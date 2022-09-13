REPAY Hires Erik Skinner as Senior Vice President of the Mortgage Vertical

With extensive experience in the mortgage servicing industry, Skinner brings a wealth of knowledge in developing exceptional customer experiences

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced the addition of Erik Skinner as Senior Vice President, Mortgage Vertical Executive. In his new role, Skinner will focus on enhancing REPAY’s mortgage offerings through business development opportunities and strategic product development.

Throughout his career, Skinner has worked in a number of roles across the mortgage servicing industry, arming him with expert knowledge of all parts of the sector. Prior to joining REPAY, Skinner served as Senior Vice President, Servicing Product Strategy Director, at Black Knight, Inc., where he was responsible for MSP and back-office customer experience modernization. Before Black Knight, Skinner served as Senior Vice President of Performing Mortgage Servicing at Fifth Third Bank, after serving as Vice President of Customer Advocacy at PHH. Skinner also served in various roles at ING DIRECT and Capital One, including Head of Loan Processing, Head of Loss Mitigation, Head of Customer Experience, and Regional Head of Default Servicing. Additionally, as the founder of Skyfire Advisory, Skinner worked with several leading mortgage servicing providers to better understand the impact of the pandemic and how in-house servicing could provide an enhanced customer experience.

“Erik joins us with vast experience working in the mortgage servicing industry throughout different times in the market,” said Mike Jackson, COO, REPAY. “With Skinner’s deep knowledge of the space and his unique product perspective, along with our client-centric approach to developing solutions and delivering results, we’re excited to have our mortgage servicing business enter new heights.”

“As the mortgage servicing industry continues the digital transformation to drive a more frictionless consumer experience, REPAY is uniquely positioned with the financial technology solutions to deliver and support a superior payment experience,” said Erik Skinner. “It’s an exciting time to be in both the payments and mortgage servicing industries, as customers and regulators are demanding greater transparency, increased functionality and enhanced omni-channel capabilities for mortgage payments. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the team to drive growth and strengthen REPAY’s offerings within the mortgage vertical.”

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about REPAY’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to market and growth opportunities, future operations, products and services. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY’s control, including, without limitation, the factors described in REPAY’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913005013/en/