  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Repay Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPAY   US76029L1008

REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(RPAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
6.990 USD   -0.29%
08:35aREPAY Expands B2B Payments Integration with AccountMate
BU
06/06REPAY Integrates Accounts Payable Functionality into Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
BU
05/23Transcript : Repay Holdings Corporation Presents at 51st Annual J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference 2023, May-23-2023 05:15 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPAY Expands B2B Payments Integration with AccountMate

06/12/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Integrated ClickToPay Offering Comes on the Heels of AccountMate Recognizing REPAY as its Outstanding Vertical Solution Partner of the Year for 2022

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the availability of ClickToPay for AccountMate, a new feature powered by REPAY that enables AccountMate users to get paid faster and provide a simplified, convenient payment experience to customers.

ClickToPay offers a secure way to have customer invoices submitted from AccountMate paid directly to accounts receivable. Businesses can seamlessly send invoices via email, allowing customers to drive payments on their own time and pay by card or ACH through a secure online payment portal. The integrated experience aims to reduce payment delays and grants full visibility into open payments, past due invoices, and payment history.

“As the most customizable accounting system, we’re consistently looking for new ways that we can offer value, convenience and flexibility to our vast user base,” said Tommy Tan, CTO at AccountMate. “Integrating REPAY ClickToPay into our technology makes sense as we see the broader accounting community continue to look for fast, frictionless and fully integrated digital payment solutions. Working with REPAY on this integration was a wonderful experience, which was also one of the primary reasons they earned one of our top recognitions last year.”

Earlier this year, REPAY was named the Outstanding Vertical Solution Partner of the Year for 2022 by AccountMate. The recognition is a direct reflection of REPAY’s dedicated efforts to working closely with the AccountMate team to deliver a fully integrated solution that would meet the needs of AccountMate’s rapidly growing, global user base.

“It’s always gratifying to be recognized by a partner for the tremendous effort that goes into an integrated solution like ClickToPay, but what’s more gratifying is all the positive feedback we hear from the users themselves,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments at REPAY. “We’re excited about the potential opportunities to continue our work with the AccountMate team in the future.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About AccountMate

AccountMate develops and markets fully modifiable business accounting software. Systems range from single user versions to those that support hundreds of users simultaneously. AccountMate software is available for local or cloud installation. It is distributed exclusively through a worldwide channel of authorized solution providers.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 283 M - -
Net income 2023 -36,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 326 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -18,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 620 M 620 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 579
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repay Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 6,99 $
Average target price 10,45 $
Spread / Average Target 49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaler V. Alias President & Director
Timothy J. Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Peter J. Kight Chairman
David M. Guthrie Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION-13.17%620
FISERV, INC.15.58%72 114
BLOCK, INC.3.34%39 511
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.0.78%26 219
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.30.32%17 674
EDENRED SE20.56%16 427
