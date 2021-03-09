Log in
Replimune : Corporate Presentation March 2021

03/09/2021
March 2021

Safe harbor

Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the advancement of our clinical trials, patient enrollments in our existing and planned clinical trials and the timing thereof, the results of our clinical trials, the timing and release of our clinical data, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our expectations regarding the size of the patient populations for our product candidates if approved for commercial use and other statements identified by words such as "could," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of operating our in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, political and global macro factors including the impact of the SARS-COV-2 coronavirus as a global pandemic and related public health issues, and other risks as may be detailed from time to time in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

Proprietary 'Immulytic' oncolytic immunotherapy platform

  • Intended to maximally activate a systemic immune system against a patient's cancer

  • Intended to establish Replimune's products as the second cornerstone of immuno-oncology

RP1 - in multiple clinical trials, with current focus on immune-responsive tumor types

  • Registration directed development

    • CERPASS study in advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) enrolling

    • IGNYTE study in anti-PD1 failed melanoma enrolling

  • 30 patient anti-PD1 failed non-small cell lung cancer cohort open for enrolment

RP2/3 - intended to treat less immune-responsive tumor types

  • RP2 - single agent utility demonstrated in heavily pre-treated immune insensitive tumor types ; anti-PD1combo arm enrolling

  • RP3 - single agent dosing underway

  • Commercial scale manufacturing facility operational; GMP production underway

  • Commercial planning activities underway

    • Well capitalized to deliver with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of ~$493m as of December 31st 2020, expected to fund current operational plan into H2 2024

Oncolytic immunotherapy

  • The use of viruses that selectively replicate in & kill tumors to treat cancer

    • Highly inflammatory: Activates both innate and adaptive immunity

    • Systemically activates the immune system against the tumor antigens released

    • Can be 'armed' with additional genes to augment the natural properties of the virus with additional mechanisms of action

    • Off-the-shelf

  • Single agent T-VEC is clinically validated & FDA approved

Disclaimer

Replimune Group Inc. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 22:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -79,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 474 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -18,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 518 M 1 518 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 122
Free-Float 91,0%
Technical analysis trends REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 56,30 $
Last Close Price 32,66 $
Spread / Highest target 105%
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Astley-Sparke Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Coffin President & Director
Jean M. Franchi Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Dieter Weinand Chairman
Andrea Pirzkall Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REPLIMUNE GROUP, INC.-14.39%1 518
MODERNA, INC.18.19%49 360
LONZA GROUP AG-4.75%43 018
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.4.82%36 014
CELLTRION, INC.-19.92%34 856
SEAGEN INC.-15.11%26 936
