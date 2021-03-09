Replimune : Corporate Presentation March 2021

March 2021

Safe harbor

Proprietary 'Immulytic' oncolytic immunotherapy platform  Intended to maximally activate a systemic immune system against a patient's cancer

 Intended to establish Replimune's products as the second cornerstone of immuno-oncology

RP1 - in multiple clinical trials, with current focus on immune-responsive tumor types  Registration directed development  CERPASS study in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) enrolling  IGNYTE study in anti-PD1 failed melanoma enrolling

 30 patient anti-PD1 failed non-small cell lung cancer cohort open for enrolment RP2/3 - intended to treat less immune-responsive tumor types  RP2 - single agent utility demonstrated in heavily pre-treated immune insensitive tumor types ; anti-PD1combo arm enrolling

 RP3 - single agent dosing underway

 Commercial scale manufacturing facility operational; GMP production underway

 Commercial planning activities underway

 Well capitalized to deliver with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$493m as of December 31st 2020, expected to fund current operational plan into H2 2024



Oncolytic immunotherapy