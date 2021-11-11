Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Repay Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RPAY   US76029L1008

REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(RPAY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/11 04:00:00 pm
20.02 USD   -2.15%
04:46pREPAY to Attend Upcoming Conferences
BU
11/09Repay Holdings Seeks M&A
CI
11/09REPAY HOLDINGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REPAY to Attend Upcoming Conferences

11/11/2021 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, the Company will virtually participate in a fireside chat at the Citi FinTech Conference. The discussion will begin at 2:15pm ET.
  • On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Credit Suisse Technology Conference in Scottsdale, AZ. The discussion will begin at 10:30am MT.
  • On Thursday, December 2, 2021, the Company will virtually participate at the DA Davidson FinTech and Payments Conference.

The Citi and Credit Suisse presentations will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.repay.com/ under the “Events” section. An archive of the webcasts will be available at the same location on the website for 90 days.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY's proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for merchants, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
04:46pREPAY to Attend Upcoming Conferences
BU
11/09Repay Holdings Seeks M&A
CI
11/09REPAY HOLDINGS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09REPAY Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
11/09REPAY HOLDINGS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
11/09Repay Holdings Q3 Results Rise to Top Expectations; Guidance Tightened
MT
11/09GUIDANCE : (RPAY) REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION Sees Fiscal Year 2021 Revenue Range $216M - $..
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (RPAY) REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION Reports Q3 Revenue $61.1M, vs. Street ..
MT
11/09Earnings Flash (RPAY) REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION Reports Q3 EPS $0.21, vs. Street Est o..
MT
11/09REPAY HOLDINGS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclos..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 220 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -44,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 809 M 1 809 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,55x
EV / Sales 2022 7,10x
Nbr of Employees 354
Free-Float 86,9%
Chart REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repay Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 20,46 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Morris Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaler V. Alias President & Director
Timothy Murphy Chief Financial Officer
Peter J. Kight Chairman
Jason Kirk Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPAY HOLDINGS CORPORATION-24.92%1 809
SQUARE, INC.4.40%104 806
FISERV, INC.-12.51%66 188
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-38.50%38 439
AFTERPAY LIMITED-3.24%25 001
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.66%19 793