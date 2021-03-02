Replay Acquisition : FOA REPORTS q4 and ye 2020 Results - Mar 2, 2021
03/02/2021 | 05:52pm EST
FINANCE OF AMERICA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2020
RESULTS
-Full Year Pre-Tax Income and Adjusted EBITDA Exceed Previously Increased Guidance- -Funded Volume Grew 7% From Prior Quarter and 70% in 2020- -Investor Call Scheduled For Tuesday, March 2, 2021 At 5:00 pm Eastern Time-
Irving, TX (March 2, 2021): Finance of America Companies, ("Finance of America")which intends to merge ina business combination with Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) ("Replay Acquisition") thatwill result in Finance of America becoming a publicly-listed company, reported fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2020. Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform operating in three lending segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, and two non-lending segments: Lender Services and Portfolio Management.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights
Total funded volume grew 7% to $9.77 billion, compared to $9.17 billion in the prior quarter
Total net rate lock volume came in at $7.86 billion, compared to $9.29 billion in the prior quarter
Total revenues were $539 million, compared to $605 million in the prior quarter
Pre-tax net income totaled $153 million, compared to $242 million in the prior quarter
Adjusted EBITDA* totaled $174 million, compared to $235 million in the prior quarter
Full Year 2020 Highlights
Total funded volume increased 70% to $32.63 billion, compared to $19.16 billion in 2019
Total net rate lock volume grew 83% to $30.16 billion, compared to $16.52 billion in 2019
Total revenues rose 101% to $1.80 billion, compared to $894 million in 2019
Pre-tax net income grew 541% to $500 million, compared to $78 million in 2019
Adjusted EBITDA* increased 381% to $597 million, compared to $124 million in 2019
Adjusted EBITDA of $597 million exceeded high-end of previously increased guidance of $565 million
*See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income before taxes.
"Finance of America delivered on all fronts as strong fourth quarter results drove record full-year performance beating the high-end of our upwardly revisedguidance," stated Patricia Cook, CEO of Finance of America."Our central tenet is to engage in businesses that complement one another, with a broadly diversified platform to generate sustainable growth across economic cycles and capitalize on tailwinds as they present themselves. Persistent low interest rates facilitated record mortgage originations volumes and margins, while other segments continued to gain traction and perform well. Our Portfolio Management business invested in its first MSRs fund last quarter, and we continue to launch new products and extend Reverse and Commercial Originations footprints. Finally, as we near the milestone of becoming a public company, our team remains energized to continue to deliver market leading results while drivingshareholder value."
Fourth Quarter Financial Summary
($ amounts in millions)
Funded volume
62%
9,769
9,170
7%
6,029
32,626
Net rate lock volume(1)
7,855
9,286
-15%
3,972
98%
30,157
19,159 16,524
70%
83%
Total revenue
539
605
-11%
250
116%
1,797
894
101%
Total expenses
386
362
7%
235
64%
1,297
816
59%
Pre-tax net income
153
242
-37%
15
920%
500
78
541%
Net income
153
242
-37%
15
920%
498
77
547%
Adjusted EBITDA(3)
174
235
-26%
23
657%
597
124
381%
Mortgage originationsmargin(2)
4.31%
4.39%
-2%
3.08%
40%
3.88%
2.80%
39%
(1) Net rate lock volume relates only to the Mortgage Originations segment
(2) Calculated for each period as Gain on sale of mortgage loans, net and other income related to the originationof mortgage loans held for sale, net divided by Net rate lock volume.
(3) See reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income before taxes
Discussion of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results:
Pre-tax net income totaled $153 million for the quarter and $500 million for the year 2020, compared to $15 million and $78 million in the prior year periods, respectively.
Generated record origination volume of $9,769 million (funded volume) and $7,855 million (net lock volume), as well as continuing strong gain-on-sale margins.
Successfully resumed Commercial Originations in June 2020 with strong market response and growth driving profitability in the fourth quarter.
Completed two asset securitizations in Portfolio Management segment for $555 million during the fourth quarter and ten asset securitizations for $3,270 million during 2020, including non-agency reverse mortgage, rehab/construction commercial loans and HECM buyout loans.
Balance Sheet Highlights
($ amounts in millions)
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Variance (%) 2020 vs 2019
Cash and cash equivalents
233
118
97%
Total assets
19,565
16,584
18%
Total liabilities
18,771
15,913
18%
CRNCI
166
188
-12%
Members' equity
628
483
30%
Cash and cash equivalents excluding restricted cash grew 97% to $233 million.
Total assets and liabilities grew $2,981 million and $2,858 million, respectively, during 2020 primarily as a result of the growth in our mortgage loans held for sale and related interest-rate lock pipeline of $1,048 million and securitized mortgage loans held for investment of $2,334 million. Increases in these assets were partially offset by a reduction in unsecuritized loans held for investment of $683 million.
Retained or purchased mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) grew by $178 million during 2020.
Completed issuance of $350 million in senior unsecured notes due in 2025.
Equity, including CRNCI (Contingently Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest), increased $123 million in 2020 primarily as a result of $498 million of net income partially offset by member distributions.
Segment Results
Mortgage Originations
The Mortgage Originations segment generates revenue through fee income from loan originations and gain on sale of mortgage loans into the secondary market.
($ amounts in millions)
Q4'20
Q3'20
Variance
(%)Q4'20 vsQ3'20
Q4'19
Variance (%)
Q4'20 vs Q4'19
FY 2020
FY 2019
Variance (%) 2020 vs 2019
Funded volume
8,808
8,454
4%
4,440
98%
29,064
15,437
88%
Net rate lock volume
7,855
9,286
-15%
3,972
98%
30,157
16,524
83%
Total revenue
367
444
-17%
143
157%
1,292
527
145%
Mortgageoriginations margin
4.31%
4.39%
-2%
3.08%
40%
3.88%
2.80%
39%
Pre-tax net income
129
204
-37%
2
6,350%
460
20
2,200%
Produced record originations of $8,808 million (funded volume) and $7,855 million (net rate lock volume) and pre-tax net income of $129 million during the fourth quarter. Pre-tax earnings were up meaningfully compared to the prior year quarter, while the sequential decline was largely a function of lower net rate lock volume.
Full year 2020 funded volume grew 88% and net rate lock volume increased 83% compared to the prior year.
Pre-tax net income of $460 million for the year was up considerably compared to $20 million in 2019.
Growth in segment profitability has been a function of the overall robust mortgage market as well as increased gain on sale margins and Company productivity.
Reverse Originations
The Reverse Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of reverse mortgage loans.
($ amounts in millions)
Q4'20
Q3'20
Variance
(%) Q4'20 vs Q3'20
Q4'19
Variance
(%)Q4'20 vsQ4'19
FY 2020
FY 2019
Variance
(%) 2020 vs 2019
Funded volume
655
626
5%
686
-5%
2,707
2,487
9%
Total revenue
55
49
12%
37
49%
194
145
34%
Pre-tax net income
33
24
38%
13
154%
107
65
65%
Reverse Originations generated pre-tax net income of $33 million during the fourth quarter compared to $24 million in the prior quarter and $13 million in the prior-year period.
With funded volume increasing 9% in 2020, pre-tax net income was up 65% compared to full year 2019 levels due to improved margins in the segment.
Commercial Originations
The Commercial Originations segment provides business purpose lending solutions for residential real estate investors. The Commercial Originations segment generates revenue and earnings in the form of net origination gains and origination fees earned on the origination of mortgage loans.
($ amounts in millions)
Q4'20
Q3'20
Variance
(%) Q4'20 vs Q3'20
Q4'19
Variance
(%)Q4'20 vsQ4'19
FY 2020
FY 2019
Variance
(%) 2020 vs 2019
Funded volume
307
90
241%
400
-23%
855
1,235
-31%
Total revenue
13
5
160%
21
-38%
37
67
-45%
Pre-tax net income(loss)
1
(2)
100%
5
-80%
(4)
15
-127%
Commercial Originations temporarily suspended loan originations in March 2020 as a result of market uncertainty during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan originations resumed in June and grew steadily through the remainder of the year.
Funded volume increased 241% sequentially in the fourth quarter, while pre-tax net income of $1 million marked the return of the Commercial Originations segment to profitability.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Replay Acquisition Corp. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 22:51:09 UTC.