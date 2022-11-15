Renuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income-3

Operational Review

Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022

Analysis on Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 1,569 Mn from Rs. 17,843 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 19,412 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 10,735 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 8,678 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Equity attributable to owners of the Company increased by Rs. 396 Mn from Rs. 8,709 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 9,105 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)

The NAVPS increased to Rs. 49.24 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 48.84 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.

Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Revenue | Expenses |Profit After Tax

Group revenue increased by 89% to Rs. 4,604 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,436 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 38% from export revenue and 62% from local revenue.

Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 89% to Rs. 4,180 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs.2,210 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation

The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 722 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 584 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 397 Mn for the 30th September 2022 quarter compared with the profit of Rs. 358 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Earnings per share was Rs. 0.62 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with earnings per share of Rs. 0.84 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.