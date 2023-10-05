Fincon Reply, the company within the Reply Group that specialises in IT consulting and development for financial service providers, is part of the "BiPRO Hub" lighthouse project of the Industry Institute for Process Optimisation (BiPRO). The aim of the project is to drive digitalisation within the insurance industry, and Fincon Reply, as an implementation partner, supports the standardisation of cross-company processes.

The insurance industry is currently facing the challenge of making business processes more efficient and digital. The BiPRO Hub serves as a non-profit data hub and aims to increase the degree of standardisation in the implementation until a complete high-quality service is provided. Insurance companies and their partner companies, such as intermediaries, pools or distributors, benefit from common industry standards. Fincon Reply actively accompanies this process and provides services for the transmission of data and documents.

With the hub, central services are provided on a neutral level under the management of BiPRO Service GmbH; as a community solution. This is how the exchange of data and documents can be simplified, made much more cost-effective, its quality optimised and the time-to-market process accelerated.

The BiPRO Hub currently consists of a group of 15 companies, including well-known insurance companies such as Allianz, Alte Leipziger, Axa, Barmenia, Ergo, Gothaer, HDI, Signal Iduna and Volkswohl Bund as well as partner companies. Frank Dünnleder, Partner Fincon Reply, comments: "The BiPRO Hub is the initiative from the industry for the industry to drive digitalisation faster than before and to improve competitiveness against foreign tech corporations. Based on many years of experience as a BiPRO service provider and our broad and deep know-how, we are looking forward to succeeding in the digital transformation within the insurance industry together."

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Fincon Reply

Fincon Reply is a business and IT consultancy specializing in the financial services industry. Fincon Reply proactively advises banks, the Sparkassen Financial Group, the German Cooperative Financial Group and insurance companies as well as their suppliers on their digital transformation. The company provides on-site support with specialised teams of consultants and developers and delivers turnkey solutions. www.fincon.eu

BiPRO Service GmbH

BiPRO Service GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of BiPRO e.V. As a neutral organisation, BiPRO e.V. standardises digital, cross-company business processes in the insurance/financial services sector. This is done through concrete standardisation projects, digitalisation offensives, expert groups, etc. For association tax purposes, services that go beyond the actual standardisation, such as training (of a general nature) or the BiPRO Hub, are provided by BiPRO Service GmbH. www.bipro.net

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231005471336/en/