Repay : Continue the Learning from Acumatica Summit at acuCONNECT 2021

Acumatica Summit 2021 was packed full of exciting product roadmaps, powerful demos, and a look at the latest innovation. With80 sessions, 2000+ attendees, and so many great networking events, this year's collaborative event truly embraced the 'Resiliency + Success' theme.

Acumatica CEO Jon Roskill opened Acumatica Summit 2021 acknowledging the challenges of 2021, paying homage to the Acumatica community's ability to overcome. 'I'm very proud of what everyone has done. We are a very resilient group of people.'

APS Payments is now REPAY

Prior to Acumatica Summit 2021, we announced that

making our pu

Premier Sponsors!

blic debut under the REPAY logo as

With ournew booth, swag, colors, and new features fit for a fresh start, we made a big splash on and off the Marketplace floor with our Top Golf event, ISV passport, session, and more!

'The synergy really came together at this year's Summit for us and our partners. So much to look forward to!'

- Patty Benitez, Acumatica Channel Manager at REPAY

Patty Benitez and Spencer Horrocks delivered our session presentation '5 Tips to Digitize AR & AP B2B Payments in Acumatica,'and we received a lot of interested in our all-in-one AR & AP solution. B2B transactions are complex for both buyers and sellers, especially as you involve multiple sales channels. We discussed how Acumatica users can remove the friction from their B2B payment flow and create an effortless omni-channel customer experience. This presentation incorporated our latest release, AP Vendor Payments Automation. This solution expands the Acumatica functionality, streamlines vendor payments, and enables businesses to optimize workflows and simplify invoice payments. Learn more about how AR and AP in Acumatica Are Better Together with REPAY.

The Top Golf After Par-TEEwas an absolute hit! REPAY alongside our co-hosts Lockstep, Phocas, and V-Technologies had a blast engaging with partners, end-users, and Acumatica team members to socialize, enjoy the taco bar, practice our swings, and of course, compete for a spot in the top three scores.

Congratulations to the ISV Passport Winner

REPAY teamed up with 10 other ISVs at Acumatica Summit to send you on a scavenger hunt to collect all the passport stamps at all our booths. Congratulations to Debbie Hornof, of Railhead Corporation, for being the lucky winner of a free trip!

Thank you to the sponsors of the REPAY Acumatica Summit Passport: Lightspeed, Avalara, LeaseQuery, V-Technologies, TrueCommerce, Altec, Lockstep, Phocas, DataSelf, and NETSTOCK!

REPAY's own Developer MVP honored as

Developer of Year

The biggest congratulations to Robert Waite, Acumatica MVP Developer at REPAY, for being honored as the Developer of Year! Robert's general contribution as required to maintain an MVP status such as blog posts and answering Stack overflow questions are a prerequisite to be considered for the award.

Our team is certainly on a roll as we were also recognized by the Acumatica Leaders for our success as the Acumatica ISV with the longest certification streak!

As a leading Acumatica payment processor, we here at REPAY challenge ourselves to deliver faster compatibilityto serve our clients better. If your company is looking for an expert team to handle your Acumatica 2021 R1 payment processing, look no further. REPAY is not only compatible with the latest Acumatica ERP version, but we also made it through the full certification process in just over one week, all while adding Acumatica POS support to our solution. Making us thefirst certified credit card plug-in for Acumatica 2021 R1.

REPAY will be a Gold Sponsor for acuCONNECT 2021!

Join us for this free, acu-connect, virtual event on November 3-4, 2021. It will be THE virtual conference for Acumatica partners and customers!

What to Expect at acuCONNECT 2021:

Daily keynotes

Sessions provided by a wide range of subject matter experts

Virtual Expo Hall

Prizes and fun!

Interested in being a sponsor? Email info@acu-connect.com for details.

Are you an Acumatica subject matter expert with something to share with the community? We have a limited number of openings for educational content, so submit your proposed title and descriptionfor consideration by September 20!

Thank you to the Acumatica team for their support, and to every attendee who visited REPAY's booth at Acumatica Summit 2021, we will see you online for acuCONNECT 2021 in November and back in January, back in person, for Acumatica Summit 2022!