Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Reply S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    REY   IT0005282865

REPLY S.P.A.

(REY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blockchain Standard Accelerates Decarbonization, Circular Economy, and Track and Trace

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOBI Trusted Trip Standard - co-developed by members such as EU Commission, Dana, DENSO, Hitachi America, Ltd., ITOCHU, and Reply - links decentralized sovereign identities and verified timestamped location throughout a trip to enable Trusted Carbon Emissions Tracking (TCET) and countless other track and trace applications

Los Angeles - 26 October 2021: Transportation GHG emissions account for nearly a third of global emissions. They are also expected to grow at a faster rate than any other sector, posing a major challenge in moving towards a low carbon economy. Blockchain has been highlighted as one of the emerging technologies to lessen carbon-intensive practices by organizations such as the United Nations, the European Commission, and the World Economic Forum. MOBI and its members released the Trusted Trip Standard today for track and trace applications that unlock almost every decentralized use case imaginable for on-demand, personalized, usage-based mobility, including carbon tracking and pollution taxing. The standard aims to make transportation more sustainable, equitable, and accessible.

"Organizations are making bold commitments for a net zero carbon future and will need to adopt blockchain solutions to deliver on their promises. Blockchain's consensus mechanism and immutability are required for track and trace - from material, supply chain, through production, first-life and second-life use, recycling, and end of life. When paired with other emerging technologies such as AI and IoT, blockchain can significantly enhance measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV), driving trust for all stakeholders," said Tram Vo, MOBI Co-director and Founder.

A trip is the journey of a roaming entity - such as a person, smartphone, vehicle, package, or EV battery - from one place to another. It is also the basic unit of information for monetizing mobility in a services economy for consumers, providers, and infrastructure owners. For a trip to be useful and trusted by all parties in the transaction, a roaming entity's verified decentralized identity must be linked with its location in space and time throughout its journey, along with a minimum set of industry-accepted proofs for each use case. Blockchain acts as a trust anchor in a decentralized network, allowing third parties/entities in the network to verify ongoing and completed Trusted Trips.

Why is decentralized identity important? As our lives are increasingly linked to apps, devices, and services, we're often subject to data breaches and privacy loss. A standards-based decentralized identity system can provide greater security, privacy, and control over personal and organizational data.

"Data availability and willingness to share is hampered by the absence of a 'trusted environment for data sharing' across mobility sectors where transport operators, users, infrastructure managers, public authorities, agencies, and other relevant stakeholders can easily connect and exchange data in a secure and interoperable way." European Commission (SWD(2020) 331 final)

MOBI Trusted Trip is the key primitive enabling smart mobility including track and trace up and down the supply chain. It will enable scaling, incentivizing, and monetization of a multitude of new and existing use cases in smart and low-carbon mobility. Current use cases being demonstrated by the MOBI community are:

  • supply chain parts traceability for EV batteries
  • electric vehicle maintenance such as battery state of health (SOH)
  • trusted carbon emissions tracking to verify emissions claims
  • usage-based fees such as tolling, insurance, and electric charging/sharing
  • curbside management
  • incentives and rewards for sustainable behavior
  • dealer floorplan audit to reduce the cost of vehicle ownership
  • future use cases being considered include verification of green energy sources and verification chain of custody of vehicle parts

MOBI Trusted Trip standard was made possible by the contributions of these organizations: Accenture, AWS, BMW Group, Cara7, Car IQ, CEVT, CPChain, Deutscher Auto Dienst GmbH(DAD), Dana, DENSO, EU Commission, Ford, Global Battery Alliance (GBA), General Motors (GM), Hitachi America, Ltd., IOTA Foundation, IoTeX, ITOCHU, MEF Forum, Nara Institute, NuCypher, Politecnico di Torino, R3, Reply, Swedish Blockchain Association, Toyota Industries Corporation, University of Urbino, and USAA.

"We continue to look for better visibility and traceability across our supply chain, and we expect the blockchain-based MOBI Trusted Trip Standard to provide a stable and consistent mechanism to accurately track important parts of our extended operations," said Chris Dawson, Senior Manager, Purchasing Analytics, Dana Incorporated.

"MOBI Trusted Trip can provide the basis for many transactional applications in mobility, a capability that adds critical layers of traceability, security, and carbon reduction for all things on the move," said Roger Berg, Vice President of DENSO North America R&D. "DENSO's proud to contribute to this groundbreaking effort."

"With blockchain and the MOBI Trusted Trip standard, a roaming entity's digital proofs can be verified by other entities. This will enable new use cases for carbon emission reporting, and provide a building block for a carbon neutral future," said Dr. Harsha Badarinarayan, Vice President of Hitachi America, Ltd., R&D.

"At Reply we think that innovative technologies, like blockchain, underlie the evolution of the mobility sector, enabling the delivery of new services, smoother user experience, collaborative ecosystem, and guaranteeing native security and traceability. Decentralized identity and standards defined within MOBI are key pillars of real use case applications we are working on," said Daniela Novaro, Associate Partner, Blockchain Reply.

About MOBI

MOBIis a nonprofit alliance of many of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, suppliers, startups, governments, transit agencies, NGOs, insurers/financial institutions, toll road providers, smart city leaders, and technology companies working to accelerate adoption and promote standards in blockchain, distributed ledgers, and related technologies.

MOBI and its members are creating simple blockchain-based standards to identify vehicles, people, businesses, and MOBI Trusted Trip in order to securely exchange and share data, and pay for mobility services, with the goal of making transportation more efficient, democratic, affordable, greener, safer, and less congested. MOBI itself is technology and vendor agnostic. For additional information about joining MOBI, please reach out to Griffin Haskins (griffin@dlt.mobi) or visit www.dlt.mobi.

Media Contact: Kelly Clark, MOBI Communications Manager

Email: Kelly@dlt.mobi| Twitter: twitter.com/dltmobi

###

Disclaimer

Reply S.p.A. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REPLY S.P.A.
03:38aBlockchain Standard Accelerates Decarbonization, Circular Economy, and Track and Trace
PU
03:01aReply Joins Forces With EBF to Share Best Practices on Cloud Banking and Digital Transf..
BU
10/19REPLY S P A : named a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape Report on Smart Manufact..
PU
10/13REPLY S P A : The Train&Win programme for the Reply Cyber Security Challenge 2021 got more..
PU
10/13REPLY : the Train&Win Programme for the Reply Cyber Security Challenge 2021 got more than ..
BU
10/04REPLY S P A : Retail Reply and Storm Reply Achieve AWS Retail Competency Status
PU
09/30REPLY : Receives Microsoft Advanced Specialization Status Across Six Categories in Five Mo..
BU
09/28REPLY S P A : Countdown to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge 2021
PU
09/28REPLY : Countdown to the Reply Cyber Security Challenge 2021
BU
09/24REPLY S P A : Threepipe Reply wins Best Growth Strategy at the Drum Agency Business Awards
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 465 M 1 700 M 1 700 M
Net income 2021 144 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2021 250 M 290 M 290 M
P/E ratio 2021 44,3x
Yield 2021 0,38%
Capitalization 6 374 M 7 390 M 7 396 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 9 648
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart REPLY S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Reply S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REPLY S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 170,70 €
Average target price 152,59 €
Spread / Average Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tatiana Rizzante Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mario Rizzante Chairman
Secondina Giulia Ravera Independent Non-Executive Director
Francesco Umile Chiappetta Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrizia Polliotto Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REPLY S.P.A.79.12%7 390
VERISK ANALYTICS, INC.2.13%34 210
SAMSUNG SDS CO.,LTD.-12.04%10 400
OTSUKA CORPORATION5.14%9 540
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.14.53%6 590
DHC SOFTWARE CO.,LTD.-6.99%3 820