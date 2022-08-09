REPAY : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K

REPAY Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ATLANTA, August 9, 2022 -- Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY" or the "Company"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"In the second quarter, we experienced card payment volume and gross profit growth of 34% and 42%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2021," said John Morris, CEO of REPAY. "We continue to see growth across many areas of our business, especially our B2B payments business where our supplier network has reached 135,000, and this growth is aided by strong secular tailwinds and the digitization of business payments. While we continue to believe there is a large and underserved consumer lending opportunity, our clients are experiencing varying degrees of loan growth on the personal loan side. Therefore, we expect that the recovery for this business will take longer than we originally anticipated. In the second half of the year, we will remain focused on executing our strategy by increasing card penetration across our verticals, optimizing our processing infrastructure, developing the best software and payments solutions and practicing thoughtful capital allocation. This approach will help us continue to deliver sustainable, durable growth with strong unit economics."

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Highlights

Card payment volume was $6.2 billion, an increase of 34% over the second quarter of 2021

Total revenue was $67.4 million, a 39% increase over the second quarter of 2021

Gross profit was $50.7 million, an increase of 42% over the second quarter of 2021

Net loss was ($1.4) million, as compared to a net loss of ($13.4) million in the second quarter of 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $27.6 million, an increase of 35% over the second quarter of 2021

Adjusted Net Income was $16.1 million, an increase of 15% over the second quarter of 2021

Adjusted Net Income per share was $0.17

Gross profit represents total revenue less cost of services. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income to their most comparable GAAP measures provided below for additional information.

2022 Outlook Update

REPAY now expects the following financial results for full year 2022, which replaces previously provided guidance.

Full Year 2022 Outlook Card Payment Volume $25.0 - 26.3 billion Total Revenue $268 - 286 million Gross Profit $204 - 216 million Adjusted EBITDA $118 - 126 million

This range assumes no further unforeseen COVID-related impacts, which could create substantial economic duress in the remainder of 2022. REPAY does not provide quantitative reconciliation of

forward-looking, non-GAAP financial measures, such as forecasted 2022 Adjusted EBITDA, to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, because it is difficult to reliably predict or estimate the relevant components without unreasonable effort due to future uncertainties that may potentially have significant impact on such calculations, and providing them may imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or potentially misleading.

Conference Call

REPAY will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2022 financial results today, August 9, 2022 at 5:00 pm ET. Hosting the call will be John Morris, CEO, and Tim Murphy, CFO. The call will be webcast live from REPAY's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations. The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-3982, or for international callers (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the conference ID is 13730957. The replay will be available at https://investors.repay.com/investor-relations.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This report includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management uses to evaluate the Company's operating business, measure performance, and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on termination of interest rate hedge, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation charges, transaction expenses, employee recruiting costs, other taxes, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on termination of interest rate hedge, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation expense, transaction expenses, employee recruiting costs, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs, other non-recurring charges, non-cash interest expense and net of tax effect associated with these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Adjusted Net Income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted Net Income divided by the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis assuming conversion of the outstanding units exchangeable for shares of Class A common stock) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (excluding shares subject to forfeiture). REPAY believes that Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share are not financial measures calculated

in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating profit, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze REPAY's business has material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in REPAY's industry may report measures titled Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per share, or similar measures, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how REPAY calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and REPAY's other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, REPAY's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "guidance," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "should," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, REPAY's 2022 revised outlook and other financial guidance, expected demand on REPAY's product offering, including further implementation of electronic payment options and statements regarding REPAY's market and growth opportunities, and REPAY's business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY's control.

In addition to factors disclosed in REPAY's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and those identified elsewhere in this communication, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: exposure to economic conditions and political risk affecting the consumer loan market, the receivables management industry and consumer and commercial spending, including inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or recession; the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the continued emergence of new variants, and the actions taken to control or mitigate its spread; a delay or failure to integrate and/or realize the benefits of the Company's recent acquisitions; changes in the payment processing market in which REPAY competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; changes in the vertical markets that REPAY targets, including the regulatory environment applicable to REPAY's clients; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; risks relating to REPAY's relationships within the payment ecosystem; risk that REPAY may not be able to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions; risks relating to data security; changes in accounting policies applicable to REPAY; and the risk that REPAY may not be able to maintain effective internal controls.

Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those

forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and REPAY disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication. Forecasts and estimates regarding REPAY's industry and end markets are based on sources it believes to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 67,435 $ 48,412 $ 134,999 $ 95,932 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 16,731 12,721 33,296 25,196 Selling, general and administrative 39,130 29,542 71,348 52,935 Depreciation and amortization 29,191 19,679 57,780 37,472 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,050 ) (1,200 ) (3,950 ) 1,449 Total operating expenses $ 84,002 $ 60,742 $ 158,474 $ 117,052 Loss from operations $ (16,567 ) $ (12,330 ) $ (23,475 ) $ (21,120 ) Interest expense (1,051 ) (817 ) (2,040 ) (2,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - - (5,941 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability 19,450 (4,355 ) 44,070 (3,312 ) Other income 10 34 17 63 Other loss (150 ) - (150 ) (9,080 ) Total other income (expense) 18,259 (5,138 ) 41,897 (20,270 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 1,692 (17,468 ) 18,422 (41,390 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,045 ) 4,117 (6,888 ) 10,059 Net income (loss) $ (1,353 ) $ (13,351 ) $ 11,534 $ (31,331 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1,362 ) (1,081 ) (2,129 ) (3,268 ) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company $ 9 $ (12,270 ) $ 13,663 $ (28,063 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic 88,903,674 79,781,185 88,756,482 78,200,752 Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - diluted 113,250,564 79,781,185 112,866,991 78,200,752 Income (loss) per Class A share - basic $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.36 ) Income (loss) per Class A share - diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.15 ) $ 0.12 $ (0.36 )

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in $ thousands) June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,375 $ 50,049 Accounts receivable 32,401 33,236 Prepaid expenses and other 13,599 12,427 Total current assets 106,375 95,712 Property, plant and equipment, net 4,514 3,801 Restricted cash 19,154 26,291 Intangible assets, net 535,796 577,694 Goodwill 827,802 824,082 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 11,327 10,500 Deferred tax assets 133,813 145,260 Other assets 2,500 2,500 Total noncurrent assets 1,534,906 1,590,128 Total assets $ 1,641,281 $ 1,685,840 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 21,573 $ 20,083 Related party payable 775 17,394 Accrued expenses 21,568 26,819 Current operating lease liabilities 2,207 1,990 Current tax receivable agreement 24,454 24,496 Other current liabilities 91 1,566 Total current liabilities 70,668 92,348 Long-term debt 449,896 448,485 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 9,766 9,091 Tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 177,470 221,333 Other liabilities 3,266 1,547 Total noncurrent liabilities 640,398 680,456 Total liabilities $ 711,066 $ 772,804 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, 88,993,722 issued and 88,892,919 outstanding as of June 30, 2022; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized, and 88,502,621 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 9 9 Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000 shares authorized and 100 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 1,107,432 1,100,012 Treasury stock, 100,803 and 0 shares as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (1,152 ) - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2 ) (2 ) Accumulated deficit (212,353 ) (226,016 ) Total Repay stockholders' equity $ 893,934 $ 874,003 Non-controlling interests 36,281 39,033 Total equity 930,215 913,036 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,641,281 $ 1,685,840

Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Data

Unless otherwise stated, all results compare three and six month 2022 results to three and six month 2021 results from continuing operations for the period ended June 30, respectively.

The following tables and related notes reconcile these non-GAAP measures to GAAP information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Card payment volume $ 6,196,253 $ 4,623,964 34 % $ 12,610,205 $ 9,237,966 37 % Gross profit1 50,704 35,691 42 % 101,703 70,736 44 % Adjusted EBITDA2 27,636 20,403 35 % 56,965 40,864 39 %

(1) Gross profit represents total revenue less other costs of services.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization and certain other charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash charges and/or non-recurring items. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above and the reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 67,435 $ 48,412 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 16,731 $ 12,721 Selling, general and administrative 39,130 29,542 Depreciation and amortization 29,191 19,679 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,050 ) (1,200 ) Total operating expenses $ 84,002 $ 60,742 Loss from operations $ (16,567 ) $ (12,330 ) Interest expense (1,051 ) (817 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability 19,450 (4,355 ) Other income 10 34 Other loss (150 ) - Total other income (expense) 18,259 (5,138 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 1,692 (17,468 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,045 ) 4,117 Net income (loss) $ (1,353 ) $ (13,351 ) Add: Interest expense 1,051 817 Depreciation and amortization (a) 29,191 19,679 Income tax expense (benefit) 3,045 (4,117 ) EBITDA $ 31,934 $ 3,028 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) (1,050 ) (1,200 ) Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) (19,450 ) 4,355 Share-based compensation expense (d) 5,934 5,505 Transaction expenses (e) 7,069 6,978 Employee recruiting costs (f) 259 38 Other taxes (g) 548 420 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (h) 1,435 945 Other non-recurring charges (i) 957 334 Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,636 $ 20,403

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Six Months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 134,999 $ 95,932 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 33,296 $ 25,196 Selling, general and administrative 71,348 52,935 Depreciation and amortization 57,780 37,472 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,950 ) 1,449 Total operating expenses $ 158,474 $ 117,052 Loss from operations $ (23,475 ) $ (21,120 ) Interest expense (2,040 ) (2,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (5,941 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability 44,070 (3,312 ) Other income 17 63 Other loss (150 ) (9,080 ) Total other income (expense) 41,897 (20,270 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 18,422 (41,390 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,888 ) 10,059 Net income (loss) $ 11,534 $ (31,331 ) Add: Interest expense 2,040 2,000 Depreciation and amortization (a) 57,780 37,472 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,888 (10,059 ) EBITDA $ 78,242 $ (1,918 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (j) - 5,941 Loss on termination of interest rate hedge (k) - 9,080 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) (3,950 ) 1,449 Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) (44,070 ) 3,312 Share-based compensation expense (d) 9,292 10,656 Transaction expenses (e) 11,999 9,318 Employee recruiting costs (f) 459 174 Other taxes (g) 698 559 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (h) 2,681 1,573 Other non-recurring charges (i) 1,614 720 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,965 $ 40,864

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Three Months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 67,435 $ 48,412 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 16,731 $ 12,721 Selling, general and administrative 39,130 29,542 Depreciation and amortization 29,191 19,679 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,050 ) (1,200 ) Total operating expenses $ 84,002 $ 60,742 Loss from operations $ (16,567 ) $ (12,330 ) Interest expense (1,051 ) (817 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability 19,450 (4,355 ) Other income 10 34 Other loss (150 ) - Total other income (expense) 18,259 (5,138 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 1,692 (17,468 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (3,045 ) 4,117 Net income (loss) $ (1,353 ) $ (13,351 ) Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (l) 25,941 17,270 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) (1,050 ) (1,200 ) Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) (19,450 ) 4,355 Share-based compensation expense (d) 5,934 5,505 Transaction expenses (e) 7,069 6,978 Employee recruiting costs (f) 259 38 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (h) 1,435 945 Other non-recurring charges (i) 957 334 Non-cash interest expense (m) 709 802 Pro forma taxes at effective rate (n) (4,368 ) (7,693 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 16,083 $ 13,983 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) (o) 96,787,200 87,734,237 Adjusted Net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.16

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited)

Six Months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 Revenue $ 134,999 $ 95,932 Operating expenses Costs of services (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) $ 33,296 $ 25,196 Selling, general and administrative 71,348 52,935 Depreciation and amortization 57,780 37,472 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (3,950 ) 1,449 Total operating expenses $ 158,474 $ 117,052 Loss from operations $ (23,475 ) $ (21,120 ) Interest expense (2,040 ) (2,000 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - (5,941 ) Change in fair value of tax receivable liability 44,070 (3,312 ) Other income 17 63 Other loss (150 ) (9,080 ) Total other income (expense) 41,897 (20,270 ) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 18,422 (41,390 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (6,888 ) 10,059 Net income (loss) $ 11,534 $ (31,331 ) Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles(l) 49,077 33,309 Loss on extinguishment of debt (j) - 5,941 Loss on termination of interest rate hedge (k) - 9,080 Non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration (b) (3,950 ) 1,449 Non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities (c) (44,070 ) 3,312 Share-based compensation expense (d) 9,292 10,656 Transaction expenses (e) 11,999 9,318 Employee recruiting costs (f) 459 174 Restructuring and other strategic initiative costs (h) 2,681 1,573 Other non-recurring charges (i) 1,614 720 Non-cash interest expense (m) 1,411 1,338 Pro forma taxes at effective rate (n) (5,562 ) (16,473 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 34,485 $ 29,066 Shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basis) (o) 96,661,414 86,165,128 Adjusted Net income per share $ 0.36 $ 0.34

See footnote (l) for details on our amortization and depreciation expenses. (a)

Reflects the changes in management's estimates of future cash consideration to be paid in connection with prior acquisitions from the amount estimated as of the most recent balance sheet date. (b)

Reflects the changes in management's estimates of the fair value of the liability relating to the Tax Receivable Agreement. (c)

Represents compensation expense associated with equity compensation plans, totaling $5.9 million and $9.3 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, and totaling $5.5 million and $10.7 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively. (d)

Primarily consists of (i) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, professional service fees and other costs incurred in connection with the acquisitions of BillingTree, Kontrol Payables and Payix, and (ii) during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, professional service fees and other costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Ventanex, cPayPlus, CPS, BillingTree and Kontrol Payables, as well as professional service expenses related to the January 2021 equity and convertible notes offerings. (e)

Represents payments made to third-party recruiters in connection with a significant expansion of personnel, which REPAY expects will become more moderate in subsequent periods. (f)

Reflects franchise taxes and other non-income based taxes. (g)

Reflects consulting fees related to processing services and other operational improvements, including restructuring and integration activities related to acquired businesses, that were not in the ordinary course during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. (h)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, reflects extraordinary refunds to clients and other payments related to COVID-19 and non-cash rent expense. Additionally, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reflects loss on termination of lease and loss on disposal of fixed assets. (i)

Reflects write-offs of debt issuance costs relating to Hawk Parent's term loans. (j)

Reflects realized loss of REPAY's interest rate hedging arrangement which terminated in conjunction with the repayment of Term Loans. (k)

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, reflects amortization of client relationships, non-compete agreement, software, and channel relationship intangibles acquired through the Business Combination, and client relationships, non-compete agreement, and software intangibles acquired through REPAY's acquisitions of TriSource Solutions, APS Payments, Ventanex, cPayPlus, CPS Payments, BillingTree, Kontrol Payables and Payix. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 reflects amortization of client relationships, non-compete agreement, software, and channel relationship intangibles acquired through the Business Combination, and client relationships, non-compete agreement, and software intangibles acquired through REPAY's acquisitions of TriSource Solutions, APS Payments, Ventanex, cPayPlus, CPS, BillingTree, and Kontrol Payables. This adjustment excludes the amortization of other intangible assets which were acquired in the regular course of business, such as capitalized internally developed software and purchased software. See additional information below for an analysis of amortization expenses: (l)

Three months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, (in $ thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Acquisition-related intangibles $ 25,941 $ 17,270 $ 49,077 $ 33,309 Software 2,700 2,120 7,646 3,291 Amortization $ 28,641 $ 19,390 $ 56,723 $ 36,600 Depreciation 550 289 1,057 872 Total Depreciation and amortization (1) $ 29,191 $ 19,679 $ 57,780 $ 37,472

Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition-related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions (see corresponding adjustments in the reconciliation of net income to Adjusted Net Income presented above). Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although REPAY excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from its non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Amortization of intangibles that relate to past acquisitions will recur in future periods until such intangibles have been fully amortized. Any future acquisitions may result in the amortization of additional intangibles. (1)

Represents non-cash deferred debt issuance costs. (m)

Represents pro forma income tax adjustment effect associated with items adjusted above. (n)

Represents the weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding (on an as-converted basisassuming conversion of outstanding Post-Merger Repay Units) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. These numbers do not include any shares issuable upon conversion of the Company's convertible senior notes due 2026. See the reconciliation of basic weighted average shares outstanding to the non-GAAP Class A common stock outstanding on an as-converted basis for each respective period below: (o)