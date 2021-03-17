Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Repligen Corporation    RGEN

REPLIGEN CORPORATION

(RGEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Repligen Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum

03/17/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WALTHAM, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN), a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it will present virtually at the KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor Forum being held March 23-24.  Tony Hunt, President & Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 24, at 9:15 a.m. EDT.

A live webcast of the discussion will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, and will be available for replay for a limited period of time following the conference event.

About Repligen Corporation

Repligen Corporation is a global life sciences company that develops and commercializes highly innovative bioprocessing technologies and systems that increase efficiencies in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. Our primary customers are biopharmaceutical drug developers and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) worldwide. Our corporate headquarters are located in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional administrative and manufacturing operations worldwide. The majority of our manufacturing sites are located within the U.S. (California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York), and outside of the U.S. we have sites in Estonia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands and Sweden.

Repligen Contact:
Sondra S. Newman
Global Head of Investor Relations
(781) 419-1881
investors@repligen.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about REPLIGEN CORPORATION
07:30aRepligen Corporation to Present at KeyBanc Life Science and MedTech Investor ..
GL
03/15REPLIGEN  : RGEN) Insider Makes Significant Share Sale
MT
03/12INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Selling Trend Prolonged at Repligen
MT
03/03Repligen Corporation to Present at Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
GL
02/25REPLIGEN  : SVB Leerink Adjusts Repligen's Price Target to $250 From $220, Keeps..
MT
02/24REPLIGEN  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/24REPLIGEN  : Reports Growth in Q4 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Issues 2021 Targets
MT
02/24REPLIGEN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/24REPLIGEN CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/24REPLIGEN  : Earnings Flash (RGEN) REPLIGEN CORPORATION Reports Q4 EPS $0.52, vs...
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 513 M - -
Net income 2021 76,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 322 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 147x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 821 M 10 821 M -
EV / Sales 2021 20,4x
EV / Sales 2022 17,2x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Repligen Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLIGEN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 238,86 $
Last Close Price 197,57 $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,23%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Tony J. Hunt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jon K. Snodgres Chief Financial Officer
Karen A. Dawes Chairman
Ralf Kuriyel Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Jim Bylund Senior Vice President-Global Operations & IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLIGEN CORPORATION3.10%11 174
ABBOTT LABORATORIES7.86%209 218
MEDTRONIC PLC1.72%160 623
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.26%69 955
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.1.53%44 223
HOYA CORPORATION-10.83%41 846
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ