This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this presentation which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding Repligen's estimated financial results for full year 2024, future financial performance and other statements identified by words like "estimated," "anticipated," "guidance," or "goal," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause our plans to change or actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. In particular, unforeseen events outside of our control may adversely impact future results. Additional information concerning these factors is discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including recent Form 8-Ks, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10K and our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q, all of which are available on our website. The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect management's current views and may become obsolete as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We may not update such forward looking statements to reflect a change of events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by law. The industry and market data contained in this presentation are based on management's own estimates, independent publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources, and, in each case, are believed by management to be reasonable estimates. Although we believe these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information. This presentation discloses certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Repligen strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used herein may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

Repligen Overview

Inspiring Advances in Bioprocessing

Bioprocess markets showing signs of improvement

Bioprocessing market challenges

2023 down market for Bioprocessing

• CDMO significant destocking

• Pharma destocking, project delays, conservative capital spend

• Contraction in funding for startup biotech

• China macro headwinds

Repligen indications of recovery

• Opportunity funnel has improved >50% in 2023

• Order strength in H2 2023 in Pharma, CDMO

• Expansion of Fluid Management; M&A execution

• Exciting new product launches:

• XCell® LS Controller, TangenX® SC TFF, KrosFlo® RPM

Our Lens: 2024 turning point, 2025 return to more robust growth

"Base" business excludes COVID-related & inorganic M&A revenue.

We are the innovation leader in bioprocessing

Enabling efficient, single-use, high-productivity biological drug manufacturing

$639M

2023 Revenue

+27%

5-year CAGR 2018-2023

+18%

5-year avg. base growth 2019-2023

12

M&A Deals since 2016

12

Disruptive technology launches

4

Distinct franchises

13%

revenue from new products*

65%/ 35%

Clinical/ Commercial revenue mix

Challenging year in bioprocessing

Industry-leading growthSelective portfolio expansion

*2021-2023

"Base" business excludes COVID-related & inorganic M&A revenue.

Tailwind for future growth

Antibody market (mAbs/Bispecifics/ADCs and Biosimilars)

Monoclonal Antibodies (originators)

>$175B

160

Market 2022

U.S. FDA approvals

 Market leader in Protein

Biosimilars

>$8B

Market 2022

31

U.S. FDA approvals across 9 originators

1.The Antibody Society: Antibodies to watch in 2023; Company filings/guidance Growth: Market research reports (Allied Market Research, etc.)

>1,000

Phase I-III1

>2,500

Active clinical trials1

5

Blockbuster mAbs coming off-patent 2024-2026, representing

>$30B

in 2022 originator sales

Repligen is well positioned

 Leader in upstream process intensification

 Addressing downstream challenges with systems, advanced analytics and single-use products A ligand development Approvals: Approval numbers as of 12/31/23 U.S. FDA website; Repligen internal tracker

New modalities market (Cell, Gene Therapy, mRNA) >$7B 22 >800 Market 2022 Cell1, Gene and RNA Therapies U.S. FDA approvals: 12 Gene 10 Cell Phase I-III2 >3,000 Active clinical trials2 Repligen gaining share • Upstream process intensification

• Customers scaling; esp. Filtration and Chromatography

• 25 accounts generating >$1M each

• 18% of 2023 revenue 1Cell therapy excludes non-gene modified cell therapy; 2ASGCT Q3 2023 Quarterly Data Report; 3CVS Health, Gene Therapy report Q42023-Q42027; Company filings/guidance Approvals: Approval numbers as of 12/14/23 U.S. FDA website; Repligen internal tracker; Growth: Market research reports (Grandview, ASCGT); *2023 C> revenue estimate as of Oct. 31, 2023

RGEN New Modalities Revenue ~28% 3-yr. CAGR $116M $54M 2020 2023 New Modality Revenue Mix 2023 9% 14% 49% 28% AAVmRNALenti/CAR-TOther

Expanding addressable market now $12B; $20B total market

PROCESS ANALYTICS

Delivering above industry-average growth, creating new markets, taking share

Strong revenue growth driven by innovation and portfolio expansion

Base business has more than doubled through COVID years

Long life-cycle, highly differentiated portfolio

Our blueprint for value creation

Strategic M&A

 Acquire companies with technological differentiation and accretive financials

 Add & build out new platforms that expand our integrated solutions offering

R&D innovation and technology integration

 Introduce first-to-market, technologically disruptive products

 Create integrated, platform solutions across bioprocessing workflow Commercial & Operational Excellence  Strengthen integrated solutions selling across portfolio  Drive margin expansion through cost discipline and the optimization of our global network and resource base



10