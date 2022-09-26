Repare Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation September 2022
A Leader in Precision Oncology
Corporate Presentation
September 2022
Leading clinical‐stage precision oncology company focused on synthetic lethality
RP‐6306, a ﬁrst‐in‐class, oral PKMYT1 inhibitor, drives genomic instability in CCNE1‐ampliﬁed tumors
RP‐6306 with Ph 1 monotherapy and multiple combination trials ongoing
Camonsertib (RP‐3500),
potential best‐in‐class ATR inhibitorwith durable responses and clinical
RP‐3500 beneﬁt in Ph 1/2 and strategic validation through Roche partnership
Robust pipeline
of SL‐based therapeutic opportunities, including RP‐2119 and a pipeline of advanced preclinical opportunities
Proprietary genome‐wide
CRISPR‐enabled SNIPRx platform, focused on genomic instability and DNA damage repair, enabling novel target identiﬁcation and diﬀerentiated patient selection insights
Current Balance Sheet funds Repare through multiple value‐creating milestones into 2026
Experienced team proven in drug discovery and development
Management team
Lloyd M. Segal
Steve Forte, CPA
President & CEO
EVP, Chief Financial Officer
Michael Zinda, PhD
Kim A. Seth, PhD
EVP, Chief Scientific Officer
EVP, Chief Business Officer
Maria Koehler, MD, PhD
Cameron Black, Ph.D.
EVP, Chief Medical Officer
EVP, Head of Discovery
Philip Herman
EVP, Head of Commercial
& New Product Development
Scientific founders
Daniel Durocher, PhD
Developed CRISPR SL platform Deep DNA repair knowledge
Lunenfeld‐Tanenbaum Research Institute (LTRI) & professor at University of Toronto
Agnel Sfeir, PhD
DDR and cancer pathway investigator Pioneer in Polθ, genome instability Professor, MSKCC
Frank Sicheri, PhD
Globally recognized structural biologist, expert in eukaryotic cell signaling, drug mechanism of action
LTRI & professor at University of Toronto
Focused on precision oncology for untapped cancer lesions
Focused on 71% untapped
target space
Focus of precision oncology for 20 years:
(% of tumors)
Gain of function (targetable; e.g., EGFR)
~29% ~17%
Gain of function
(un‐targetable; e.g., CCNE1)
~54%
Loss of function
(no known driver; e.g., BRCA1)
Repare has identified several novel and proprietary targets to date
"…known cancer targets represent a small minority of strong cancer dependencies … synthetic lethal targets are particularly attractive as new targets…"
