Repare Therapeutics Expands Executive Leadership Team with the Appointment of Philip Herman as EVP Commercial & New Product Development

Former CCO of Y-mAbs Therapeutics brings 20 years of pharma and biotech commercial leadership

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the appointment of Philip Herman as its EVP Commercial & New Product Development.

“We are excited to welcome Phil to Repare as we are looking forward to key catalysts for RP-3500 and RP-6306 in 2022. 2022 will be an important year for us as we continue to build Repare into the leading precision oncology company delivering synthetic lethality medicines that meaningfully improve the lives of cancer patients,” said Lloyd M. Segal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Repare. “Phil is an experienced executive who brings to us decades of global oncology experience which will be invaluable as we establish and execute on an integrated product development plan and an eventual commercial launch strategy for the Company.”

“I am thrilled to join Repare at this exciting time in the Company’s evolution,” said Mr. Herman. “I look forward to contributing my expertise in guiding Repare towards a potential commercial launch and assisting the Company as it begins to transition from a clinical stage company to a commercial organization.”

Mr. Herman joins Repare from Y-mAbs Therapeutics, where he served as Chief Commercial Officer and led the successful launch of DANYELZA® (naxitamab). He brings extensive commercial experience with a focus in oncology and rare diseases and has a proven track record of successful new product launches. He has held several marketing positions including Vice President, Head of Santhera U.S. and Head of Commercial, Head of Marketing at Dyax Corp., Director of Marketing at Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and various commercial positions of increasing responsibility at Pfizer. Mr. Herman received his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, and a BA in business administration from Baldwin Wallace University.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate RP-3500, a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as eight other early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are “forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and pipeline, the clinical development of the Company’s pipeline including the timing of data readouts, regulatory submission and potential commercial launch as well as plans for regulatory approval generally the potential of RP-3500 and RP-6306 to provide for benefits for patients and the Company’s plans for transition into a commercial stage company. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s clinical development programs, future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, clinical trials and financial position, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials, clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes in the regulatory environment, the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Quarterly Report for the period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on November 10, 2021 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

