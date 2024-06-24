Roboverse Reply, specialises in integrating Robotics and Reality Capture with Mixed Reality, has won the Advanced Industrial Robotic Applications (AIRA) Challenge for the second time in a row. The competition invited world-leading experts to develop innovative solutions for enabling the remote control of mobile robots during autonomous inspections in production environments. Roboverse Reply’s platform demonstrates how Artificial Intelligence and human expertise can be combined to tackle challenging industrial tasks in real-world applications.

The final of the AIRA Challenge took place for the second time at ACHEMA, the world's largest trade fair for the process industry. Through this competition, the chemical and pharmaceutical companies BASF, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim and Wacker are promoting the development of new robotics applications for their industry. This year, the five finalists demonstrated how their robots can be navigated remotely through production sites to perform various tasks such as opening doors, maintaining systems, or checking inventories.

Roboverse Reply convinced the jury with its user-friendly, scalable, and enterprise-ready solution. It operates with standard components like VR glasses, enabling users to intuitively control mobile robots, such as Boston Dynamics' Spot, through hand tracking or controllers to precisely operate their gripper arms. Additionally, users can access further information, such as measured values and site plans, to make more informed decisions. Since all data is processed within the customer's cloud infrastructure, the solution can be accessed from any location and seamlessly integrated into existing systems.

“We are proud to have won the prestigious AIRA Challenge, affirming our expertise in developing mobile robot solutions for industrial applications. In our Robotics Lab, we continuously experiment with the latest trends in Spatial Computing and Embodied AI to tackle our clients' challenges. Solutions like the Roboverse Reply’s Robotic Platform enable companies to manage unforeseen events flexibly and remotely, ensuring precise interventions and effectively preventing industrial plant downtime," says Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Roboverse Reply

Roboverse Reply specializes in the integration scenarios around Robotics and Reality Capture with Mixed Reality, where Cloud or On-Premises Infrastructures require Enterprise-Ready solutions. Roboverse Reply solutions include AI Skills with sensor-based anomaly detection, Fleet Management for Internet of Robotic Things, Digital Twins and Business Logic to deliver end-to-end support for the customers. The Roboverse Reply platform enables Autonomous Preventive Inspection to prolong the lifespan of your infrastructures and interactive telepresence, crucial for Safety and Security purposes. www.roboverse.reply.com

