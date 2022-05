Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as several early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005181/en/