Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to lunresertib in combination with camonsertib for the treatment of adult patients with CCNE1 amplified, or FBXW7 or PPP2R1A-mutated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Lunresertib in combination with camonsertib is currently being evaluated in Repare’s MYTHIC Module 2 Phase 1 dose expansion clinical trial at the recommended Phase 2 dose in patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers harboring CCNE1 amplification or FBXW7 or PPP2R1A mutations. In addition to the Fast Track designation announced today, the FDA previously granted Fast Track designation to lunresertib in combination with camonsertib for the treatment of adult patients with CCNE1 amplified, or FBXW7 or PPP2R1A mutated endometrial cancer in the third quarter of 2023. Repare expects to present data from the MYTHIC Module 2 dose expansion cohorts in approximately 20-30 patients each with ovarian and endometrial cancer in the fourth quarter of 2024.

“The FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track designation supports our goal of quickly and efficiently developing the lunresertib-camonsertib combination for patients with genomically-defined platinum-resistant ovarian cancer,” said Maria Koehler, MD, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Repare. “Ovarian cancer patients need therapies that provide long-term benefit beyond that observed with standard of care. Our precision medicine approach targets treatment to patients who could most benefit from a well-tolerated alternative to chemotherapy.”

The FDA’s Fast Track process is designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of therapies intended to treat serious conditions and address unmet medical needs to potentially bring important new medicines to patients earlier. Companies whose programs are granted FTD are eligible for more frequent interactions with the FDA during clinical development and potentially accelerated approval and/or priority review, if relevant criteria are met. For more information on Fast Track Designation, please visit the FDA’s website at https://www.fda.gov/patients/fast-track-breakthrough-therapy-accelerated-approval-priority-review/fast-track.

About Repare Therapeutics’ SNIPRx® Platform

Repare’s SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company’s therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare’s platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates.

About Repare Therapeutics Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes lunresertib (also known as RP-6306), a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development; RP-1664, a Phase 1 PLK4 inhibitor; RP-3467, a preclinical Polθ ATPase inhibitor program; as well as additional, undisclosed preclinical programs. For more information, please visit www.reparerx.com and follow @Reparerx on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

