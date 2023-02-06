Advanced search
Reply Announces the Launch of Storm Reply to Strengthen AWS Partnership in North America

02/06/2023 | 10:03am EST
Leading AWS Partner, Storm Reply Bolsters Reply's Cloud Offering in the US

Reply announced today that it will expand Storm Reply, a company specializing in designing and implementing innovative cloud-based solutions and services focused on AWS, into the North American market. Through consolidated expertise and many years of experience in the creation and management of Data and Analytics solutions, Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS), Storm Reply supports global clients in the implementation of cloud-based systems and applications.

Storm Reply is an Amazon Web Services Premier Consulting Partner since 2014, having recently been named SI Partner of the Year in EMEA. Storm Reply is one of the few companies with many competencies attested by AWS: Financial Services, Security, Machine Learning, SaaS, Data & Analytics, DevOps, Industrial Software, IoT, and Migration. Furthermore, Storm Reply is also a partner in the AWS Managed Service Provider program since 2013 and AWS Well-Architected program since 2018.

Storm Reply in North America will expand on the company’s rich history of providing innovative AWS solutions to clients in multiple industries throughout the world.

Don Mishory, Partner at Storm Reply commented, “We are very thrilled to extend Storm Reply’s footprint in the North American market to provide transformative opportunities to our clients using AWS technologies. Storm Reply’s commitment to world-class delivery along with our partnership with AWS, sets us apart in our ability to innovate for our joint customers throughout the world and sets us up for success in a new market.”

Davide Maria Rossi, Executive Partner at Reply added, “Our collaboration with AWS has delivered very good results for our clients globally, and with the introduction of Storm Reply in North America, it creates an opportunity for us to strengthen our partnership and go-to-market more effectively and to build innovative digital solutions for our clients.”

For more information, visit www.storm.reply.com.

Reply
Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Storm Reply
Storm Reply is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and the specialist for professional cloud computing services in the Reply network. Storm Reply’s goal is to use the cloud to create added value for mid-sized and large companies and to help them exploit the full potential of the cloud. www.storm.reply.com


© Business Wire 2023
