,087

37

9,723

-

Div idend Pay able

31,793

12,109

11,833

5,088

C urrent Portion of Interest Bearing Borrow ings

2,365,462

2,079,486

-

-

Lease Liabilities

23,109

23,109

-

-

C urrent Tax Pay able

226,236

87,677

11,542

6,145

Bank Ov erdraft

169,466

149,656

-

85

T otal Current Liabilities

5,563,965

3,784,531

34,371

13,644

T otal Liabilities

6,747,280

4,953,240

34,371

13,644

T otal Equity & Liabilities

13,435,880

10,858,088

3,327,955

3,299,505

Net Assets per share (Rs.)

42.55

37.44

26.84

26.77

The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.

The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

I certify that the Interim Financial Statements hav e been prepared in compliance w ith the requirements of the C ompanies Act N o.7 of 2007.

Sgd.

Dilshan Perera

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements w ere approv ed and signed for and on behalf of of the Board of Directors of Renuka Foods PLC .

Sgd.

Sgd.

S .V. Rajiyah

M.S . Dominic

Director

Director

14th November 2022

Page 4 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA FOODS PLC

ST ATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period ended

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Non Controlling

T otal

Stated

Revaluation

Retained

Total

Interest

Equity

Capital

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

COMPANY

Balance as at 1st April 2021

2,241,842

-

943,710

3,185,552

-

3,185,552

Profit for the period

-

-

102,764

102,764

-

102,764

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

102,764

102,764

-

102,764

Balance as at 30th September 2021

2,241,842

-

1,046,474

3,288,316

-

3,288,316

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,241,842

-

1,044,019

3,285,861

-

3,285,861

Profit for the period

-

-

58,043

58,043

-

58,043

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

58,043

58,043

-

58,043

Div idend Paid

-

-

(50,320)

(50,320)

-

(50,320)

T otal T ransactions with the owners

-

-

(50,320)

(50,320)

-

(50,320)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

2,241,842

-

1,051,742

3,293,584

-

3,293,584

GROUP

Balance as at 1st April 2021

2,241,842

755,457

1,229,183

4,226,482

788,053

5,014,535

Profit for the period

-

-

99,031

99,031

51,256

150,287

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

99,031

99,031

51,256

150,287

Disposal of Subsidiaries

-

(138,245)

138,245

-

59,617

59,617

C hanges in ow nership interest that do not result in loss of control

-

(283,782)

(283,782)

283,782

-

Balance as at 30th September 2021

2,241,842

617,212

1,182,677

4,041,731

1,182,708

5,224,439

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,241,842

737,310

1,616,235

4,595,387

1,309,461

5,904,848

Profit for the period

-

-

677,319

677,319

195,943

873,262

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

677,319

677,319

195,943

873,262

T ransactions with the owners

Div idend Paid

-

-

(50,320)

(50,320)

(39,190)

(89,510)

T otal T ransactions with the owners

-

-

(50,320)

(50,320)

(39,190)

(89,510)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

2,241,842

737,310

2,243,234

5,222,386

1,466,214

6,688,600

1 The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.

2 Figures in brackets indicates deductions

3 The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 5 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renuka Foods plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
