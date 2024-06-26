PHASE 1 STUDY OF THE PKMYT1 INHIBITOR LUNRESERTIB (LUNRE) IN COMBINATION WITH FOLFIRI IN ADVANCED GASTROINTESTINAL CANCERS (MINOTAUR STUDY)

Elisa Fontana

Employee of Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) International

Repare Therapeutics, CARIS Life Science, Seagen, Sapience, BicycleTx Ltd (conference attendance);

Astellas, Pfizer (Advisory Board)

European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC), Gastrointestinal Tactical Coordinating Group (GITCG) secretary (2021- 2023)

ASCO Annual Meeting Scientific Programme Committee GI cancers, Colorectal and Anal Track (2024-2026)

Acerta Pharma, ADC Therapeutics, Amgen, Arcus Biosciences, Array BioPharma, Artios Pharma Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Astex, Astra Zeneca, Basilea, Bayer, BeiGene, BicycleTx Ltd, BioNTech, Blueprint Medicines, Boehringer Ingelheim, Calithera Biosciences, Inc., Carrick Therapeutics, Casi Pharmaceuticals, Clovis Oncology, Inc, Crescendo Biologics Ltd., CytomX Therapeutics, Daiichi Sankyo, Deciphera, Eli Lilly, Ellipses, Exelixis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fore Biotherapeutics, G1 Therapeutics, Genentech, GSK, H3 Biomedicine Inc, Hutchinson MediPharma, Ignyta/Roche, Immunocore, Immunomedics, Inc., Incyte, Instil Bio, IOVANCE, Janssen, Jiangsu Hengrui, Kronos Bio, Lupin Limited, MacroGenics, Menarini, Merck KGaA, Mereo BioPharma, Merus, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, MSD, Nerviano Medical Sciences, Nurix Therapeautics Inc, Oncologie, Oxford Vacmedix, Pfizer, Plexxikon Inc., QED Therapeutics, Inc., Relay Therapeutics, Repare Therapeutics, Ribon Therapeutics, Roche, Sapience, Seagen, Servier, Stemline, Synthon Biopharmaceuticals, Taiho, Tesaro, Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, PMVPharma, Takeda

This study was funded by Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

