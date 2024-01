Repligen Corporation is a life sciences company, which develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that rises flexibility in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. The Company's bioprocessing business consist of four franchises, filtration; chromatography; process analytics; and proteins. The Filtration products are used in process development and process scale production. The Chromatography franchise includes products used in downstream purification, development, and manufacturing of biological drugs. The Process Analytics products allow end-users to make in-line absorbance measurements allowing for the determination of protein concentration in filtration, chromatography formulation and fill-finish applications. The Proteins franchise is represented by its Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification of virtually all monoclonal antibody (mAb) based drugs on the market.