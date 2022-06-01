Log in
REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC.

Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/01 04:00:00 pm EDT
8.750 USD   -4.68%
05:52pREPARE THERAPEUTICS : Virtual Investor Update
PU
05:30pRepare Therapeutics to Get $125 Million Upfront Payment in Camonsertib Deal with Roche -- Stock Jumps 20% After-Hours
MT
04:12pREPARE THERAPEUTICS : Announces a Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Roche for Camonsertib (RP-3500) - Form 8-K
PU
Repare Therapeutics : Virtual Investor Update

06/01/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Worldwide License and Collaboration Agreement with Roche for camonsertib (RP-3500)

Virtual Investor Update

June 1, 2022

Today's

agenda

Brief introduction

Lloyd M. Segal - President & CEO, Repare Therapeutics

Transaction overview & financial terms

Kim Seth - EVP & Head of Business and Corporate Development Steve Forte - EVP & CFO

Strategic perspective

Lloyd M. Segal - President & CEO, Repare Therapeutics

Q&A

2

Repare participants on today's call

Lloyd M. Segal

Kim Seth, PhD

Steve Forte

President & CEO

EVP & Head of Business

Chief Financial Officer

and Corporate Development

3

Disclaimer

Statements contained in this presentation regarding matters that are not historical facts are

"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act

of 1995, as amended and securities law in Canada. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "projects," "would" and "future" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Each of these forward-looking statements involves substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the initiation, timing, progress and results of our current and future preclinical studies and clinical trials, including specifically our clinical trials of RP-3500 and RP-6306; the expected timing

of program updates and data disclosures; the timing of filing INDs and other regulatory documents, including the initiation of IND-enabling studies for our Polθ inhibitor program; the timing and likelihood of seeking regulatory approval for our product candidates; the competitive landscape for our product candidates; our ability to identify and develop additional product candidates using our SNIPRx platform; and our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, cash runway and needs for additional financing.

These forward-looking statements reflect our current beliefs and expectations. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the evolving situation regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 on our business and market volatility, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that

are lower than expected, changes in expected or existing competition, changes

in the regulatory environment, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. These and other risks are described more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Québec Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), including the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and the AMF on March 1, 2022, and other documents we subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC and the AMF, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC and AMF, including the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 filed with the SEC on May 5, 2022. All forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree

of uncertainty and risk.

Solely for convenience, the trademarks and trade names in this presentation may be referred to without the ® and ™ symbols, but such references should not be construed as any indicator that their respective owners will not assert their rights thereto.

4

An overview of Camonsertib

C

Camonsertib is an oral ATR inhibitor to treat cancers with DNA Damage Response ("DDR") defects and high replication stress.

Developed entirely in-house at Repare.

AACR-NCI-EORTC:

2020

molecular targets

and cancer therapeutics

Repare initiated

ATR is a critical DDR

Clinical validation

the ﬁrst in-human

protein with a central

of ATR/ATM SL

trial for camonsertib

role in regulation

relationship demonstrated

in July 2020.

of replication stress.

at ASCO 2019 and further

validated by Repare

at AACR-NCI-EORTC

in October 2021

and at AACR in April 2022.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Repare Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7,59 M - -
Net income 2022 -146 M - -
Net cash 2022 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,65x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 385 M 385 M -
EV / Sales 2022 17,5x
EV / Sales 2023 19,4x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 88,6%
Technical analysis trends REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 9,18 $
Average target price 34,75 $
Spread / Average Target 279%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lloyd M. Segal President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Steve Forte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Civik Independent Chairman
Maria Koehler Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zinda Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC.-56.47%385
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-10.69%81 342
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.26%71 623
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.34%68 709
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-21.19%41 465
BIONTECH SE-36.63%39 700