    RPAY   US76029L1008

REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(RPAY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
10.11 USD   -1.75%
08:32aREPAY Provides Integrated Accounts Payable Automation for HelloGM
BU
2022Barclays Adjusts Repay Holdings' Price Target to $11 From $8, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
2022Transcript : Repay Holdings Corporation Presents at Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference, Nov-30-2022 01:00 PM
CI
REPAY Provides Integrated Accounts Payable Automation for HelloGM

02/06/2023 | 08:32am EST
REPAY will power accounts payable payments for HelloGM’s hotel and hospitality clients

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced a new integration with HelloGM, an analytics and automation platform that centralizes hospitality performance data and operations from property management, accounting, and labor services as well as guest review sites. The integration will enable hospitality operators, owners and executives that use HelloGM to streamline accounts payable processes and securely pay vendors and suppliers for multiple properties.

Hospitality groups and property management companies that utilize the HelloGM data analytics platform will have access to REPAY’s comprehensive payment solution with robust accounts payable automation capabilities. By streamlining outbound vendor payments, hoteliers can seamlessly pay suppliers across multiple properties without the stress or risk associated with traditional paper checks and manual processing of payments. Additionally, they can significantly reduce their exposure to fraud in multiple ways, including by utilizing virtual cards which are designated for single use and loaded with the exact amount of money needed for payment.

“At REPAY, we pride ourselves on creating exceptional client experiences, using payment processing and automation to help businesses digitize payments, realize operational efficiencies and drive better results,” said Darin Horrocks, EVP, Business Payments, REPAY. “Our integration with HelloGM does just that; with a single integration, hoteliers will be able to save on personnel and financial resources through automated backend vendor and supplier payments.”

The integrated payment solution provides a key function within HelloGM’s recently launched Accounts Payable feature, enabling subscribers to define and manage a seamless workflow through HelloGM.

"REPAY has established itself as a leading payment processing solution in the market today,” said Dhaval Chokshi, Co-Founder and CEO at HelloGM. "Through our robust partnership, we are committed to delivering the industry leading accounts payable solution for hospitality through one platform."

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

About HelloGM

As the centralized data analytics and automation platform for more than 1,000 U.S. hotels, HelloGM empowers hospitality operators and executives to automate time-consuming tasks, eliminate human error and maximize profitability through one platform. The upstart Software as a Service company has detected more than $6.1 million in discrepancies since the platform launched and analyzes upwards of $2.4 billion in guest folios annually.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 277 M - -
Net income 2022 16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 893 M 893 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,88x
Nbr of Employees 552
Free-Float 84,5%
Chart REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Repay Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 10,11 $
Average target price 12,05 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaler V. Alias President & Director
Timothy J. Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Peter J. Kight Chairman
David M. Guthrie Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION25.59%893
FISERV, INC.5.47%67 694
BLOCK, INC.34.80%50 831
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.13.83%30 572
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.18.79%16 093
NEXI S.P.A14.85%12 039