Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) (“REPAY” or the “Company”), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced that the Company will attend the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum in New York, NY on Thursday, March 14, 2024.

Darin Horrocks, EVP of Business Payments, will be participating in a panel discussion titled, “B2B Payments - Cash is King but Digital Rules; Exiting the Paper Check Dark Ages”. In addition, the Company will be hosting investor meetings. If you would like to request a meeting, please reach out to the Wolfe conference team.

About REPAY

REPAY provides integrated payment processing solutions to verticals that have specific transaction processing needs. REPAY’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces the complexity of electronic payments for clients, while enhancing the overall experience for consumers and businesses.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240221641106/en/