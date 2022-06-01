Repare Therapeutics : Virtual Investor Update

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are

"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

of 1995, as amended and securities law in Canada. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "would" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of these forward-looking statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including specifically our clinical trials of RP-3500 and RP-6306; the expected timing

of program updates and data disclosures; the timing of filing INDs and other regulatory documents, including the initiation of IND-enabling studies for our Polθ inhibitor program; the timing and likelihood of seeking regulatory approval for our product candidates; the competitive landscape for our product candidates; our ability to identify and develop additional product candidates using our SNIPRx platform; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, cash runway and needs for additional financing.

These forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs and expectations. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving situation regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on our business and market volatility, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that