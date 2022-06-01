Repare Therapeutics : Announces a Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Roche for Camonsertib (RP-3500) - Form 8-K

Repare Therapeutics Announces a Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Roche for Camonsertib (RP-3500) Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.2 billion in potential development, regulatory, commercial and sales milestones, plus royalties on global net product sales. Repare to host conference call today at 5:00 p.m. EDT Cambridge, MA & Montreal, QC, June 1, 2022 (BUSINESS WIRE) - Repare Therapeutics Inc. ("Repare" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced it has entered into a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations including those in the ATM gene (Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase). Under the collaboration, Roche will assume development of camonsertib with the potential to expand development into additional tumors and multiple combination studies. "Camonsertib has the potential to help cancer patients across numerous solid tumors as a monotherapy and possibly in combination with other agents," said Kim Seth, Ph.D., EVP and Head of Business & Corporate Development at Repare. "Given the encouraging data Repare has generated for camonsertib as a potentially best-in-class ATR inhibitor with a promising tolerability profile and patient selection insights in areas of high unmet medical need, and Roche's leading global footprint and unique expertise in precision oncology, we are confident that Roche is the ideal partner for us to drive the broad global development and commercialization of camonsertib." "Roche is excited about the emerging DNA damage response field, which represents a promising new approach to precision oncology," said James Sabry, M.D., Ph.D., Global Head of Pharma Partnering, Roche. "We are looking forward to partnering with Repare Therapeutics to further develop camonsertib as a new potential treatment option for patients with significant unmet medical needs across a range of tumor types. The collaboration with Repare builds on Roche's strategy of personalized healthcare and further strengthens our leadership in oncology." Under the terms of the agreement, Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment, and is eligible to receive up to $1.2 billion in potential clinical, regulatory, commercial and sales milestones, including up to $55 million in potential near-term payments, and royalties on global net sales ranging from high-single-digits to high-teens. The collaboration also provides Repare with the ability to opt-in to a 50/50 U.S. co-development and profit share arrangement, including participation in U.S. co-promotion if U.S. regulatory approval is received. If Repare chooses to exercise its co-development and profit share option, it will continue to be eligible to receive certain clinical, regulatory, commercial and sales milestone payments, in addition to full ex-U.S. royalties. The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 and other customary closing conditions.

About Repare Therapeutics' SNIPRx® Platform Repare's SNIPRx® platform is a genome-wide CRISPR-based screening approach that utilizes proprietary isogenic cell lines to identify novel and known synthetic lethal gene pairs and the corresponding patients who are most likely to benefit from the Company's therapies based on the genetic profile of their tumors. Repare's platform enables the development of precision therapeutics in patients whose tumors contain one or more genomic alterations identified by SNIPRx® screening, in order to selectively target those tumors in patients most likely to achieve clinical benefit from resulting product candidates. About Repare Therapeutics, Inc. Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company's pipeline includes its lead product candidate camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polq¸ inhibitor program, as well as several early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com . SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.