    RPTX   US7602731025

REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC.

(RPTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.56 USD   -2.58%
07:02aRepare Therapeutics to Participate at the 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day
BU
05/05REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05Repare Therapeutics Provides Business Update and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
Repare Therapeutics to Participate at the 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day

05/09/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Repare Therapeutics Inc. (“Repare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RPTX), a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in a fireside chat at the virtual 2022 Guggenheim Synthetic Lethality Day on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside can be accessed in the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.reparerx.com/news-and-events/events. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days.

About Repare Therapeutics, Inc.

Repare Therapeutics is a leading clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics. The Company utilizes its genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx® platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair. The Company’s pipeline includes its lead product candidate camonsertib (also known as RP-3500), a potential leading ATR inhibitor currently in Phase 1/2 clinical development, its second clinical candidate, RP-6306, a PKMYT1 inhibitor currently in Phase 1 clinical development, a Polθ inhibitor program, as well as several early-stage, pre-clinical programs. For more information, please visit reparerx.com.

SNIPRx® is a registered trademark of Repare Therapeutics Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8,67 M - -
Net income 2022 -144 M - -
Net cash 2022 271 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 442 M 442 M -
EV / Sales 2022 19,8x
EV / Sales 2023 25,1x
Nbr of Employees 152
Free-Float 98,6%
Managers and Directors
Lloyd M. Segal President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Steve Forte Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Thomas Civik Independent Chairman
Maria Koehler Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Zinda Chief Scientific Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC.-49.93%454
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.74%76 952
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.34%68 890
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.63%67 812
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.39%41 094
BIONTECH SE-47.18%34 419