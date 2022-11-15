Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Renuka Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RHL.N0000   LK0355N00004

RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC

(RHL.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-13
15.90 LKR   +6.71%
05:52aRenuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022
PU
08/17Renuka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17Renuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.06.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED

30th SEPTEMBER 2022

CONTENT:

Operational Review-2

Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income-3

Statement of Financial Position -4

Statement of Changes in Equity-5

Statement of Cash Flows-6

Segment Analysis-7

Notes to the Financial Statements-8-9

Top 20 Major Shareholders- 10

Corporate Information-11

Operational Review

Interim Financial Statements for the Period Ended 30th September 2022

Analysis on Statement of Financial Position

Total Assets

Total Assets of the Group have increased by Rs. 1,569 Mn from Rs. 17,843 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 19,412 Mn as at 30th September 2022. Total Non Current Assets were Rs. 10,735 Mn and Total Current Assets were Rs. 8,678 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Equity attributable to owners of the Company increased by Rs. 396 Mn from Rs. 8,709 Mn as at 31st March 2022 to Rs. 9,105 Mn as at 30th September 2022.

Net Asset Value Per Share (NAVPS)

The NAVPS increased to Rs. 49.24 as at 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 48.84 per share recorded as at 31st March 2022.

Analysis on Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

Revenue | Expenses |Profit After Tax

Group revenue increased by 89% to Rs. 4,604 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs. 2,436 Mn in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The composition of the Group Revenue for the quarter is 38% from export revenue and 62% from local revenue.

Total direct and other operational expenses have increased by 89% to Rs. 4,180 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with Rs.2,210 Mn in the comparable period in the previous year.

Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation

The Group reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax and Depreciation for the period amounting to Rs. 722 Mn for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with the Rs. 584 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year

Profit / (Loss) After Tax

The Group reported a profit for the period amounting to Rs. 397 Mn for the 30th September 2022 quarter compared with the profit of Rs. 358 Mn reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

Earnings per share was Rs. 0.62 for the quarter ended 30th September 2022 compared with earnings per share of Rs. 0.84 in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Page 2 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the period ended 30th September

Revenue

Cost of Sales

Gross Profit

Other Operating Income

Administrative Expenses

Distribution Expenses

Other Operating Expenses

Profit from Operations

Finance Income

Finance Cost

Net Finance Income / (Cost)

Fair Value Gain / (Loss) on Investments - Measured at Fair through Proft or Loss Share of Profit / (Loss) of Equity Accounted Investee

Profit before Taxation

Taxation

Profit for the Period

Other Comprehensive Income / (Expense)

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the Period

Profit Attributable to :

Equity Holder of the Parent

Non Controlling Interest

Profit for the Period

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) attributable to : Equity Holder of the Parent

Non Controlling Interest

Total Comprehensive Income / (Expense) for the Period

Earnings Per Share (Rs.)

Dividend Per Share (Rs.)

GROUP

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

UNAUDIT ED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDIT ED

UNAUDIT ED

4,603,911

2,436,174

8,952,968

4,296,496

(3,701,361)

(1,907,878)

(7,012,787)

(3,466,308)

902,550

528,296

1,940,181

830,188

16,570

48,003

34,331

74,256

(153,701)

(132,994)

(344,215)

(277,414)

(325,100)

(169,235)

(594,328)

(337,934)

-

-

-

-

440,319

274,070

1,035,969

289,096

494,087

17,268

933,769

24,893

(575,799)

(26,981)

(677,326)

(58,506)

(81,712)

(9,713)

256,443

(33,613)

119,527

152,910

61,416

185,329

204

12

204

16

478,338

417,279

1,354,032

440,828

(81,108)

(59,769)

(254,949)

(65,831)

397,230

357,510

1,099,083

374,997

-

-

-

-

397,230

357,510

1,099,083

374,997

114,312

151,881

395,976

163,242

282,918

205,629

703,107

211,755

397,230

357,510

1,099,083

374,997

114,312

151,881

395,976

163,242

282,918

205,629

703,107

211,755

397,230

357,510

1,099,083

374,997

0.62

0.84

2.14

0.90

0.40

-

0.40

-

COMPANY

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

QUARTER ENDED

PERIOD ENDED

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

30.09.2022

30.09.2021

UNAUDIT ED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDITED

UNAUDIT ED

8,391

22,680

8,391

22,680

-

-

-

-

8,391

22,680

8,391

22,680

-

-

-

-

(4,163)

(3,277)

(4,868)

(3,467)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,228

19,403

3,523

19,213

3

22

3

28

(130)

(52)

(242)

(61)

(127)

(30)

(239)

(33)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,101

19,373

3,284

19,180

(462)

-

(462)

-

3,639

19,373

2,822

19,180

-

-

-

-

3,639

19,373

2,822

19,180

3,639

19,373

2,822

19,180

-

-

-

-

3,639

19,373

2,822

19,180

3,639

19,373

2,822

19,180

-

-

-

-

3,639

19,373

2,822

19,180

0.02

0.11

0.02

0.11

0.40

-

0.40

-

1 The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions.

3 The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 3 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

GROUP

COMPANY

AS AT

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

30.09.2022

31.03.2022

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

Rs.'000'

UNAUDIT ED

AUDIT ED

UNAUDIT ED

AUDIT ED

Assets

Non-Current Assets

Property , Plant and Equipment

4,587,616

4,648,015

-

-

Intangible Assets

189,774

192,463

-

-

Inv estments Property

4,930,231

4,478,442

-

-

Right to U se Assets

323,567

323,567

-

-

Biological Assets

126,810

120,940

-

-

Inv estment In Subsidiaries

-

-

2,631,079

2,631,079

Inv estment in Equity Accounted Inv estees

573,133

-

-

-

Deferred Tax Asset

3,677

3,677

-

-

T otal Non-Current Assets

10,734,808

9,767,104

2,631,079

2,631,079

Current Assets

Inv entories

3,824,077

1,916,102

-

-

Trade and Other Receiv ables

1,786,958

1,900,426

12

12

Other Current Assets

354,759

125,029

-

-

Income Tax Refund Due

8,141

8,128

-

-

Inv estment - Measured at Fair Value through Profit or Loss

1,126,074

743,804

-

-

C ash at Bank and C ash in Hand

1,572,957

3,234,324

3,316

3,255

Assets H eld for Sale

4,698

148,528

-

-

T otal Current Assets

8,677,664

8,076,341

3,328

3,267

T otal Assets

19,412,472

17,843,445

2,634,407

2,634,346

Equity and Liabilities

Equity

Stated C apital

2,283,303

2,223,194

2,283,303

2,223,194

Rev aluation Reserv e

427,561

427,561

-

-

C apital Reserv e

313,874

313,874

-

-

Retained Earnings

6,080,725

5,744,858

346,121

403,408

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

9,105,463

8,709,487

2,629,424

2,626,602

N on C ontrolling Interest

4,449,641

3,849,950

-

-

T otal Equity

13,555,104

12,559,437

2,629,424

2,626,602

Non Current Liabilities

Deferred Tax Liability

715,968

715,968

-

-

Interest Bearing Borrow ings Due After One Year

449,059

449,059

-

-

N on C urrent Portion of Lease Obligation

139,097

139,097

-

-

Retirement Benefit Obligations

126,826

116,278

-

-

T otal Non Current Liabilities

1,430,950

1,420,402

-

-

Current Liabilities

Trade and Other Pay ables

1,414,892

1,223,871

2,960

4,054

Other Current Liabilities

215,015

233,334

-

-

Interest Bearing Borrow ings Due Within One Year

2,373,793

2,087,819

-

-

C urrent Portion of Lease Obligation

23,109

23,109

-

-

Income Tax Pay able

227,808

107,892

-

10

Bank Ov erdraft

171,802

187,581

2,023

3,680

T otal Current Liabilities

4,426,418

3,863,606

4,983

7,744

T otal Liabilities

5,857,368

5,284,008

4,983

7,744

T otal Equity & Liabilities

19,412,472

17,843,445

2,634,407

2,634,346

Net Assets per Share (Rs.)

49.24

48.84

14.22

14.73

The above figures are provisional and subject to audit.

The Notes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

I certify that the Interim Financial Statements hav e been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act No.7 of 2007.

S gd.

Dilshan Perera

Chief Financial Officer

The Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

These Financial Statements were approved and signed for and on behalf of of the Board of Directors of Renuka Holdings PLC.

Sgd.

Sgd.

S .V. Rajiyah

M.S . Dominic

Director

Director

14th November 2022

Page 4 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

For the period Ended

Equity Attributable to Owners of the Company

Non Controlling

T otal

Stated

Revaluation

Capital

Retained

T otal

Interest

Equity

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Earnings

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

Rs.000

COMPANY

Balance as at 1st April 2021

2,223,194

-

-

404,700

2,627,894

-

2,627,894

Profit for the y eat

-

-

-

19,180

19,180

-

19,180

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

19,180

19,180

-

19,180

Balance as at 30th September 2021

2,223,194

-

-

423,880

2,647,074

-

2,647,074

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,223,194

-

-

403,408

2,626,602

-

2,626,602

Profit for the period

-

-

-

2,822

2,822

-

2,822

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

2,822

2,822

-

2,822

T ransactions with the owners

Scrip Div idend

60,109

-

-

(60,109)

-

-

-

T otal T ransactions with the owners

60,109

-

-

(60,109)

-

-

-

Balance as at 30th September 2022

2,283,303

-

-

346,121

2,629,424

-

2,629,424

GROUP

Restated balance as at 1st April 2021

2,223,194

436,245

313,875

4,806,731

7,780,045

3,301,371

11,081,416

Profit for the period

-

-

-

163,242

163,242

211,755

374,997

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

163,242

163,242

211,755

374,997

T ransactions with the owners

Acquisition / Disposal of Subsidiary

-

(138,245)

-

138,245

-

(85,360)

(85,360)

Div idend Paid

-

-

-

-

-

(16,880)

(16,880)

Adjustments due to changes in Shareholdings of Subsidiaries

-

-

-

(257,339)

(257,339)

257,339

-

T otal T ransactions with the owners

-

(138,245)

-

(119,094)

(257,339)

155,099

(102,240)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

2,223,194

298,000

313,875

4,850,879

7,685,948

3,668,225

11,354,173

Balance as at 1st April 2022

2,223,194

427,561

313,874

5,744,858

8,709,487

3,849,950

12,559,437

Profit for the period

-

-

-

395,976

395,976

703,107

1,099,083

Other C omprehensiv e Income, net of Tax

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

T otal Comprehensive Income for the period

-

-

-

395,976

395,976

703,107

1,099,083

Acquisition / Disposal of Subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

(38,426)

(38,426)

T ransactions with the owners

Div idend Paid

-

-

-

-

-

(64,990)

(64,990)

Scrip Div idend

60,109

(60,109)

-

-

-

T otal T ransactions with the owners

60,109

-

-

(60,109)

-

(64,990)

(64,990)

Balance as at 30th September 2022

2,283,303

427,561

313,874

6,080,725

9,105,463

4,449,641

13,555,104

1 The abov e figures are prov isional and subject to audit.

2 Figures in brackets indicate deductions

3 The N otes set out on page 08 to 09 form an integral part of these Financial Statements.

Page 5 of 11

INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Renuka Holdings plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC
05:52aRenuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.09.2022
PU
08/17Renuka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/17Renuka : Interim Financial Statements 30.06.2022
PU
08/17Renuka : Annual Report 2021/2022
PU
05/31Renuka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended..
CI
02/09Renuka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
2021Renuka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2021Renuka Holdings plc Proposes Dividend for 2021
CI
2021Renuka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2021Renuka Holdings plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2021
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 10 741 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net income 2022 439 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net cash 2022 1 091 M 2,98 M 2,98 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 872 M 7,84 M 7,84 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 338
Free-Float 20,9%
Chart RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Renuka Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shamindra R. Rajiyah Executive Director & Managing Director
Indumathi Renuka Rajiyah Executive Chairman
Shamindra Vatsalan Rajiyah Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lasantha Manu Abeywickrama Independent Non-Executive Director
Mario Suresh Dominic Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENUKA HOLDINGS PLC-15.06%8
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.19%315 803
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.33%87 536
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY37.70%51 791
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.65%45 684
KRAFT HEINZ2.56%45 102