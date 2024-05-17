Investor Presentation

May 2024

Safe Harbor / Non-GAAP financial measures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this presentation which are not strictly historical statements including, without limitation, express or implied statements or guidance regarding Repligen's estimated financial results for full year 2024, future financial performance and other statements identified by words like "estimated," "anticipated," "guidance," or "goal," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause our plans to change or actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. In particular, unforeseen events outside of our control may adversely impact future results. Additional information concerning these factors is discussed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission including recent Form 8-Ks, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10K and our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10Q, all of which are available on our website. The forward-looking statements in this presentation reflect management's current views and may become obsolete as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We may not update such forward looking statements to reflect a change of events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof, except as required by law. The industry and market data contained in this presentation are based on management's own estimates, independent publications, government publications, reports by market research firms or other published independent sources, and, in each case, are believed by management to be reasonable estimates. Although we believe these sources are reliable, we have not independently verified the information. This presentation discloses certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. Repligen strongly encourages investors to review our consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and cautions investors that the non-GAAP measures used herein may differ from similar measures used by other companies, even when similar terms are used to identify such measures.

Repligen Overview

"Inspiring Advances in Bioprocessing"

Bioprocess market: Signs of improvement and known challenges

Bioprocessing market challenges

  • Market-wide
    • CDMO project volumes muted
    • Pharma capital spend conservatism
  • Repligen 2024 known headwinds ~$75M
    • Proteins: Cytiva fully in-house, partner destocking/discontinuations
    • COVID: Wind-down
    • China: Decline in demand; uncertainty

Repligen indications of recovery

  • Pharma order strength, esp. consumables
  • Filtration and new modalities momentum
  • Return of biotech funding
  • Fluid Management portfolio growth, M&A contribution
  • Exciting new products:
    • TangenX® SC TFF (self-contained holderless)
    • KrosFlo® RPM™ Systems (with integrated FlowVPX®)
    • KrosFlo® RS 10 (scale down for new modalities)
    • New SU film and bags

Our Lens: 2024 turning point, 2025 return to more robust growth

Base

Confident in markets and ability to

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

business

outpace market growth

+31%

+12%

+38%

+34%

-9%

growth

Expect revenue

1H24>2H23, 2H24>1H24

"Base" business excludes COVID-related & inorganic M&A revenue.

We are the innovation leader in bioprocessing

Enabling efficient, single-use,high-productivity biological drug manufacturing

$639M

+27%

2023

5-year CAGR

Revenue

2018-2023

+21%

5-year avg.

base growth

2019-2023

Challenging

Industry-leading

year in bioprocessing

growth

12

M&A Deals since 2016

4

Distinct

franchises

Selective portfolio

expansion

12

Disruptive technology launches

13%

revenue from new

products*

*2021-2023

65%/

35%

Clinical/

Commercial revenue mix

Tailwind for

future growth

"Base" business excludes COVID-related & inorganic M&A revenue.

Antibody market (mAbs/Bispecifics/ADCs and Biosimilars)

>$175B

>160

>1,000

Market 2022

U.S. FDA

Phase I-III1

Monoclonal

Growing at

approvals

>2,500

Antibodies

>10% annually

(originators)

Active clinical trials1

>$8B

36

5

Market 2022

U.S. FDA

Blockbuster mAbs

approvals

coming off-patent

Biosimilars

Growing at

2024-2026, representing

across 10

>20% annually

>$30B

originators

in 2022 originator

sales

Repligen is

well positioned

  • Leader in upstream process intensification
  • Addressing downstream challenges with systems, advanced analytics and single-use products

Record

FDA approvals in 2023

12 originator +

5 biosimilars

Approvals off to strong

start in 2024

1 originator +

5 biosimilars

1.The Antibody Society: Antibodies to watch in 2023; Company filings/guidance

(at April 30)

Approvals: Approval numbers as of 5/6/24 U.S. FDA website; Repligen internal tracker

Growth: Market research reports (Allied Market Research, etc.)

New modalities market (Cell, Gene Therapy, mRNA)

>$7B

25

>800

Market 2022

U.S. FDA

Phase I-III2

Cell

, Gene and RNA

Revenue growth

approvals:

>3,000

projections

14 Gene

1

Therapies

>20%

11 Cell

Active clinical trials2

2024-2030

Highest number of U.S.

approvals in 2023

7

New C> approvals

anticipated through 20243

>15

(3 approved at April 30)

RGEN New Modalities RevenueNew Modality Revenue Mix 2023

~28%

$116M

9%

3-yr. CAGR

14%

$54M

49%

28%

2020

2023

AAV mRNA Lenti/CAR-T Other

Repligen gaining share

  • Upstream process intensification
  • Customers scaling; esp. Filtration and Chromatography
  • 18% of 2023 revenue
  1. 25 accounts >$1M each

1Cell therapy excludes non-gene modified cell therapy; 2ASGCT Q3 2023 Quarterly Data Report; 3CVS Health, Gene Therapy report Q42023-Q42027; Company filings/guidance Approvals:

Approval numbers as of 5/6/24 U.S. FDA website; Repligen internal tracker; Growth: Market research reports (Grandview, ASCGT); *2023 C> revenue estimate as of Oct. 31, 2023

Expanding addressable market now $12B; $20B total market

PROCESS ANALYTICS

Our market share: 4%-5%

Our 3-year CAGR: ~20%

CHROMATOGRAPHY

Our market share: ~14%

$950M

Our 3-year CAGR: >20%

PROTEINS & RESINS

$2.1B

Our market share: ~5%

Our 3-year CAGR: ~7%

$1.4B

FILTRATION incl. FLUID MANAGEMENT

Our market share: ~5%

Our 3-year CAGR: ~25%

$12B

$7.6B

Repligen Market Share 2023

TAM

5%-6% of TAM

3-Year Revenue CAGR

(2020-2023)

Repligen 20%

Delivering above industry-average growth, creating new markets, taking share

Strong revenue growth driven by innovation and portfolio expansion

Analytics

Analytics

$57M

$16M

Chroma

Filtration

Chroma

Filtration

$61M

2019

$127M

2023

incl. Fluid

$270M

$120M

$639M

Mgmt

$348M

Proteins

Proteins

$103M

$69M

Base business has more than doubled through COVID years

Long life-cycle, highly differentiated portfolio

Our blueprint for value creation

Strategic M&A

  • Acquire companies with technological differentiation and accretive financials
  • Add & build out new platforms that expand our integrated solutions offering

R&D innovation and technology integration

  • Introduce first-to-market, technologically disruptive products
  • Create integrated, platform solutions across bioprocessing workflow

Commercial & Operational Excellence

  • Strengthen integrated solutions selling across portfolio
  • Drive margin expansion through cost discipline and the optimization of our global network and resource base

