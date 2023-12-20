Official REPLY S.P.A. press release

Concept Reply, part of the Reply network of companies and specialised in IoT, is working with MULTIVAC, a leading manufacturer of processing and packaging solutions, to develop smart services for automated machine monitoring. This project is part of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance initiative, in which industry-specific companies have joined forces to develop common standards for the transformation to the Industrial Internet of Things.

As a member of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance, Concept Reply contributes its expertise to IoT projects and actively supports the setting of standards in the field of Industrial IoT. In this context, Concept Reply is successfully working for international founding member MULTIVAC on the "smart services" project. This cloud IoT project aims to digitally manage machines - both locally and remotely - to make processes more transparent and to increase the efficiency and productivity of systems.

The cloud IoT platform implemented for MULTIVAC acts as a central monitoring and management instance. The data is processed on the platform and made available to users as smart services in freely configurable dashboards. The use of a micro-front-end architecture on the Azure cloud and the application of modern web technologies form the basis for the future use of AI-based assistants, thus laying the foundation for new business models and a sustainable, resource-efficient smart factory. The combination of cloud & edge computing reduces latency from data acquisition to sensor technology and actuator control. The benefits for the user are real-time data processing, protection against cyber-attacks and direct machine-to-machine communication.

Further projects with MULTIVAC are already in the pipeline to expand industry standards through the intelligent digitalisation of production and to actively shape the future of Industry 4.0. Dr Marius Grathwohl, VP Digital Products and Transformation at MULTIVAC and Member of the Board of the Alliance, concluded: "The successful collaboration between Concept Reply and MULTIVAC is based on the commonality of an open mindset and a shared understanding of Industry 4.0. Both companies are members of the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance, and we already have a common understanding of the architecture".

Together with its members, the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance is developing multi-vendor Industry 4.0 solutions and services for automated production systems and warehouses. Use cases include automated onboarding, device provisioning, device management, digital nameplates, digital twins and automated device lifecycle management. The open technical ecosystems enable machines and applications from different vendors to be networked and data to be securely transported along the value chain.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Concept Reply

Concept Reply is an IoT software developer specializing in the research, development and validation of innovative solutions and supports its customers in the automotive, manufacturing, smart infrastructure and other industries in all matters relating to the Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud computing. The goal is to offer end-to-end solutions along the entire value chain: from the definition of an IoT strategy, through testing and quality assurance, to the implementation of a concrete solution. www.concept.reply.com

MULTIVAC Group

Bundled expertise, innovative top technology and strong brands under one roof: The MULTIVAC Group offers complete solutions for the packaging and processing of food, medical and pharmaceutical products as well as industrial goods - and continues to set new standards in the market as a technology leader. For more than 60 years, the name has stood for stability and values, innovation and sustainability, quality and excellent service. Founded in 1961 in the Allgäu region of Germany, the MULTIVAC Group is now a global solutions provider that helps small and medium-sized companies as well as large corporations to organise their production processes efficiently and in a way that conserves resources. www.multivac.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231220017040/en/