Repay : ACG Atlanta Announces REPAY on 40 Fastest-­Growing Companies in Georgia List

ACG ATLANTA ANNOUNCES 40 FASTEST-­GROWING COMPANIES IN GEORGIA

Honorees Recognized in at Celebration in June and via a robust Online Platform

May 20, 2021: ATLANTA -­ The Atlanta National Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), a global professional organization with the mission of Driving Middle Market Growth®, today announced the 2021 Georgia Fast 40, recognizing the top 40 fastest-growing middle market companies in Georgia.

'The companies being honored this year demonstrate the strength and significance of the middle market sector in Georgia,' said Melanie Brandt CEO of the Association for Corporate Growth's South Region and ACG Atlanta President and CEO.

Applicants were required to submit three years of verifiable revenue and employment growth records, which were validated by national accounting firm and founding Diamond sponsor, Cherry Bekaert LLP. An ACG Selection Committee evaluated each application and conducted interviews with all qualified applicants. Companies on the list are for profit and headquartered in Georgia and span across a variety of industries including logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, and financial services, among others.

'These companies represent more than 6,600 new jobs and nearly 2.4 billion dollars in revenue growth over the last three years,' said Michelle Galvani, chairperson of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Executive Managing Director with Wildmor Advisors. 'In speaking with many of the CEO's, the supportive business environment and accessibility of capital are contributors to growth. By far the biggest challenge is tightness of the labor market. We are proud to honor these companies and look forward to learning more insights online and at the celebration in June.'

ACG Atlanta will present the awards at the Georgia Fast 40 celebration outdoors at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead on June 24, 2021. Single tickets for ACG Members can be purchased online at http://www.acg.org/atlanta.

Honored companies for 2021 include:

Advanced Urology

Albion General Contractors, Inc.

Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Ansley Real Estate

Azalea Health Innovations, Inc

BELAY

BioIQ

Bitcoin Depot

Catalyst Nutraceuticals

CRH Healthcare

DLH Corporation

East West Manufacturing

Envistacom

FiberLight, LLC

Flip Electronics

FullStory

Grayshift

Green Worldwide Shipping, LLC

High Road Craft

IBEX IT Business Experts

Intellum

Kill Cliff

LeaseQuery

MacStadium, Inc

MMS Motorsports, LLC

mySupplier

NPSG Global

Omega Bio-tek, Inc

Oversight

Paralell

PDI

Phobio LLC

QGenda

REPAY

Roadie, Inc

Ruby-Collins, Inc

SalesLoft

Stord Inc.

StruXure Outdoor, Inc

Summit Spine & Joint Centers

Wahoo Fitness

Watershed Geosynthetics LLC

About ACG Atlanta

ACG's Global Network comprises more than 100,000 middle market professionals from corporations, private equity, finance, and professional service firms representing Fortune 500, Fortune1000, FTSE 100, and mid-market companies in 59 chapters in North America and Europe. Founded in 1974, ACG Atlanta is one of the oldest and most active chapters, providing the area's executives and professionals a unique forum for exchanging ideas and experiences concerning organic and acquisitive growth. Programs include M&A South (formerly the Atlanta ACG Capital Connection, The Georgia Fast 40 Honoree Awards and Celebration, a Wine Tasting Reception, a Deal of the Year event as well as an active Women's Forum and Young Professionals group.

Contact: Melanie Brandt, 770-316-0528, mbrandt@acg.org