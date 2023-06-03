Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Replimune Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    REPL   US76029N1063

REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.

(REPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
18.99 USD   +2.76%
04:45pReplimune : Responding patient images from the 75 patient snapshot in anti PD1 failed melanoma
PU
02:15pReplimune Presents RP1 Data from the IGNYTE anti-PD1 Failed Melanoma Cohort and RP2 Data in Uveal Melanoma at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting
AQ
06/01Replimune to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Replimune : Responding patient images from the 75 patient snapshot in anti PD1 failed melanoma

06/03/2023 | 04:45pm EDT
Responding patient images from the 75 patient snapshot in anti-PD1 failed melanoma

Injected lesions

Not injected lesions

Months on study are approx., and relate to

time from the screening/baseline scan

© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.

1

Patient 4405-2007: Prior Keytruda, Yervoy/Opdivo

Disease presentation type: Progressed on combined anti-CTLA-4/anti-PD1 Stage IVM1b

Baseline

5 months

18 months

Injected

Un-injected

2

© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.

Patient 4405-2007 contd.

Baseline

5 months

18 months

© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.

3

Patient 1122-2031: Prior Yervoy/Opdivo

Diseasepresentation type:Progressedon combinedanti-CTLA-4/anti-PD1Stage IVM1c

Baseline

2 months

Injected

Un-injected

4

Further follow up scans not yet uploaded

© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.

Patient 1121-2011: Prior Opdivo (adjuvant), Keytruda

(1L) Disease presentation type: Progressed on anti-PD1 Stage IVM1c

Baseline

9 months

© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.

5

Disclaimer

Replimune Group Inc. published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 20:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
04:45pReplimune : Responding patient images from the 75 patient snapshot in anti PD1 failed mela..
PU
02:15pReplimune Presents RP1 Data from the IGNYTE anti-PD1 Failed Melanoma Cohort and RP2 Dat..
AQ
06/01Replimune to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/25Replimune to Present at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Me..
AQ
05/18Replimune Group's Fiscal Q4 Net Loss Widens; Chief Financial Officer Jean Franchi to De..
MT
05/18Replimune Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/18Replimune Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2023 Financial Results and Provi..
AQ
05/18North American Morning Briefing: Stocks to Extend -3-
DJ
05/12Replimune : Corporate Presentation May 2023
PU
05/09Replimune to Participate in the Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 6,45 M - -
Net income 2024 -221 M - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 -5,35x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 1 097 M 1 097 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 170x
Capi. / Sales 2025 23,5x
Nbr of Employees 284
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Replimune Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 18,99 $
Average target price 50,60 $
Spread / Average Target 166%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Astley-Sparke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Coffin President & Director
Jean M. Franchi Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Dieter Weinand Chairman
Konstantinos Xynos Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.-30.18%1 097
MODERNA, INC.-27.34%49 752
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.72%37 364
SEAGEN INC.52.03%36 635
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.61%24 117
