Replimune : Responding patient images from the 75 patient snapshot in anti PD1 failed melanoma
Responding patient images from the 75 patient snapshot in anti-PD1 failed melanoma
Injected lesions
Not injected lesions
Months on study are approx., and relate to
time from the screening/baseline scan
© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.
1
Patient 4405-2007: Prior Keytruda, Yervoy/Opdivo
Disease presentation type: Progressed on combined anti-CTLA-4/anti-PD1 Stage IVM1b
Baseline
5 months
18 months
Injected
Un-injected
2
© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.
Patient 4405-2007 contd.
Baseline
5 months
18 months
© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.
3
Patient 1122-2031: Prior Yervoy/Opdivo
Diseasepresentation type:Progressedon combinedanti-CTLA-4/anti-PD1Stage IVM1c
Baseline
2 months
Injected
Un-injected
4
Further follow up scans not yet uploaded
© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.
Patient 1121-2011: Prior Opdivo (adjuvant), Keytruda
(1L) Disease presentation type: Progressed on anti-PD1 Stage IVM1c
© 2023 Replimune Group Inc.
5
Disclaimer
Replimune Group Inc. published this content on 03 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2023 20:44:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Sales 2024
6,45 M
-
-
Net income 2024
-221 M
-
-
Net Debt 2024
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2024
-5,35x
Yield 2024
-
Capitalization
1 097 M
1 097 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2024
170x
Capi. / Sales 2025
23,5x
Nbr of Employees
284
Free-Float
78,3%
Chart REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
18,99 $
Average target price
50,60 $
Spread / Average Target
166%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.