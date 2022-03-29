Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. RepliCel Life Sciences Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REPCF   CA76027P4006

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC.

(REPCF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RepliCel Life Sciences : 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K

03/29/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
51-102F3
MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT
Name and Address of Company
RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. ("RepliCel" or the "Company")
900 - 570 Granville Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 3P1
Date of Material Change
March 21, 2022
News Release
The news release dated March 21, 2022 was disseminated through Market News and Stockwatch.
Summary of Material Change
The Company announced a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Offering") of up to 8,333,333 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.18 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one additional Share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Share for a period of three years from closing of the Offering. The Offering is anticipated to close in two tranches, the first tranche to be completed quickly and the second tranche to be completed within ninety (90) days, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). Insiders may participate in the Offering.
Finders' fees may be payable in connection with the Offering in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.
All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after closing of the Offering. Completion of the Offering is subject to the approval of the Exchange. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.
The aggregate gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering will be used for general working capital.
None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
Full Description of Material Change.
5.1Full Description of Material Change
A full description of the material change is described in Item 4 above and in the News Release which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
5.2Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions
N/A
Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102
N/A
Omitted Information
None
Executive Officer
Contact: Lee Buckler, CEO and President
Telephone: 604.248.8693
Date of Report
March 21, 2022

Disclaimer

RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 17:07:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC.
03/22RepliCel Announces Non-brokered Private Placement
AQ
03/21RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 1.5 million in fun..
CI
2021REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES : 51-102F3 MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
2021REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES : Closed Final Tranche of Strategic Investment Commitment
PU
2021RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. Terminates License Agreement with Shiseido
CI
2021RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.99892 million in fundi..
CI
2021RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.99892 million in..
CI
2021RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mon..
CI
2021REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Fo..
PU
2021REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES : Clinical Advisory Team Delivers Skin Rejuvenation Clinical Study ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,35 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
Net income 2020 -1,58 M -1,26 M -1,26 M
Net Debt 2020 0,54 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,90x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8,39 M 6,69 M 6,69 M
EV / Sales 2019 25,8x
EV / Sales 2020 22,0x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC.
Duration : Period :
RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Lee Buckler President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Simon S. Ma Chief Financial Officer & Finance Director
David M. Hall Chairman
Rolf Hoffmann Chief Medical Officer
Kevin McElwee Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC.-27.47%7
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-18.50%74 177
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS9.80%73 805
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS16.45%65 100
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-6.08%50 881
BIONTECH SE-35.47%40 177