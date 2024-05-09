Disclaimer

Repay Holdings Corporation ("REPAY" or the "Company") is required to file annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy statements and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Such filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect REPAY's business, results of operations and financial condition.

On July 11, 2019, Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. ("Thunder Bridge") and Hawk Parent Holdings LLC ("Hawk Parent") completed their previously announced business combination under which Thunder Bridge acquired Hawk Parent, upon which Thunder Bridge changed its name to Repay Holdings Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation (the "Presentation") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, REPAY's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, REPAY's 2024 outlook and other financial guidance, expected demand on REPAY's product offering, including further implementation of electronic payment options and statements regarding REPAY's market and growth opportunities, and REPAY's business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of REPAY's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond REPAY's control. In addition to factors previously disclosed in REPAY's reports filed with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent Form 10-Qs, the following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: exposure to economic conditions and political risk affecting the consumer loan market, the receivables management industry and consumer and commercial spending, including bank failures or other adverse events affecting financial institutions, inflationary pressures, general economic slowdown or recession; changes in the payment processing market in which REPAY competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution or regulatory changes; changes in the vertical markets that REPAY targets, including the regulatory environment applicable to REPAY's clients; the ability to retain, develop and hire key personnel; risks relating to REPAY's relationships within the payment ecosystem; risk that REPAY may not be able to execute its growth strategies, including identifying and executing acquisitions; risks relating to data security; changes in accounting policies applicable to REPAY; and the risk that REPAY may not be able to maintain effective internal controls. Actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially, and potentially adversely, from any projections and forward-looking statements and the assumptions on which those forward-looking statements are based. There can be no assurance that the data contained herein is reflective of future performance to any degree. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a predictor of future performance. All information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof in the case of information about REPAY or the date of such information in the case of information from persons other than REPAY, and REPAY disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this Presentation. Forecasts and estimates regarding our industry and end markets are based on sources REPAY believes to be reliable, however there can be no assurance these forecasts and estimates will prove accurate in whole or in part. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Industry and Market Data

The information contained herein also includes information provided by third parties, such as market research firms. Neither of REPAY nor its affiliates and any third parties that provide information to REPAY, such as market research firms, guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness or availability of any information. Neither REPAY nor its affiliates and any third parties that provide information to REPAY, such as market research firms, are responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, or the results obtained from the use of such content. Neither REPAY nor its affiliates give any express or implied warranties, including, but not limited to, any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use, and they expressly disclaim any responsibility or liability for direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses (including lost income or profits and opportunity costs) in connection with the use of the information herein.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This Presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that REPAY's management uses to evaluate its operating business, measure its performance and make strategic decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on business disposition, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on termination of interest rate hedge, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation charges, transaction expenses, restructuring and other strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP revenue. Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net income prior to amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, as adjusted to add back certain charges deemed to not be part of normal operating expenses, non-cash and/or non-recurring charges, such as loss on business disposition, loss on extinguishment of debt, loss on termination of interest rate hedge, non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration, non-cash change in fair value of assets and liabilities, share-based compensation expense, transaction expenses, restructuring and strategic initiative costs and other non-recurring charges, non-cash interest expense, net of tax effect associated with these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income is adjusted to exclude amortization of all acquisition- related intangibles as such amounts are inconsistent in amount and frequency and are significantly impacted by the timing and/or size of acquisitions. Management believes that the adjustment of acquisition-related intangible amortization supplements GAAP financial measures because it allows for greater comparability of operating performance. Although management excludes amortization from acquisition-related intangibles from REPAY's non-GAAP expenses, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangibles were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. Each of "organic revenue growth," and "organic gross profit (GP) growth" is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents the percentage change in the applicable metric for a fiscal period over the comparable prior fiscal period, exclusive of any incremental amount attributable to acquisitions or divestitures made in the comparable prior fiscal period or any subsequent fiscal period through the applicable current fiscal period. Any financial measure (whether GAAP or non-GAAP) that is modified by "excl. political media" or "normalized" (such as Normalized Organic GP Growth) is a non-GAAP financial measure that measures a defined growth rate exclusive of the estimated contribution from political media clients in the prior corresponding period. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents net cash flow provided by operating activities less total capital expenditures.. Free Cash Flow Conversion represents Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. REPAY believes that each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this paragraph provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating its operating results in the same manner as management. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, operating profit, or any other operating performance measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Using these non-GAAP financial measures to analyze REPAY's business has material limitations because the calculations are based on the subjective determination of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that investors may find significant. In addition, although other companies in REPAY's industry may report measures titled with the same or similar description, such non-GAAP financial measures may be calculated differently from how REPAY calculates its non-GAAP financial measures, which reduces their overall usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these limitations, you should consider each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this paragraph alongside other financial performance measures, including net income and REPAY's other financial results presented in accordance with GAAP.