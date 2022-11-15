Renuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income-3
Statement of Financial Position -4
Statement of Changes in Equity-5
Statement of Cash Flows-6
Segment Analysis-7
Notes to the Financial Statements-8-9
Top 20 Major Shareholders- 10
Corporate Information-11
Operational Review
Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022
Analysis on Statement of Financial Position
Total Assets
Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 1,569 Mn from Rs. 17,843 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 19,412 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 10,735 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 8,678 Mn as at 30th September 2022.
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Equity attributable to owners of the Company increased by Rs. 396 Mn from Rs. 8,709 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 9,105 Mn as at 30th September 2022.
Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)
The NAVPS increased to Rs. 49.24 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 48.84 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.
Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
Revenue | Expenses |Profit After Tax
Group revenue increased by 89% to Rs. 4,604 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,436 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 38% from export revenue and 62% from local revenue.
Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 89% to Rs. 4,180 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs.2,210 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.
Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation
The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 722 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 584 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year
Profit / (Loss) After Tax
The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 397 Mn for the 30th September 2022 quarter compared with the profit of Rs. 358 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Earnings / (Loss) Per Share
Earnings per share was Rs. 0.62 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with earnings per share of Rs. 0.84 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
Page 2 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
For the period ended 30th September
Revenue
Cost of Sales
Gross Profit
Other Operating Income
Administrative Expenses
Distribution Expenses
Other Operating Expenses
Profit from Operations
Finance Income
Finance Cost
Net Finance Income / (Cost)
Fair Value Gain / (Loss) on Investments - Measured at Fair through Proft or Loss Share of Profit / (Loss) of Equity Accounted Investee
Profit before Taxation
Taxation
Profit for the Period
Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the Period
Profit Attributable to :
Equity Holder of the Parent
Non Controlling Interest
Profit for the Period
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) attributable to : Equity Holder of the Parent
Non Controlling Interest
Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the Period
Earnings Per Share (Rs.)
Dividend Per Share (Rs.)
GROUP
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
UNAUDIT ED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDIT ED
UNAUDIT ED
4,603,911
2,436,174
8,952,968
4,296,496
(3,701,361)
(1,907,878)
(7,012,787)
(3,466,308)
902,550
528,296
1,940,181
830,188
16,570
48,003
34,331
74,256
(153,701)
(132,994)
(344,215)
(277,414)
(325,100)
(169,235)
(594,328)
(337,934)
-
-
-
-
440,319
274,070
1,035,969
289,096
494,087
17,268
933,769
24,893
(575,799)
(26,981)
(677,326)
(58,506)
(81,712)
(9,713)
256,443
(33,613)
119,527
152,910
61,416
185,329
204
12
204
16
478,338
417,279
1,354,032
440,828
(81,108)
(59,769)
(254,949)
(65,831)
397,230
357,510
1,099,083
374,997
-
-
-
-
397,230
357,510
1,099,083
374,997
114,312
151,881
395,976
163,242
282,918
205,629
703,107
211,755
397,230
357,510
1,099,083
374,997
114,312
151,881
395,976
163,242
282,918
205,629
703,107
211,755
397,230
357,510
1,099,083
374,997
0.62
0.84
2.14
0.90
0.40
-
0.40
-
COMPANY
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
QUARTER ENDED
PERIOD ENDED
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
30.09.2022
30.09.2021
UNAUDIT ED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDITED
UNAUDIT ED
8,391
22,680
8,391
22,680
-
-
-
-
8,391
22,680
8,391
22,680
-
-
-
-
(4,163)
(3,277)
(4,868)
(3,467)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,228
19,403
3,523
19,213
3
22
3
28
(130)
(52)
(242)
(61)
(127)
(30)
(239)
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,101
19,373
3,284
19,180
(462)
-
(462)
-
3,639
19,373
2,822
19,180
-
-
-
-
3,639
19,373
2,822
19,180
3,639
19,373
2,822
19,180
-
-
-
-
3,639
19,373
2,822
19,180
3,639
19,373
2,822
19,180
-
-
-
-
3,639
19,373
2,822
19,180
0.02
0.11
0.02
0.11
0.40
-
0.40
-
1 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions.
3 The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Page 3 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
GROUP
COMPANY
AS AT
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
30.09.2022
31.03.2022
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
Rs.'000'
UNAUDIT ED
AUDIT ED
UNAUDIT ED
AUDIT ED
Assets
Non-Current Assets
Property , Plant and Equipment
4,587,616
4,648,015
-
-
Intangible Assets
189,774
192,463
-
-
Inv estments Property
4,930,231
4,478,442
-
-
Right to U se Assets
323,567
323,567
-
-
Biological Assets
126,810
120,940
-
-
Inv estment In Subsidiaries
-
-
2,631,079
2,631,079
Inv estment in Equity Accounted Inv estees
573,133
-
-
-
Deferred Tax Asset
3,677
3,677
-
-
T otal Non-Current Assets
10,734,808
9,767,104
2,631,079
2,631,079
Current Assets
Inv entories
3,824,077
1,916,102
-
-
Trade and Other Receiv ables
1,786,958
1,900,426
12
12
Other Current Assets
354,759
125,029
-
-
Income Tax Refund Due
8,141
8,128
-
-
Inv estment - Measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss
1,126,074
743,804
-
-
C ash at Bank and C ash in Hand
1,572,957
3,234,324
3,316
3,255
Assets H eld for Sale
4,698
148,528
-
-
T otal Current Assets
8,677,664
8,076,341
3,328
3,267
T otal Assets
19,412,472
17,843,445
2,634,407
2,634,346
Equity and Liabilities
Equity
Stated C apital
2,283,303
2,223,194
2,283,303
2,223,194
Rev aluation Reserv e
427,561
427,561
-
-
C apital Reserv e
313,874
313,874
-
-
Retained Earnings
6,080,725
5,744,858
346,121
403,408
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
9,105,463
8,709,487
2,629,424
2,626,602
N on C ontrolling Interest
4,449,641
3,849,950
-
-
T otal Equity
13,555,104
12,559,437
2,629,424
2,626,602
Non Current Liabilities
Deferred Tax Liability
715,968
715,968
-
-
Interest Bearing Borrow ings Due After One Year
449,059
449,059
-
-
N on C urrent Portion of Lease Obligation
139,097
139,097
-
-
Retirement Benefit Obligations
126,826
116,278
-
-
T otal Non Current Liabilities
1,430,950
1,420,402
-
-
Current Liabilities
Trade and Other Pay ables
1,414,892
1,223,871
2,960
4,054
Other Current Liabilities
215,015
233,334
-
-
Interest Bearing Borrow ings Due Within One Year
2,373,793
2,087,819
-
-
C urrent Portion of Lease Obligation
23,109
23,109
-
-
Income Tax Pay able
227,808
107,892
-
10
Bank Ov erdraft
171,802
187,581
2,023
3,680
T otal Current Liabilities
4,426,418
3,863,606
4,983
7,744
T otal Liabilities
5,857,368
5,284,008
4,983
7,744
T otal Equity & Liabilities
19,412,472
17,843,445
2,634,407
2,634,346
Net Assets per Share (Rs.)
49.24
48.84
14.22
14.73
The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.
The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
I certify that the Interim Financial Statements hav e been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.
S gd.
Dilshan Perera
Chief Financial Officer
The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of of the Board of Directors of Renuka Holdings PLC.
Sgd.
Sgd.
S .V. Rajiyah
M.S . Dominic
Director
Director
14th November 2022
Page 4 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
For the period Ended
Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company
Non Controlling
T otal
Stated
Revaluation
Capital
Retained
T otal
Interest
Equity
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Earnings
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
Rs.000
COMPANY
Balance as at 1st April 2021
2,223,194
-
-
404,700
2,627,894
-
2,627,894
Profit for the y eat
-
-
-
19,180
19,180
-
19,180
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
19,180
19,180
-
19,180
Balance as at 30th September 2021
2,223,194
-
-
423,880
2,647,074
-
2,647,074
Balance as at 1st April 2022
2,223,194
-
-
403,408
2,626,602
-
2,626,602
Profit for the period
-
-
-
2,822
2,822
-
2,822
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
2,822
2,822
-
2,822
T ransactions with the owners
Scrip Div idend
60,109
-
-
(60,109)
-
-
-
T otal T ransactions with the owners
60,109
-
-
(60,109)
-
-
-
Balance as at 30th September 2022
2,283,303
-
-
346,121
2,629,424
-
2,629,424
GROUP
Restated balance as at 1st April 2021
2,223,194
436,245
313,875
4,806,731
7,780,045
3,301,371
11,081,416
Profit for the period
-
-
-
163,242
163,242
211,755
374,997
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
163,242
163,242
211,755
374,997
T ransactions with the owners
Acquisition / Disposal of Subsidiary
-
(138,245)
-
138,245
-
(85,360)
(85,360)
Div idend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
(16,880)
(16,880)
Adjustments due to changes in Shareholdings of Subsidiaries
-
-
-
(257,339)
(257,339)
257,339
-
T otal T ransactions with the owners
-
(138,245)
-
(119,094)
(257,339)
155,099
(102,240)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
2,223,194
298,000
313,875
4,850,879
7,685,948
3,668,225
11,354,173
Balance as at 1st April 2022
2,223,194
427,561
313,874
5,744,858
8,709,487
3,849,950
12,559,437
Profit for the period
-
-
-
395,976
395,976
703,107
1,099,083
Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
T otal Comprehensive Income for the period
-
-
-
395,976
395,976
703,107
1,099,083
Acquisition / Disposal of Subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
(38,426)
(38,426)
T ransactions with the owners
Div idend Paid
-
-
-
-
-
(64,990)
(64,990)
Scrip Div idend
60,109
(60,109)
-
-
-
T otal T ransactions with the owners
60,109
-
-
(60,109)
-
(64,990)
(64,990)
Balance as at 30th September 2022
2,283,303
427,561
313,874
6,080,725
9,105,463
4,449,641
13,555,104
1 The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.
2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions
3 The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.
Page 5 of 11
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Renuka Holdings plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:09 UTC.