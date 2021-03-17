Repligen Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum being held March 23-24. Tony Hunt, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 24, at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the discussion will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Our primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Repligen Contact:

Sondra S. Newman

Global Head of Investor Relations

(781) 419-1881

investors@repligen.com